Seacoast Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Disciplined Loan Growth, Strong Deposit Growth, and Rising Net Interest Margin Highlight Q1 Results

Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

STUART, Fla., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the first quarter of 2022 of $20.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, which includes merger-related costs and a $5.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses associated with acquisition activity during the quarter. First quarter 2022 results represent a decrease of 43% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 39% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $27.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, which includes the $5.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses associated with acquisition activity. First quarter 2022 adjusted results represent a decrease of 27% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 24% compared to the first quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2022, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.89%, and tangible book value per share was $17.12. A decline in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio driven by rising interest rates during the period impacted the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets by 56 basis points and impacted tangible book value per share by $1.07.

For the first quarter of 2022, return on average tangible assets was 0.85%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 8.02%, and the efficiency ratio was 62.33%, compared to 1.51%, 14.29%, and 53.70%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.70%, 15.62%, and 53.21%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the first quarter of 2022 was 1.06%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 10.01%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 54.86%, compared to 1.49%, 14.11%, and 53.43%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.75%, 16.01%, and 51.99%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO, said, “Seacoast’s investments in high-performing commercial banking talent across Florida drove disciplined organic loan growth this quarter and a material increase in the late-stage pipeline entering the second quarter. With broad expectations for rising rates, we believe that Seacoast’s asset-sensitive balance sheet and ample liquidity position us well for growth and the continued expansion of net interest margin, which increased nine basis points during the first quarter of 2022, and rose 14 basis points excluding the effects of PPP and accretion on acquired loans.”

“In the first quarter of 2022, we established a new market presence in Naples, Sarasota, and Jacksonville, and announced the proposed acquisition of Apollo Bancshares, Inc., bringing us five locations in Miami-Dade County. We believe that this expansion into some of the best banking markets in the United States will lead to strong franchise value creation in the coming years,” Shaffer added.

Acquisitions Update

On January 3, 2022, the Company completed the acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. (“Sabal Palm”) in Sarasota, and Business Bank of Florida Corp. (“BBFC”) in Brevard County, which added a combined $367.9 million in loans, $562.3 million in deposits, and a $5.1 million provision for credit losses at acquisition. Consolidation activities for BBFC, including system conversion, are substantially complete. System conversion for Sabal Palm is planned early in the second quarter of 2022.

On March 29, 2022, the Company announced its proposed acquisition of Apollo Bancshares, Inc. (“Apollo”). The transaction, which is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2022, will expand the Company’s presence in Miami-Dade County, which is part of the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach MSA, Florida’s largest MSA and the 8th largest in the nation. Apollo operates five branches across Miami-Dade County with deposits of approximately $947 million and loans of $705 million as of March 31, 2022.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $20.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022, which includes $6.7 million in merger-related costs associated with acquisition activity during the quarter, and a $5.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses associated with onboarding Sabal Palm and BBFC. This compares to net income of $36.3 million, or $0.62, for the prior quarter, and $33.7 million, or $0.60, for the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income 1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $27.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, which includes the $5.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses associated with onboarding Sabal Palm and BBFC. This compares to $36.9 million, or $0.62, for the prior quarter, and $35.5 million, or $0.63, for the prior year quarter. In the first quarter of 2022, loan growth including bank acquisitions resulted in a provision for credit losses of $6.6 million, compared to a reversal of provision of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a reversal of provision of $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluded from adjusted net income are $6.7 million in merger-related expenses in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net revenues were $91.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.9 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $7.6 million, or 9%, compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted revenues 1 were $92.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.7 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $8.0 million, or 9%, compared to the prior year quarter.

Net interest income totaled $76.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $4.2 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase of $9.9 million, or 15%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Increases relating to higher balances and higher yields on securities and loans were partially offset by declines in PPP interest and fees, while interest expense remained flat.

Net interest margin increased to 3.25% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the result of higher yields on non-PPP loans and on securities. Excluding the effect of PPP and accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 3.05% in the first quarter of 2022 from 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Securities yields increased 11 basis points to 1.68%, reflecting the impact of the addition of higher yielding securities during the quarter. Non-PPP loan yields increased six basis points to 4.24%. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans in the first quarter of 2022 was an increase of 15 basis points, consistent with the prior quarter. The effect on net interest margin of interest and fees on PPP loans was an increase of five basis points in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an increase of ten basis points in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits remained at only six basis points for the first quarter of 2022. The margin benefited from the Company’s asset sensitivity, combined with disciplined growth across the balance sheet.

