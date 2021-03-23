U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.00
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,562.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,055.50
    -16.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.40
    -8.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.87
    -0.69 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.69
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1915
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -1.59 (-7.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7550
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,075.98
    -3,875.12 (-6.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.61
    -66.84 (-5.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

SeaBird Exploration Plc: Green Minerals AS signs LOI with OSI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SeaBird Exploration Plc
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

23 March 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

Green Minerals AS, a subsidiary of SeaBird Exploration Plc, today announces a letter of intent (“LOI”) with a consortium led by Oil States Industries (UK) Ltd to collaborate on a FEED study for a turnkey Harsh Environment Deep Sea Mining System (HEDSMS) against a long term contract for exclusive use within Norwegian jurisdiction as defined by the Seabed Minerals Act of 2019.
The company anticipates first ore under it`s planned pilot in 2026. The recovered ore is expected to contain significant grades of minerals needed for the green shift, such as copper, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements (REE)

Contacts:
Ståle Rodahl
Executive Chairman
Ph: +47 4840 0593

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories

  • Existing home sales plummet in February as inventory reaches record low

    Existing home sales plummeted 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted 6.22 million in February from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • Volkswagen EV Business Worth $230 Billion, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG should keep getting more credit for its battery-powered car strategy that could lead the company to surpass Tesla Inc. in electric-vehicle sales as soon as next year, according to Deutsche Bank.If the market were to apply multiples similar to Tesla and Nio Inc. to VW’s battery-electric vehicle business, it would be worth about 195 billion euros ($230 billion), more than all of the company is worth now, analysts led by Tim Rokossa wrote in a report Monday. They lifted their price target for VW shares by 46% to 270 euros.VW’s common stock surged as much as 14% and its preference shares rose as much as 8.4% in Frankfurt, while its American depositary receipts climbed in New York. Last week, the German-traded securities climbed 22% and 16%, respectively.The carmaker stole software giant SAP SE’s crown as the largest member of Germany’s benchmark DAX index, becoming the country’s most valuable company for the first time since the 2015 diesel cheating scandal damaged its reputation and stock price. Its plans to take on Tesla for EV leadership set off a buying spree among U.S. retail investors and surge in trading volume for its ADRs.Rokossa sees a good chance VW’s EV deliveries surpass Tesla’s in short order as its ID.4 compact SUV is rolled out globally. Executives for the company’s Spanish brand Seat said Monday they plan to launch an EV for urban areas in 2025 costing between 20,000 euros and 25,000 euros.VW plans to transform Seat’s factory outside Barcelona into an EV hub with the goal of producing more than 500,000 vehicles there per year, equal to Tesla’s global deliveries in 2020.The truck unit Traton SE is also getting into the mix. It will boost investments in electric technology to 1.6 billion euros by 2025 from 1 billion euros previously and scale back spending on combustion engines.“The future of commercial vehicles won’t be shaped by diesel anymore but by electric trucks,” Traton Chief Executive Officer Matthias Gruendler told reporters. Due to lower costs for customers, battery-powered trucks are bound to prevail over those using hydrogen fuel cells, which largely will be restricted to niche markets, he said.(Updates with American depositary receipts rising in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of a company name in the headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish Stock Drop Triggers Circuit Breakers as Banks Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stock exchange was forced into back-to-back trading halts as equities fell the most in eight years after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s surprise ouster of the country’s central bank chief.The BIST 100 Index slumped 9.8% to close at 1379.25 in the biggest retreat since June 2013, with all members finishing lower. The drop triggered circuit breakers for the first time since their introduction in August as the benchmark sank 5%, then extended losses to 7%.READ: Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Exit Stokes Lira TurmoilTurkish markets are taking a hit in the wake of Erdogan’s weekend firing of Naci Agbal, whose appointment in November had marked a return to more hawkish monetary policy. The lira tumbled as much as 15% against the dollar during early hours of Asia trading.“Investors are worried that the replacement of the central bank governor could mark a U-turn in monetary policy setting,” said Mathieu Racheter, an emerging-market strategist at Julius Baer in Zurich, who cut Turkish stocks to underweight.“While the MSCI Turkey remains the cheapest equity market within our emerging market universe, an increase in inflation will likely lead to a further de-rating going forward,” he said.Drug distributor Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS and car retailer Dogus Otomotiv were among 18 stocks in the benchmark that lost 10% in Monday’s session. The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, where foreign investors’ presence is higher, sank 9.9%.Turkey’s stock exchange said it was monitoring trading activity continuously and called on investors to act in line with regulations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes up on tech rebound; Tesla gains

