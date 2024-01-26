Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.18

The board of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of March, with investors receiving $0.18 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's stock price has increased by 31% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

See our latest analysis for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 3 years. Based on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's last earnings report, calculating for its payout ratio equates to 57%, which means that the company covered its last dividend with comfortable room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 51.5%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 45% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 3 years was $0.52 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Story continues

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has seen earnings per share falling at 3.3% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 39% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.