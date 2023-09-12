Seacera Group Berhad (KLSE:SEACERA) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Seacera Group Berhad (KLSE:SEACERA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Seacera Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0083 = RM6.6m ÷ (RM830m - RM24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Seacera Group Berhad has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 7.4%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Seacera Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Seacera Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Seacera Group Berhad promising. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 191% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Story continues

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 2.9%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Seacera Group Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Given the stock has declined 37% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Seacera Group Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

