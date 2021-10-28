Seacoast Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Strong Quarter for Commercial Loan Originations and Pipeline Generation



Tangible Book Value Per Share Expands to $17.52, Up 13% from the Prior Year

STUART, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the third quarter of 2021 of $22.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, which includes merger related costs associated with acquisition activity during the quarter and an increase in the provision for loan losses associated with onboarding Legacy Bank of Florida. Third quarter 2021 results represent a decrease of 27% compared to the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2021 was $29.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, which includes an increase in the provision for loan losses associated with onboarding Legacy Bank of Florida. Third quarter 2021 adjusted results represent a decrease of 12% compared to the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of 7% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.62%, tangible book value per share increased to $17.52 and Tier 1 capital was 17.7%.

For the third quarter of 2021, return on average tangible assets was 1.00%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 9.56%, and the efficiency ratio was 59.55%, compared to 1.48%, 13.88%, and 54.93%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.20%, 11.35%, and 61.65%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the third quarter of 2021 was 1.23%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 11.72%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.50%, compared to 1.52%, 14.27%, and 53.49%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.38%, 13.06%, and 54.82%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's President and CEO, said, “The Seacoast team delivered another impressive quarter, resulting in 13% year-over-year growth in tangible book value per share, ending the period at $17.52, despite the noise of acquisition related activity during the quarter. Additionally, pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings1 improved to a record $43.9 million, up from $37.8 million in the preceding quarter. We continue to see economic expansion in our markets and increasing demand for credit. With our recent investments in commercial banking leadership and technology, we are capitalizing on this growth, as evidenced in our growth in loan originations, increasing loan pipelines, new bankers, and solid recruiting pipelines. Additionally, growth in fee income quarter over quarter included new records in wealth management and Small Business Administration fees.”

Mr. Shaffer further commented, “I am also excited to welcome the Legacy Bank of Florida team and their customers to the Seacoast franchise. The team’s deep experience and extensive relationships in the important South Florida market provide a tremendous opportunity for growth in the coming periods. I am proud of both the Seacoast and Legacy teams’ effort to successfully integrate the bank while accelerating growth through the closing of the acquisition.”

Acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida

In August 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida (“Legacy Bank”), which added $477 million in loans, including $39 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, and $495 million in deposits. The acquisition strengthens the Company’s position in South Florida, one of the strongest and fastest growing markets in the country, and complements prior acquisitions in the market. Consolidation activities and related expenses are substantially complete.

Pending Acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida Corporation

During the third quarter, the Company announced the proposed acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc., and Business Bank of Florida Corporation. The proposed transactions, which are expected to close in early 2022, will provide an entry into the desirable Sarasota market and deepen the Company’s presence in Brevard County. Sabal Palm Bank operates three branches across the Sarasota market with deposits of approximately $377 million and loans of $272 million as of June 30, 2021. Florida Business Bank, the banking subsidiary of Business Bank of Florida Corporation, operates with one branch in Melbourne with deposits of approximately $166 million and loans of $136 million as of the same period. In total, the two transactions will add approximately $600 million in assets. The transactions in aggregate are expected to be 4% accretive to earnings per share in 2023, the first full year of combined operations, with limited tangible book value dilution.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $22.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021, which includes merger related costs associated with acquisition activity during the quarter, and an increase in the provision for loan losses associated with onboarding Legacy Bank of Florida. This compares to $31.4 million, or $0.56, for the prior quarter, and $22.6 million, or $0.42, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $88.1 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $48.4 million, or $0.91, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted net income 1 was $29.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, which includes an increase in the provision for loan losses associated with onboarding Legacy Bank of Florida. This compares to $33.3 million, or $0.59, for the prior quarter, and $27.3 million, or $0.50, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, adjusted net income 1 was $98.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $58.3 million, or $1.09, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings 1 were $43.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $6.1 million, or 16%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $7.5 million, or 21%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings 1 were $122.3 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 8%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net revenues were $90.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $9.2 million, or 11%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $9.9 million, or 12%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net revenues were $255.8 million, an increase of $15.2 million, or 6%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted revenues 1 were $90.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $9.2 million, or 11%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $9.9 million, or 12.4%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net revenues were $256.0 million, an increase of $16.6 million, or 7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income totaled $71.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $5.5 million, or 8%, from the prior quarter, with increases including the addition of loans from the Legacy Bank acquisition, and higher recognition of fees from an increase in forgiveness of PPP loans. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income was $203.7 million, an increase of $9.8 million, or 5%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, remaining deferred fees on PPP loans total $5.4 million, which will be recognized over the loans' remaining contractual maturity or earlier, as loans are forgiven.

