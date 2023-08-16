Sea: Pursuing Profitability or Growth?

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena but has expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, facilitates e-wallet payments on Shopee and offline and provides other digital financial services such as credit lending.

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Stock Performance

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) saw its shares decline nearly 29% closing at $40.58 on August 15, 2023, as the firm reported its second-quarter 2023 financial results. There was a catalyst that caused this sell-off, a business decision to invest in the Shopee -e-commerce business and a warning about further losses. Now the stock is near its 52-week low of $40.11, but is it time to go and catch this discount now? In a word, no as there is a main problem Sea has to solve, choosing a business goal between growth and profitability.

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE): Choosing Profitability Versus Growth

In previous quarters Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) announced it had decided to focus on profitability over the pursuit of growth. Now it seems there is a switch again back to growth as Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li said the company intends to expand Seas online shopping arm, Shopee, and that such investments will have an impact on our bottom line and may result in losses.

The company has been growing rapidly in recent years, but it has also been struggling to be profitable. In 2022, Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) reported a net loss of $1.65 billion. This was an improvement from the net loss of $2.8 billion in 2021, but it was still a significant loss. Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)'s profitability has been hurt by its high spending on marketing and sales, as well as its investments in new businesses.

Strategies for Balancing Profitability and Growth

In the short term, Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) may need to focus on profitability in order to reduce its debt and improve its financial position. However, the company also needs to continue to invest in growth in order to maintain its competitive edge. Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) is operating in a rapidly growing market, and it needs to be able to grow its business in order to stay ahead of the competition.

The right balance between profitability and growth for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) will depend on several actors, including the company's financial situation, its industry, its goals, and its competitive landscape. However, Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) will need to find a way to achieve both profitability and growth in order to be successful in the long term.

Here are some possible strategies that Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) could adopt to achieve a balance between profitability and growth, a focus on increasing sales in existing markets, reducing costs, investing in new businesses, and partnering with other companies.

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Financials: Profitability at Risk

The Singapore-based company earned a profit of 54 cents per share for the quarter that ended in June on $3.1 billion in revenue. However, it should be noted that Analysts polled by FactSet, were expecting sales of $3.26 billion and earnings per share of 65 cents.

A miss on the top and bottom line was a catalyst that caused the sell-off in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) which now has losses of around 22% in 2023 and losses of about 44% for the past year. Some of the second-quarter 2023 highlights were that total GAAP revenue was US$3.1 billion, up 5.2% year-over-year, total gross profit was US$1.5 billion, up 33.1% year-over-year, and total net income was US$331.0 million, as compared to a total net loss of $931.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Business Segments and Cost-Cutting Measures

In terms of the business segments, E-commerce GAAP revenue was US$2.1 billion, up 20.6% year-over-year, Digital Entertainment GAAP revenue was US$529.4 million, lower than $539.7 million for the previous quarter, and Digital Financial Services GAAP revenue was $427.9 million, up 53.4% year-over-year.

Cost-cutting on expenses seemed to be the effective way for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) to report a net profit as total operating expenses were reduced to $1,167,065,000 a decline of 39.4% year-over-year.

Concerns Over Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)'s Financial Performance

The main problem I see is that Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has been losing money over the past five years, with a net loss of $1.65 billion in 2022. Turning to the quarterly net income trend, Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) seems to have found an edge as for the quarter ending on December 31, 2022, reported a net income of $430.66 million, for the first quarter of 2023 net income of $88.27 million and lately for the most recent quarter net income of $330,98 million.

The revenue growth seems to be another main concern as after the strong surges of 163.18%, 101.35%, and 127.11% for years 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively, in 2022 the revenue growth fell substantially to 25.06%.

What makes me nervous about the shares now is that the GF Value of $364.47 suggests the shares are significantly undervalued, which is in contrast with the annual free cash flow trend, which is mostly negative for the period 2018-2022.

Although Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shares have a high growth rank, 8 out of 10, the profitability rank is low, 3 out of 10, and the financial strength rank is moderate, 5 out of 10.

Final Thoughts on Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

I am skeptical and think that the profitability of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) seems very fragile now. The company has mentioned increasing spending to boost its E-commerce business and warned of future losses. At a time when in the last three consecutive quarters net profits have been achieved a return to potential net losses over the next quarters most likely will not support a higher stock price. I consider the decision to support an E-commerce business a risky one, with uncertain results. Therefore I do not find attractive the shares now due to this high risk.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