    Wall Street rallied on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent selloff sparked by surging bond yields and Tesla jumped after a fund run by an influential investor in the electric-car maker said its shares could approach $3,000 by 2025. Tesla Inc's 2.31% gain to $670 was the fourth-largest boost to the S&P 500 after Ark Invest, founded by star stockpicker Cathie Wood, raised the company's price target on Friday using 34 inputs in a Monte Carlo model.

  • Apple, Tesla Trigger Wall Street Dreams of $3 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of Wall Street professionals is predicting that electric and autonomous vehicles sales will propel Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. to $3 trillion each in market value by 2030.The blockbuster targets come as shares of both companies -- though two of the most popular in the S&P 500 index -- have slumped this year and are lagging the benchmark’s 4.9% rise. That hasn’t dented the enthusiasm of a handful of analysts and investors betting big on the future of driver-less cars.Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, for example, sees a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, while Citigroup Inc.’s Jim Suva said developing the Apple Car could boost the company’s sales by up to 15% after 2024.“Tesla is the perfect example of a momentum stock that is really all about the optimism of the future and optimism of what they can do with everything that they are working on,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments. “And conversely Apple has almost become the new defensive stock. It’s the company with one of the best balance sheets out there. And it’s become almost the new defensive that when people buy the market, they buy Apple.”Wood was the latest to predict that Tesla would reach the eye-popping milestone after she boosted her share price forecast to $3,000, giving the company a valuation of almost $3 trillion. That follows New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu, who forecast the electric-vehicle maker can have a market capitalization of $2.3 trillion to $3.3 trillion by 2030.Read more: Tech Recovery Proved Fragile With Index Down Again For YearShares of Tesla rose 2.3% to $670 on Monday, giving it a market value of about $643 billion.“A $3 trillion market cap has to be a function of both the promise of a technology and some very tangible proof that it’s economic model is profitable, and deeply profitable,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “So you don’t get to $1 trillion, let alone $3 trillion by just talking. You get there by showing the numbers, by showing the profitability.”And while Apple has a solid track record of strong profit generation, Tesla is still in the early stages of that.“Tesla has yet to prove remarkable profitability. And it doesn’t exactly operate in a sector that has remarkable profitability. I understand why it has the valuation it has today -- breaking through on EVs and making them a mass market concept is worth this valuation. However, getting a triple out of it, requires, that you then show that that business model is profitable,” Colas added.High ValueCitigroup and Wedbush see potential for Apple to hit the $3 trillion target, an increase of about $1 trillion from its current market capitalization. Apple is already the most valuable stock in the world.Apple is down 7% this year and Tesla has slipped about 5%, pushing it further away from the recent bull calls. Analysts covering Apple expect the stock to rally about 23% this