Net interest margin declined from 3.23% in the second quarter of 2021 to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2021, with continued high levels of liquidity and low interest rates. The excess liquidity has been partially deployed into purchases of securities and loans, with $451.1 million in securities purchases with a weighted average yield of 1.42% and $197.9 million in loan pool purchases with a weighted average yield of 2.68%. Securities yields declined by only four basis points to 1.59% in the third quarter of 2021, with lower rates partially offset by a $0.4 million (eight basis point) benefit from a contractual yield maintenance provision. Non-PPP loan yields declined seven basis points to 4.29% during the third quarter of 2021. Offsetting and favorable was the decline in the cost of interest bearing liabilities from 16 basis points to 14 basis points, which includes a decline in the cost of deposits from eight basis points in the second quarter of 2021 to seven basis points in the third quarter of 2021. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans was an increase of 15 basis points in the third quarter compared to an increase of 14 basis points in the prior quarter. The effect on net interest margin of interest and fees on PPP loans was an increase of 18 basis points in the third quarter compared to an increase of six basis points in the prior quarter.

Noninterest income totaled $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.7 million, or 24%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $2.1 million, or 12%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income was $52.0 million, an increase of $5.4 million, or 12%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Results for the third quarter of 2021 included the following: Interchange revenue was flat compared to the prior quarter at $4.1 million, reflecting stable transactional volume despite the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant on spending early in the quarter. Economic conditions in Florida remain strong, and indications of consumer confidence are high. Wealth management income increased to a record $2.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. With total assets under management of $1.2 billion, the wealth management team continues to successfully win business with commercial relationships and high net worth families across the Company’s footprint. Mortgage banking fees were $2.5 million, compared to $3.0 million in the prior quarter, due to slowing refinance activity and low housing inventory levels. SBA gains were a record $0.8 million, compared to $0.2 million in the prior quarter, reflecting a renewed focus on saleable lending activity as PPP activity winds down. The Company acquired $25 million in BOLI late in the second quarter of 2021, and $9.1 million in BOLI from Legacy Bank, contributing to an increase of $0.3 million in related income during the quarter. Late in the third quarter, the Company purchased an additional $25.0 million in BOLI. Other income increased by $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, attributed to gains on an SBIC investment during the quarter. These gains resulted from the liquidation of an investment made by the fund. The amounts recognized on SBIC investments will vary and are not expected to occur on a routine basis.

The provision for credit losses was $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $9.9 million when compared to the reversal of provision of $4.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase during the quarter reflects the impact of higher loans outstanding, including loans acquired in the Legacy Bank acquisition.

Noninterest expense was $55.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $9.5 million, or 21%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $3.6 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest expense was $147.2 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 4%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Changes from the second quarter of 2021 consisted of the following: Salaries and wages increased $5.0 million to $27.9 million, which includes $2.6 million in merger-related expenses, as well as increases relating to the addition of the Legacy Bank branch franchise, and increases resulting from investments in commercial banking talent. Outsourced data processing increased by $0.9 million, with the increase wholly attributable to the impact of merger-related costs. Occupancy and furniture and equipment costs increased collectively by $0.6 million, including costs associated with the addition of the Legacy Bank branch franchise and acquisition-related equipment disposals. Legal and professional fees increased by $2.0 million, including an increase of $1.5 million in merger-related expenses, and other increases primarily supporting technology initiatives.

Seacoast recorded $7.0 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $8.8 million in the prior quarter and $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. A tax benefit related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a tax benefit of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The impact of stock-based compensation was nominal in the third quarter of 2020.

