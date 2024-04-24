Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.18

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.18 per share on the 28th of June. This means that the annual payment will be 3.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is just starting to establish itself as being able to pay dividends to shareholders, given its short 3-year history of distributing earnings. Diving into the company's earnings report, the payout ratio is set at 57%, which is a decent ratio of dividend payout to earnings, and may sustain future dividends if the company stays at its current trend.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 55.1% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 45% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was $0.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's EPS has declined at around 2.5% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has been making. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida that investors should take into consideration. Is Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.