year on average, with 32 of them posting buy ratings, 10 with holds and three suggest selling the shares. Those that report on Tesla forecast a further 5.3% decline, with 15 of them having buy recommendations, 14 with holds and 12 with sell ratings. Both stocks make up a total of more than 7% of the S&P 500 Index.Part of the decline for these high-flyers is a general rotation by investors out of growth and momentum stocks and into the value trade this year as optimism about economic growth and concern about inflation fueled a selloff in bonds. The Nasdaq 100 Index, where both these stocks are listed, has wiped out this year’s gains twice within a matter of two weeks. The index is now up 1.5% for 2021. “It’s hard to discount anything right with the amount of money printing that’s going on. I think it all comes back to just how much money is in the system. As long as money keeps being printed at the rate that it has been, then it’s going to be put into risk assets in the equity market,” Taylor said.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Eases ‘Disruptive’ Rules That Sparked Bank Bond Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s markets regulator eased proposed rules on bank bonds after the government pushed back on the steps that would have made it harder for lenders to raise fresh capital.The Securities & Exchange Board of India said in a statement Monday that mutual funds can treat Additional Tier 1 debt as 10-year bonds for the financial year starting April 1.That’s a shift from the previous plan that stipulated that the so called CoCo bonds, which have voluntary call options, be valued as 100-year debt. India’s Finance Ministry asked Sebi in a memo earlier this month seen by Bloomberg to ease the regulations partly by withdrawing what it called the “disruptive” 100-year valuation rule.Treating such securities as shorter term helps mutual funds, one of the biggest holders in India, book them at higher valuations. That’s because longer term bonds tend to have lower prices given they are exposed to more interest rate risk. Fund managers had previously valued the notes considering the maturity as the dates on which the lender could exercise the call options.CoCo, or contingent convertible notes, were designed following the global financial crisis to ensure that creditors, not the general public, would foot the bill when banks stumble. But in the real world, investors have often focused instead on the extra yield the notes offer over plain vanilla bonds.Read a QuickTake on the securitiesThat changed last year when Indian investors were again reminded of the risks, after authorities seized beleaguered Yes Bank and announced an unprecedented move to permanently write down its AT1 securities.Lenders in India are saddled with one of the world’s worst bad debt piles and need to boost capital buffers in anticipation of more soured loans amid the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs them to be able to easily raise money in the debt market and channel funds to help revive the economy. That’s all the more important given that weakened public finances are limiting the government’s ability to inject cash into the lenders.Read about India getting low demand for risky bank debt as caps cut appealYields on AT1 debt issued by India’s biggest banks had surged after Sebi initially proposed the rules earlier this month.(Updates with more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's Baidu posts tame Hong Kong debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in city