The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense 1 to average tangible assets was 1.95% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.98% in the prior quarter and 2.24% in the third quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio was 59.55% compared to 54.93% in the prior quarter and 61.65% in the prior year quarter. The increase from the prior quarter reflects higher net interest income and higher non-interest income, which were more than offset by the impact of higher expenses, primarily resulting from the Legacy Bank acquisition during the third quarter of 2021. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.50% compared to 53.49% in the prior quarter and 54.82% in the prior year quarter. Without the positive impact of the SBIC investment gain, the adjusted efficiency ratio would have been 53.27% in the third quarter of 2021. The Company remains committed to efficiency through disciplined, proactive management of its cost structure.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of $9.9 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.3 billion. Book value per share increased to $22.12 on September 30, 2021 from $21.33 on June 30, 2021, and $19.91 on September 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share of $17.52 on September 30, 2021 increased 13% compared to September 30, 2020.

Debt securities totaled $2.1 billion on September 30, 2021, an increase of $256.4 million, or 14%, compared to June 30, 2021. Purchases during the quarter consisted of agency-issued collateralized mortgage obligations and collateralized lending obligations with an average yield of 1.42% and a duration of 3.0 years. The Company continues to take a prudent and disciplined approach to reinvesting liquidity.

Loans totaled $5.9 billion on September 30, 2021, an increase of $476.8 million, or 9%, compared to June 30, 2021, inclusive of PPP loans, which declined $173.5 million during the quarter. Growth in loans includes $438.6 million of non-PPP loans acquired from Legacy Bank, and an additional $26 million in commercial categories.

Loan originations , excluding PPP, were $744.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $495.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 50%. Commercial originations, excluding PPP, were $331.6 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $193.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $88.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Recent investments in commercial banking talent contributed to the increase in production. During the quarter, the Company also purchased a $17.1 million single-tenant commercial real estate portfolio from a seller well known to Seacoast. The portfolio is comprised of loans made to high-quality borrowers on stabilized properties with credit tenant leases. The Company fully underwrote the loan portfolio prior to executing the transaction. The portfolio is comprised of loans with an average yield of 3.27%, made to high-quality borrowers on stabilized properties with credit tenant leases. Consumer originations in the third quarter of 2021 increased to $66.4 million from $63.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, and $62.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $95.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $120.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, and $162.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. While we expect to continue to see the benefit of the inflow of new residents and businesses into Florida, refinance activity has slowed and housing inventory remains low. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $250.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $118.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, and $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. As an alternative to purchasing lower yielding bonds in the investment portfolio, the Company purchased $180.8 million in high-quality residential home mortgage loans during the quarter with an average yield of 2.62%.

Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $478.1 million on September 30, 2021, an increase of 2% from June 30, 2021 and an increase of 5% from September 30, 2020. Commercial pipelines were $368.9 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 15% from $322.0 million at June 30, 2021 and an increase of 44% from $256.2 million at September 30, 2020. We expect commercial production and pipelines to continue to grow, including as the result of success in recruiting high quality commercial bankers to the franchise in recent quarters. Consumer pipelines were $31.0 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $31.7 million at June 30, 2021 and $17.1 million at September 30, 2020. Residential saleable pipelines were $42.8 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $60.6 million at June 30, 2021 and $149.9 million at September 30, 2020. Retained residential pipelines were $35.4 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $54.1 million at June 30, 2021 and $33.4 million at September 30, 2020.

Total deposits were $8.3 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $497.7 million, or 6%, compared to June 30, 2021. Deposits added through the acquisition of Legacy Bank totaled $494.9 million, driving the increase quarter-over-quarter. Excluding the impact of the acquisition and deposits held off balance sheet, deposits grew 5.5% on an annualized basis. The Company manages excess liquidity on the balance sheet through participation in programs with third-party deposit networks. Through these programs, the Company can offer its customers access to FDIC insurance on large balances with attractive terms, and the Company can retain or sell, on an overnight basis, the underlying deposits. At September 30, 2021, the Company had sold, on an overnight basis, $233 million in deposits compared to $116 million at June 30, 2021. These deposits are not included in the consolidated balance sheet. The overall cost of deposits declined to seven basis points in the third quarter of 2021 from eight basis points in the prior quarter. Total transaction account balances increased $215.6 million, or 5%, quarter-over-quarter, and at September 30, 2021 represent 59% of overall deposit funding. The increase includes $150.7 million from Legacy Bank. Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market deposits) increased $248.5 million, or 6%, quarter-over-quarter to $4.6 billion, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $134.3 million, or 5%, to $3.1 billion, and CDs (excluding brokered) increased $114.9 million, or 24%, to $596.6 million. Increases from Legacy Bank include $189.1 million in interest-bearing deposits, $150.7 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and $154.8 million in CDs. As of September 30, 2021, deposits per banking center were $165 million, compared to $138 million on September 30, 2020. The acquisition of Legacy Bank and the consolidation of one existing branch location added a net of four new branch locations during the third quarter of 2021.





Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans decreased by $0.3 million to $32.6 million at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.55% at September 30, 2021, 0.61% at June 30, 2021, and 0.63% at September 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.47% at September 30, 2021, 0.49% at June 30, 2021, and 0.64% at September 30, 2020.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.49% at September 30, 2021, 1.49% at June 30, 2021, and 1.60% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at September 30, 2021, was 1.54%, compared to 1.60% at June 30, 2021 and 1.80% at September 30, 2020. The decline in coverage reflects continued improvement in the economic outlook.

Net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or 0.10%, of average loans for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.7 million, or 0.05%, of average loans in the second quarter of 2021 and $1.7 million, or 0.12%, of average loans in the third quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.10%.

Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $457 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 21% and 175% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 24% and 164% respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 19% and 160%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

The tier 1 capital ratio decreased to 17.7% from 18.3% at September 30, 2021, and 16.8% at September 30, 2020. The total capital ratio was 18.6% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.7% at September 30, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021 totaled $1.2 billion, a decrease of $221.2 million, or 15%, from June 30, 2021, reflecting the impact of securities purchases, loan pool purchases and other cash management strategies.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.62% at September 30, 2021, compared to 10.43% at June 30, 2021 and 10.67% at September 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2021, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $165.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $1.3 billion. Additionally, $1.7 billion of debt securities and $694.6 million of residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'20 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 9,893,498 $ 9,316,833 $ 8,811,820 $ 8,342,392 $ 8,287,840 Gross Loans 5,905,884 5,437,049 5,661,492 5,735,349 5,858,029 Total Deposits 8,334,172 7,836,436 7,385,749 6,932,561 6,914,843 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 22,944 $ 31,410 $ 33,719 $ 29,347 $ 22,628 Net Interest Margin 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.51 % 3.59 % 3.40 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 57,645 55,901 55,992 55,739 54,301 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 0.42 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 0.93 % 1.40 % 1.61 % 1.39 % 1.11 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)2 1.00 1.48 1.70 1.49 1.20 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)2 9.56 13.88 15.62 13.87 11.35 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets2 10.62 10.43 10.71 11.01 10.67 Tangible Book Value Per Share2 $ 17.52 $ 17.08 $ 16.62 $ 16.16 $ 15.57 Efficiency Ratio 59.55 % 54.93 % 53.21 % 48.23 % 61.65 % Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 29,350 $ 33,251 $ 35,497 $ 30,700 $ 27,336 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.51 0.59 0.63 0.55 0.50 Adjusted ROTA2 1.23 % 1.52 % 1.75 % 1.50 % 1.38 % Adjusted ROTCE2 11.72 14.27 16.01 14.00 13.06 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 51.50 53.49 51.99 48.75 54.82 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a

Percent of Average Tangible Assets2 1.95 1.98 2.16 2.00 2.24 Other Data: Market capitalization3 $ 1,972,784 $ 1,893,141 $ 2,003,866 $ 1,626,913 $ 994,690 Full-time equivalent employees 995 946 953 965 968 Number of ATMs 72 75 75 77 77 Full-service banking offices 52 48 48 51 51 Registered online users 133,977 129,568 126,352 123,615 121,620 Registered mobile devices 126,730 122,815 117,959 115,129 110,241 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

Third Quarter Strategic Highlights

Capitalizing on Seacoast’s Early Commitment to Digital Transformation

The Company continues to invest in providing a best-in-class customer experience across our branch network, call center, ATMs, and digital banking. We will introduce a fully upgraded online banking and mobile experience to both consumers and businesses in the first quarter of 2022. We believe investing in a leading data analytics practice, best-in-class digital offerings, exceptional branch services, and recruiting the highest quality commercial bankers in growth markets creates a unique and very competitive value proposition for customers across Florida.

