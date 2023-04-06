Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Has Found A Path To Profitability

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. The US$48b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$1.7b on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Sea's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Sea is bordering on breakeven, according to the 28 American Entertainment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$712m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sea given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Sea is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Sea's case is 60%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