    Baidu made a tepid debut in its Hong Kong secondary stock listing on Tuesday, bucking a trend of first-day pops on the bourse, as investors were wary of a fundraising flurry in the city and questioned the search company's growth plans. The sombre investor mood towards Chinese technology offerings was reinforced with video site Bilibili raising a less-than-expected $2.6 billion in its secondary listing. Baidu shares traded at HK$252.80 by midday, virtually flat compared to the $HK252 price set for its listing in Hong Kong which raised $3.1 billion.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues Consolidation

    The Euro has gapped lower on Monday, only to turn around and rally above the 1.19 handle. Nonetheless, we are still very much in a consolidation range.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Jump in Yields Pressure Aussie, Kiwi While BOJ Decision Underpins Yen

    While another surge in Treasury yields dominated the trade, central bank activity in the US, Australia and Japan also had a say in the price action.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • ‘I feel un-American. My appliances are 20 years old. I shop in thrift stores’: My wife wants a nicer place to live. What do I do?

    ‘During my 20s, I was broke. I bought my first house and lived alone, stretched to my limits. I had three maxed-out credit cards and lived paycheck to paycheck.’

  • 'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits $300,000: BTCC Exchange Founder

    Despite predicting that Bitcoin price will rise to $300,000 in the current bull market, Bobby Lee, founder of BTCC exchange, believes that crypto markets could spend years in decline after the market reaches its peak. What Happened: “Bitcoin bull market cycles come every four years and this is a big one,” said Lee who co-founded UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BTCC in an interview with CNBC earlier today. According to him, the market-leading cryptocurrency is likely to reach $100,000 this summer and may even reach $300,000 if historical cycles were to repeat. However, Lee isn’t so optimistic about Bitcoin’s price over a longer time horizon, and went on to state, “It could go down by quite a bit and that’s when the bubble bursts. In the bitcoin crypto industry, we call it ‘bitcoin winter’ and it can last from two to three years.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin was trading at $57,500 at the time of writing and reached as high as $61,000 earlier this month. Lee’s predictions of a crypto winter involve a 90% drop in value from whatever peak value the coin reaches. Some analysts have already forecast that the current bull market could be nearing its peak, raising concerns for those investors that hadn’t yet taken any profits. We are near the peak;-investors apeing into any sale with no research.- every sale making 50X plus- large cap ($500m) tokens gaining 50 % overnight. - everyone making money.- everyone believes this will last a few more months.The crash will come when we least expect it. — Ran Neuner (Non fungible) (@cryptomanran) March 21, 2021 “The crash will come when we least expect it,” said Ran Neuner, CEO of blockchain investment fund Onchain Capital. Not all investors share this hypothesis, however, as seen by Dan Held’s most recent predictions for Bitcoin's price. Held, who is the growth lead at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, said that he believes the current market cycle is different than previous ones. “People aren't just in it for a speculative run anymore. People are buying it because they see Bitcoin's value,” he explained, suggesting that the digital asset could even reach $1 million by the end of this cycle. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To AprilBank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What rising mortgage rates really mean for the housing market

    Mortgage rates may be on the rise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the housing boom is about to go bust.

  • Hot Seat at Turkish Central Bank to Hurt Lira Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- The merry-go-round at Turkey’s central bank is about to bludgeon Wall Street contrarians betting on a rebound in the lira.Traders need not look far for historical reference. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fired three central bank chiefs in the past 21 months.The turnover highlights how money managers can never get too comfortable with the state of affairs in Ankara. During Naci Agbal’s four-month tenure, Turkish investor anxiety as measured by the lira’s one-month implied volatility eased the most in the world. And after the currency’s hot start to 2021, bank analysts boosted their bullish forecasts even further.Now, Agbal’s dismissal is rekindling fears of a repeat of July 2019, when Erdogan fired Murat Cetinkaya for failing to heed the president’s unorthodox theory that high interest rates cause rather than curb inflation. The lira sank a world-leading 1.6% the next week, the central bank delivered a record rate cut by month’s end and the currency ended the year trailing every one of its peers except Argentina’s peso.“For veterans on Turkey, this looks very much like a story they have seen several times before,” Hasnain Malik and Patrick Curran, strategists at Tellimer, wrote in a report. “Monday is likely to be a bloodbath for the Turkish lira as markets express their clear and strong dissatisfaction.”Lira Doomsayers Are Preaching to the Converted on YouTube Turkey’s currency has climbed 3.1% this year, beating every one of its emerging-market counterparts, though its position atop the rankings is almost certain to change in the days ahead. Aside from a policy pivot at the monetary authority, the concern among investors is that Agbal’s removal may herald a wider leadership reshuffle at the finance ministry, including the potential return of Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak.“This would be disastrous for Turkish assets and send a clear sign that unorthodox policymaking is back in full force,” Malik and Curran wrote, downgrading their view on the nation’s equities and carry trade.(Removes reference to year in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Predicts Price Will Reach $100K