Noninterest income totaled $15.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 18%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $2.3 million, or 13%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter primarily reflects a decrease of $3.4 million in income on SBIC investments, which is expected to vary amongst periods. In addition, the sale of a website domain name resulted in a gain of $0.8 million, benefiting results in the fourth quarter of 2021. Results for the first quarter of 2022 included the following: Wealth management income was $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the prior quarter, reflecting continued success in winning new relationships. Mortgage banking fees were $1.7 million, compared to $2.0 million in the prior quarter, the result of lower saleable production due to low housing inventory and slowing refinance demand. Other income decreased by $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting lower income on SBIC investments and a gain in the fourth quarter of 2021 on the sale of a website domain name, partially offset by higher loan-swap related income. The Company recognized $0.5 million in securities losses in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The provision for credit losses was $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net benefit of $3.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase during the quarter included $5.1 million in provisioning for loans acquired in the Sabal Palm and BBFC transactions.

Noninterest expense was $58.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $8.7 million, or 17%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $12.8 million, or 28%, compared to the prior year quarter. The first quarter of 2022 included $6.7 million in merger-related expenses. Changes from the fourth quarter of 2021 included the following: Salaries and wages increased $3.2 million to $28.2 million, which included $3.0 million in merger-related expenses associated with the BBFC and Sabal Palm acquisitions. Employee benefits increased by $0.7 million to $5.5 million, reflecting higher seasonal payroll taxes and 401(k) contributions. Outsourced data processing costs increased by $1.0 million to $6.2 million, which included $0.6 million in merger-related expenses and costs associated with the launch of the Company’s upgraded online and mobile banking platform, which was completed during the first quarter of 2022. Legal and professional fees increased by $2.3 million to $4.8 million, which included $2.5 million in merger-related expenses, compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Seacoast recorded $5.8 million of income tax expense in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $8.3 million in the prior quarter and $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Changes to the Florida corporate income tax rate resulted in benefits of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and were nominal in the first quarter of 2021.

The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense 1 to average tangible assets was 1.99% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.96% in the prior quarter and 2.16% in the first quarter of 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 62.33% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 53.70% in the prior quarter and 53.21% in the prior year quarter. The increase in the first quarter of 2022 primarily reflects the impact of merger-related expenses. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 54.86% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 53.43% in the prior quarter and 51.99% in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of $10.9 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.4 billion. Book value per share was $22.15 on March 31, 2022, compared to $22.40 on December 31, 2021, and $20.89 on March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share totaled $17.12 on March 31, 2022 compared to $17.84 on December 31, 2021 and $16.62 on March 31, 2021. A decline in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio driven by rising interest rates during the period impacted tangible book value per share by $1.07.

Debt securities totaled $2.5 billion on March 31, 2022, an increase of $170.7 million, or 7%, compared to December 31, 2021. Purchases during the first quarter of 2022 totaled $379.3 million, consisting primarily of agency-issued securities. The Company continues to take a prudent and disciplined approach to reinvesting liquidity.

Loans totaled $6.5 billion on March 31, 2022, an increase of $526.2 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2021. Changes during the first quarter of 2022 include $367.9 million added through bank acquisitions, and the purchase of a $111.3 million residential loan pool. Removing the impact of loans added through acquisitions, the purchased pool during the quarter and PPP loans, loans outstanding grew 7% on an annualized basis. The company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to loan growth, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines.

Loan originations were $678.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 13% compared to $599.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Commercial originations were $373.0 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $408.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $204.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Despite a seasonally slower quarter, commercial originations remained strong and pipelines continued to build during the quarter. Consumer originations in the first quarter of 2022 increased to $79.0 million from $72.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and from $46.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $51.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $69.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $138.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Limited housing inventory and slowing refinance activity contributed to lower production. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $175.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $49.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $46.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2022 included the purchase of a $111.3 million high-quality wholesale residential home mortgage loan pool from a seller well known to Seacoast.

Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $794.9 million on March 31, 2022, an increase of 64% from December 31, 2021 and an increase of 83% from March 31, 2021. Commercial pipelines were $619.5 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 56% from $397.8 million at December 31, 2021, and an increase of 157% from $240.9 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in pipeline reflects the addition of well-established commercial bankers and expansion into new markets across the state. The addition of experienced commercial bankers over the last 12 months is generating disciplined growth in full relationships, including credit facilities, deposit relationships, and wealth opportunities. Consumer pipelines were $61.6 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $29.7 million at December 31, 2021, and $28.1 million at March 31, 2021. The increase is primarily the result of consumer lending teams that joined in late 2021. Residential saleable pipelines were $25.7 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $30.1 million at December 31, 2021, and $92.1 million at March 31, 2021. Retained residential pipelines were $88.0 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $25.6 million at December 31, 2021, and $72.4 million at March 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $9.2 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2021, and an increase of $1.9 billion, or 25%, compared to March 31, 2021. The acquisitions of BBFC and Sabal Palm resulted in additions of $562.3 million in total deposits during the first quarter of 2022. Removing the impact of acquisitions and wholesale activity, deposits increased 25% on an annualized basis. Transaction account balances, excluding those acquired from BBFC and Sabal Palm, increased $498 million, or 10%, quarter-over-quarter, and at March 31, 2022, total transaction account balances represent 62% of overall deposit funding. The Company manages excess liquidity on the balance sheet through participation in programs with third-party deposit networks. Through these programs, the Company can offer its customers access to FDIC insurance on large balances with attractive terms, and the Company can retain or sell, on an overnight basis, the underlying deposits. At March 31, 2022, the Company had sold, on an overnight basis, $231 million in deposits compared to $228 million at December 31, 2021, and $99 million at March 31, 2021. These deposits are not included in the consolidated balance sheet. The overall cost of deposits remained flat quarter over quarter at six basis points. As of March 31, 2022, deposits per banking center were $163.4 million, compared to $153.6 million at December 31, 2021.



Asset Quality

Credit metrics remain strong with charge-offs, nonaccruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels.

Nonperforming loans decreased by $4.4 million to $26.2 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.41% at March 31, 2022, 0.52% at December 31, 2021, and 0.62% at March 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.35% at March 31, 2022, 0.46% at December 31, 2021, and 0.58% at March 31, 2021.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.39% at March 31, 2022, 1.41% at December 31, 2021, and 1.53% at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at March 31, 2022 was 1.40%, compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2021 and 1.71% at March 31, 2021.

Net charge-offs were $0.1 million, or less than 0.01%, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.6 million, or 0.04%, of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.4 million, or 0.03%, of average loans in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.05%.

Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $524,000, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 22% and 189% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 21% and 177% respectively, at December 31, 2021. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 20% and 172%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.



Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet, with a tier 1 capital ratio at March 31, 2022, of 16.8% compared to 17.4% at December 31, 2021, and 18.1% at March 31, 2021. The total capital ratio was 17.7% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.7% at March 31, 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2022 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $484.8 million, or 66%, from December 31, 2021, reflecting the impact of deposit growth in the first quarter of 2022 and of strategic liquidity management activities.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.89% at March 31, 2022, compared to 11.09% at December 31, 2021, and 10.71% at March 31, 2021. Declines in the value of available for sale securities due to rising interest rates in the first quarter of 2022 negatively impacted equity by $66.0 million.





At March 31, 2022, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $165.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $2.3 billion. Additionally, $2.0 billion of debt securities and $684.3 million of residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.



1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 1Q'22 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 10,904,817 $ 9,681,433 $ 9,893,498 $ 9,316,833 $ 8,811,820 Gross Loans 6,451,217 5,925,029 5,905,884 5,437,049 5,661,492 Total Deposits 9,243,768 8,067,589 8,334,172 7,836,436 7,385,749 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 31,410 $ 33,719 Net Interest Margin 3.25 % 3.16 % 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.51 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 61,704 59,016 57,645 55,901 55,992 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 0.79 % 1.43 % 0.93 % 1.40 % 1.61 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)2 0.85 1.51 1.00 1.48 1.70 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)2 8.02 14.29 9.56 13.88 15.62 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets2 9.89 11.09 10.62 10.43 10.71 Tangible Book Value Per Share2 $ 17.12 $ 17.84 $ 17.52 $ 17.08 $ 16.62 Efficiency Ratio 62.33 % 53.70 % 59.55 % 54.93 % 53.21 % Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 27,056 $ 36,854 $ 29,350 $ 33,251 $ 35,497 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.44 0.62 0.51 0.59 0.63 Adjusted ROTA2 1.06 % 1.49 % 1.23 % 1.52 % 1.75 % Adjusted ROTCE2 10.01 14.11 11.72 14.27 16.01 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 54.86 53.43 51.50 53.49 51.99 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a

