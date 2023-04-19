Sea Limited (SE) Rose on Achieving Profitability

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned 22.64% compared to 3.96% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 85.15% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to 22.24% for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Developing World Fund highlighted stocks like Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Singapore, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is a mobile and internet platform that engages in digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses. On April 18, 2023, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock closed at $82.51 per share. One-month return of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) was 6.25%, and its shares lost 17.63% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a market capitalization of $46.763 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund made the following comment about Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Top contributors to performance for the quarter included Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). Sea rose after achieving profitability in e-commerce a year ahead of guidance, and delivering significant growth in monetization and revenue despite moderating gross merchandise value (GMV) trends. Notably, our top four holdings entering the quarter (Sea, Meli, Nvidia, Airbnb) which represented 24.37% of capital on December 31, 2022, increased an average of 64.42% during the quarter."

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 48 hedge fund portfolios held Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 55 in the previous quarter.

