U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,329.50
    -14.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,075.00
    -92.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,695.25
    -66.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.40
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.98
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.20
    -8.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    -0.30 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2700
    +0.2620 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,564.26
    -287.91 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,033.50
    +6.43 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

SeABank (Vietnam) increases its charter capital to nearly US$ 590 million

·2 min read

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After obtaining the approval of the State Bank of Vietnam as per the Decision No.1489/QD-NHNN dated September 17, 2021, Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB) raised its charter capital from US$ 531 million to nearly US$ 590 million by paying dividend in shares and issuing shares to employees under Employee Stock Option Program (ESOP), which were ratified at the Bank's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021.

SeABank (Vietnam) increases its charter capital to nearly US$ 590 million
SeABank (Vietnam) increases its charter capital to nearly US$ 590 million

Following to the plan ratified at SeABank's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021, the Bank will soon issue 136 million shares to its existing shareholders at a rate of 10.13 percent to raise the charter capital.

The increase in charter capital is a part of SeABank's development plan and orientation, enabling the Bank to expand its operational network, invest in facilities and technology, improve the quality of its operations, diversify its products and services to better meet the needs of customers across the country.

According to the business plan for 2021, SeABank aims to increase its Total Assets by 10% to US$ 8.72 billion; Deposits from customers by 9.7% to US$ 5.47 billion; Outstanding Loans to customers by 13% to US$ 5.4 billion; Profit before Tax by 40% to US$ 106.2 million in comparison to 2020's.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic's complicated developments, SeABank has proactively taken effective measures against the pandemic while adjusting its business plan flexibly, focusing on developing online products, cards, and SeAMobile digital banking applications, thereby maintaining a stable growth rate.

After the first half of 2021, the Bank delivered a solid business performance with Total Assets of US$ 8.22 billion; Profit before Tax of approximately US$ 68.5 million, almost equalled 2020's year-end profit; Net Interest Income of US$ 106.85 million, grew by 82 percent; Net Fee Income of US$ 20.63 million, increased sharply by 211 percent; CIR of 38.3 percent, dropped from 52.1 percent year-over-year; Non-performing Loan ratio of 1.76 percent, decreased from 1.86% year-over-year.

SeABank was ranked among 17 credit institutions with significant impacts in the banking sector in 2021 by the State Bank of Vietnam and received B1 rating for long-term credit for the third year in a row with positive outlook assessment by Moody's.

SOURCE SeABank

Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property-services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cost

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • Global markets swoon as Evergrande hints at rescue deal

    Asian markets extended their dip into the red as investors digested news that trading of Chinese property giant Evergrande's shares had been suspended.

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    China Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the largest asset sale yet at the debt-laden property developer if it goes ahead. Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as the company is weighed down by debts of around $305 billion. Uncertainty over Evergrande's fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a major American chipmaker that's a pioneer in computing and artificial intelligence. Nvidia's shares don't have far to go to get to a $1 trillion market cap, with the company recently valued around $500 billion. Doubling in a decade doesn't seem like a tall order for the company, as it would only have to average annual growth of about 7%.

  • U.S. Futures Decline as Stagflation Worries Deepen: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures declined as concerns about slowing growth and persistently high inflation kept investors on the edge.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsContracts on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3% after the

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Johnson & Johnson Sell-Off: Is It a Buying Opportunity?

    Buying Dividend Kings at fair prices is a one way to achieve strong total returns with lower volatility.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Moderna Could Offer Low-Risk Buying Opportunity

    An entry at the unfilled July gap between 260 and 271 could yield impressive long-term returns.

  • Dow Set to Fall, U.S. Political Pressures Weigh—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The U.S. payrolls report coming Friday will likely be the catalyst confirming the Federal Reserve's tapering of monthly asset purchases, strategist says.