A large-scale initiative to upgrade all ATMs across the network through a third-party partnership is nearly complete, providing our customers with an improved ATM experience and offering even more convenience through access to the Allpoint network. Allpoint provides the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, granting Seacoast customers fee-free access at more than 55,000 Allpoint ATM locations, with more than 2,700 throughout Florida. Allpoint ATMs can be found at local and national retailers including Walgreens, CVS, Target, Costco and RaceTrac.

Driving Sustainable Growth and Expanding our Footprint

Seacoast continues to make investments to expand its footprint organically across the state, including into Northeast Florida and Naples/Ft. Myers, with key additions to its leadership and commercial banking team.

Brannon Fitch joined the leadership team as executive vice president and regional president for Northeast Florida to lead the bank’s strategic expansion into the region. Fitch joins Seacoast after almost two decades of executive leadership experience at BB&T, and will lead Seacoast’s strategic expansion into this important and fast growing market.

Additionally, Seacoast continues investing in expanding the footprint of its real estate lending division with the addition of Tim McLean as senior vice president of commercial real estate, who brings 33 years of commercial banking experience in the Naples market.

The Company expects to support further organic growth with the opening of two de novo branch locations, in Naples and in Plantation (Broward County), in the coming quarters.

Building on the recent expansion in commercial banking leadership, including the announcements in the prior quarter of James Norton, executive vice president and commercial real estate executive in Tampa, Chris Rolle, West Florida regional president, and Robert Hursh, Pinellas County market president, Seacoast has also continued building the commercial banking teams in its existing markets. This includes the addition of five commercial bankers across the franchise organically during the third quarter, and five additional bankers joining through the acquisition of Legacy Bank. These professionals all demonstrate a history of strong performance, generating growth through consistently winning new banking relationships and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

The Company’s recruiting pipeline is robust entering the fourth quarter. We expect to continue to make announcements regarding talent additions in the coming quarters.

Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

Seacoast Bank has been named among Forbes Magazine’s 2021 America’s Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions. Seacoast has the distinction of being the only Florida-based community bank to make the list. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey nearly 25,000 people in the U.S. about their banking relationships. Banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, consumer trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice. Only 2.7% of all banks made the list.

In July, Seacoast Bank was named to the Orlando Business Journal’s 2021 Best Places to Work. This recognition reflects Seacoast’s commitment to employee well-being, as well as the Company’s numerous diversity and inclusion initiatives.

OTHER INFORMATION

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.9 billion in assets and $8.3 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 52 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast National Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Additional Information

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'20 3Q'21 3Q'20 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 22,944 $ 31,410 $ 33,719 $ 29,347 $ 22,628 $ 88,073 $ 48,417 Adjusted net income1 29,350 33,251 35,497 30,700 27,336 98,098 58,250 Net interest income2 71,455 65,933 66,741 68,903 63,621 204,129 194,300 Net interest margin2,3 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.51 % 3.59 % 3.40 % 3.32 % 3.67 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 0.93 % 1.40 % 1.61 % 1.39 % 1.11 % 1.29 % 0.84 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.00 1.48 1.70 1.49 1.20 1.37 0.93 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.23 1.52 1.75 1.50 1.38 1.48 1.04 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 1.95 1.98 2.16 2.00 2.24 2.03 2.26 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 7.29 10.76 12.03 10.51 8.48 9.93 6.32 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 9.56 13.88 15.62 13.87 11.35 12.89 8.71 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 11.72 14.27 16.01 14.00 13.06 13.91 9.80 Efficiency ratio5 59.55 54.93 53.21 48.23 61.65 55.99 57.15 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 51.50 53.49 51.99 48.75 54.82 52.29 52.64 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 21.09 18.94 21.07 17.85 21.06 20.40 18.96 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 10.62 10.43 10.71 11.01 10.67 10.62 10.67 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 69.97 74.13 81.39 84.48 87.83 74.86 89.60 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 71.46 69.93 77.48 83.72 85.77 71.46 85.77 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 0.42 $ 1.56 $ 0.91 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.40 0.57 0.61 0.53 0.42 1.57 0.91 Adjusted earnings1 0.51 0.59 0.63 0.55 0.50 1.74 1.09 Book value per share common 22.12 21.33 20.89 20.46 19.91 22.12 19.91 Tangible book value per share 17.52 17.08 16.62 16.16 15.57 17.52 15.57 Cash dividends declared 0.13 0.13 — — — 0.26 — 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).



