The Seabrook of Hilton Head's Fraser Health Center is named one of the Top Four, Five-Star Nursing Homes in South Carolina

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seabrook of Hilton Head's Fraser Health Center has been named one of the Top Four Nursing Homes in the State of South Carolina. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS), The Seabrook of Hilton Head's Fraser Health Center received the CMS's highest five-star rating and ranked the health center number four in the state.

CMS has examined 187 South Carolina nursing home facilities, finding that 36 have the highest five-star rating. The CMS star rating system is based on staffing, health inspections and quality measures. Most nursing homes in the U.S. are in the star rating system, given that CMS examines all facilities that accept payments from Medicaid and Medicare.

"We know there is an increasing need for quality nursing home care," Chris Romick, Executive Director of The Seabrook of Hilton Head, said. "All of us at The Seabrook continue to do everything possible to deliver the best care for our residents."

The Fraser Health Center is a licensed and Medicare-certified Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Health Center located on The Seabrook of Hilton Head's 21-acre continuing care campus.

U.S. Census data shows that there are more than 70 million estimated baby boomers today (born from 1946 to 1964), and by 2030, they will all be 65 or older. And, with better health care increasing lifespans and birth rates dropping among young women, the Census Bureau projects that for the first time in the country's history, older adults could outnumber children under 18 by 2034.

For more information about The Seabrook of Hilton Head, please visit https://theseabrook.com/.

About The Seabrook of Hilton Head

The Seabrook is the only Continuing Care Retirement Community that offers three housing options: condominium purchase, entry fee contract, and studio rental. Since 1982, The Seabrook of Hilton Head has operated as a non-profit, tax-exempt charitable organization. Its Board of Trustees established The Seabrook Foundation Fund to promote the organization's vision of social accountability. Families and friends of The Seabrook, through gifts of time and charitable donations, are dedicated to sustaining The Seabrook of Hilton Head as a community devoted to philanthropy, faith, family, and service to others.

Contact: Karen Robertson, 912-313-4417, karen@robmark.com

