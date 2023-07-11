Sea Limited (SE) Declined on Investor Concerns Over E-Commerce Competition

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned 1.91% compared to 0.90% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 88.68% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to a 23.33% return for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Developing World Fund highlighted stocks like Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Singapore, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is an internet and mobile platform company that engages in digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses. On July 10, 2023, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock closed at $58.04 per share. One-month return of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) was -11.66%, and its shares lost 19.96% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a market capitalization of $33.011 billion.

"Bottom contributors to performance for the quarter included Southeast Asian Internet leader Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). Sea declined due to rising investor concerns around e-commerce competition from TikTok in Southeast Asia during a period of subdued gross merchandise value growth, while the gaming business continues to struggle."

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 65 hedge fund portfolios held Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) at the end of first quarter which was 48 in the previous quarter.