Percent of Average Tangible Assets2 1.99 1.96 1.95 1.98 2.16 Other Data: Market capitalization3 $ 2,144,586 $ 2,070,465 $ 1,972,784 $ 1,893,141 $ 2,003,866 Full-time equivalent employees 1,066 989 995 946 953 Number of ATMs 79 75 72 75 75 Full-service banking offices 58 54 52 48 48 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

First Quarter 2022 Strategic Highlights

Capitalizing on Seacoast’s Commitment to Digital Transformation

Seacoast successfully launched an upgraded online and mobile banking platform in February 2022 that unifies the user experience, offering new functionality and consistent features across all devices. New features include Zelle®, account aggregation, reporting tools and more. The enhanced digital banking experience for both consumers and businesses complements exceptional branch, ATM, and telephone banking services to deliver a competitive value proposition.



Driving Sustainable Growth and Expanding our Footprint

Seacoast’s balanced growth strategy includes organic growth initiatives across the state. Seacoast expanded its footprint in Naples/Southwest Florida and Jacksonville/Northeast Florida with key additions to its commercial banking leadership and teams. In the first quarter of 2022, Seacoast added 14 experienced bankers in the state’s most dynamic and fastest growing markets and expects to continue to invest in well-established seasoned bankers over the remainder of the year.



With a focus on leading sustainable growth while maintaining Seacoast’s commitment to disciplined underwriting standards, James Stallings joined Seacoast as executive vice president and chief credit officer. Stallings’ career includes over two decades with BB&T where, as a senior credit executive, he oversaw a large team of credit officers and a $60 billion portfolio. In addition, he has held a diverse set of roles, including overseeing credit for the commercial community bank, corporate C&I, and specialty finance.



Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

A strong history of value-creating acquisitions continues to benefit shareholders and provide new opportunities for associates. The Seacoast team grew during the first quarter of 2022 with the addition of experienced bankers and the merging of the teams from Sabal Palm Bank and Florida Business Bank. The combined scale and talent further supports our sustainable, profitable growth.

Seacoast was recognized by the Human Rights Foundation for earning a perfect score of 100 for workplace equality on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index. This is the third consecutive year Seacoast has earned such recognition for its employment practices.

OTHER INFORMATION

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $10.9 billion in assets and $9.2 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2022. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 50 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 1Q'22 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 31,410 $ 33,719 Adjusted net income1 27,056 36,854 29,350 33,251 35,497 Net interest income2 76,639 72,412 71,455 65,933 66,741 Net interest margin2,3 3.25 % 3.16 % 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.51 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.79 % 1.43 % 0.93 % 1.40 % 1.61 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 0.85 1.51 1.00 1.48 1.70 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.06 1.49 1.23 1.52 1.75 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 1.99 1.96 1.95 1.98 2.16 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 5.96 11.06 7.29 10.76 12.03 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 8.02 14.29 9.56 13.88 15.62 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 10.01 14.11 11.72 14.27 16.01 Efficiency ratio5 62.33 53.70 59.55 54.93 53.21 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 54.86 53.43 51.50 53.49 51.99 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/ losses) 17.14 20.89 21.09 18.94 21.07 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 9.89 11.09 10.62 10.43 10.71 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 71.25 70.29 69.97 74.13 81.39 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 70.01 73.84 71.46 69.93 77.48 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.34 0.62 0.40 0.57 0.61 Adjusted earnings1 0.44 0.62 0.51 0.59 0.63 Book value per share common 22.15 22.40 22.12 21.33 20.89 Tangible book value per share 17.12 17.84 17.52 17.08 16.62 Cash dividends declared 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 —

1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.

2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.

3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.

4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.

5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).