    Jordan Belfort, former head of the now-defunct brokerage Stratton Oakmont, believes he took the wrong position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: In a recent interview with Fortune, the investor admitted to being wrong about Bitcoin back in 2017 when he appeared on national television to state his beliefs that it would crash. "I was right then, but I also thought Bitcoin would go away forever. It was hard to sell and easy to buy, all the things that make for manipulation," said Belfort, explaining that he thought regulators would outlaw the flagship cryptocurrency. "Bitcoin looked like the perfect storm for money laundering," he said, adding, "I thought that Bitcoin accounts in Switzerland and the Caymans would be exposed. I thought Bitcoin would initially take hold, then be regulated out of business." Belfort now believes that Bitcoin’s price has plenty of room to run and predicts that the price will continue to rise by 80%, all theway to $100,000. Why It Matters: Belfort’s reasoning as to why the coin still has the potential to rise to such a high value comes down to “pure supply and demand.” According to him, “people are spoiled by Bitcoin” because it has a fixed and finite supply. In his view, this gives the digital asset an advantage over equities because while an infinite number of shares can be issued, Bitcoin is free from the distortion of effectively printing more corporate currency. Belfort also stated that Bitcoin has a much bigger base of buyers than ever before – something that many market proponents believe acts as a legitimizing factor to cryptocurrencies as an asset class. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $56,308 at the time of writing, up 0.38% in the past 24-hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,519 earlier this month. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Bitcoin Winter' Could Last For Years After Price Hits 0,000: BTCC Exchange FounderCrypto Exchange Coinbase Postpones IPO To April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lira and Turkish stocks collapse after Erdogan fires central bank chief, as European airline stocks drop

    Turkey's currency and stocks collapsed after the abrupt termination of its central bank head, a move that led investors to take a cautious stance toward risky assets on Monday.

  • Oil Steadies With Demand in Focus After Worst Week in 5 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher on Monday as investors looked past the uneven demand recovery around the world following crude’s worst weekly plunge since October.Futures in New York eked out a second straight daily increase after flipping between gains and losses during the session. Oil’s demand recovery is facing a spate of near-term setbacks, particularly in Europe, including extended or reimposed lockdowns in Germany, Italy and France. In the U.S., New York City’s mayor urged the broader state to follow New Jersey’s move in pausing its reopening.See also: Oil Is Still on a Bumpy Path to Recovery Despite Price SwerveHowever, there’s continued optimism over consumption in the U.S. as the Biden administration unleashes a wave of stimulus. The number of passengers checking through airport security in the country rose to the highest in just over a year on Sunday. That could provide support for jet fuel, the worst-hit oil product -- at least in relative terms -- during the coronavirus crisis.“Energy markets are fixated with the belief that we’re going to have higher prices,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Right now, these short-term headaches are not easing just yet, but there’s strong optimism that’s going to be the case.”As crude plunged last week, the total number of futures contracts held by traders dropped by about 7% -- a sign that many in the market fled for the exit. Others are confident about the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices. Bank of America Global Research said the recent oil price pullback provides an opportunity to gain commodity exposure and hedge against unexpected inflation risks, with the bank seeing oil demand expanding at the fastest rate since the 1970s over the next three years.There is still some residual pessimism in the market, with Europe seeing pockets of increased Covid-19 cases, said Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst at consultant Rystad Energy AS. “If vaccination campaigns continue to face challenges going forward, 2021 may see up to 1 million barrels of oil demand per day not recovering this year, compared to a smooth recovery scenario,” she said.Since crude’s slump last week, attention is also growing on the amount of oil Iran -- currently under U.S. sanctions -- is exporting, particularly to China. The world’s largest importer released data showing it received no Iranian crude for the first time in months, a sign supplies could be masked as originating from other countries.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal, although he reiterated that Tehran was still prepared to return to the original terms of the agreement once the U.S. has lifted sanctions.“To the extent that the JCPOA comes back into play, it could add 2 million barrels a day of Iran’s oil back to the market,” said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research. Prices will likely face more pressure “if we start to see more news about Iran and the U.S. sitting across from each other at the table and negotiating.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Treasury auctions to test demand after volatile trading

    Demand for U.S. Treasuries will be tested this week as $183 billion of notes are due to be auctioned, with one seven-year note sale likely to be closely watched after an auction of that maturity stumbled last month. The U.S. Treasury Department has increased debt issuance dramatically in the last year to finance stimulus measures to combat economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The supply increase, alongside the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary policy loose while economic growth and inflation rise, has contributed to rising Treasury yields.