SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $60.0 million, operating income was $0.2 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $22.7 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $45.6 million, operating loss of $17.1 million, and DVP of $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, and consolidated operating revenues of $57.9 million, operating loss of $10.5 million, and DVP of $13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Notable first quarter items include:

  • 31.5% improvement in revenues from the first quarter of 2022 and a 3.5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Average utilization rate of 76%, the highest for a first quarter since 2014, a 6.0% improvement from the first quarter of 2022, and flat from the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Average day rates of $14,314, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2015, a 26.5% improvement from the first quarter of 2022, and a 3.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • DVP margin increased 272.4% from the first quarter of 2022 and increased 67.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, net loss was $9.6 million ($0.36 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the first quarter of 2022 of $14.8 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, first quarter 2023 results compare to a net loss of $13.3 million ($0.50 loss per basic and diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s first quarter demonstrated the building momentum in this cyclical recovery and was our fifth consecutive quarter of improved average day rates. Additionally, the first quarter produced higher revenues and DVP than each quarter of 2022, despite being the historically slowest quarterly period of activity.

The increase in DVP was primarily due to higher rates and utilization as well as lower operating expenses. This improvement demonstrates our ability to execute on the re-pricing opportunities in the market as contracts roll off from prior cycle commitments. All business segments and asset classes made positive contributions, despite the seasonally lower levels of activity in the first quarter and one of our premium liftboats in the US remaining offhire for previously reported extended repairs.

On April 21, 2023, the Company announced it was exploring a potential offering of new USD denominated 5-year senior secured bonds. The Company has determined not to pursue the bond offering at this time as the indicative terms and conditions were not sufficiently attractive for the Company. In the third and fourth quarter of 2022 the Company extended the maturity of its main senior secured and unsecured debt facilities to 2026, which has provided us with the flexibility needed to opportunistically pursue refinancing opportunities as the cycle evolves in order to ensure optimal terms and conditions for the Company.

I remain optimistic about 2023, as evidenced by the Company’s performance in the first quarter and the increased demand across all segments of our business.”
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.


SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine's website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Operating Revenues

 

$

59,973

 

 

$

45,591

 

Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating

 

 

37,273

 

 

 

39,496

 

Administrative and general

 

 

11,632

 

 

 

9,924

 

Lease expense

 

 

720

 

 

 

1,060

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

13,762

 

 

 

14,371

 

 

 

 

63,387

 

 

 

64,851

 

Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net

 

 

3,599

 

 

 

2,139

 

Operating Income (Loss)

 

 

185

 

 

 

(17,121

)

Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

460

 

 

 

29

 

Interest expense

 

 

(8,788

)

 

 

(6,627

)

Derivative losses, net

 

 

 

 

 

(34

)

Foreign currency (losses) gains, net

 

 

(825

)

 

 

821

 

 

 

 

(9,153

)

 

 

(5,811

)

Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

 

 

(8,968

)

 

 

(22,932

)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

(2,421

)

Loss Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

 

 

(10,125

)

 

 

(20,511

)

Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

 

 

536

 

 

 

5,674

 

Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

 

$

(9,589

)

 

$

(14,837

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.56

)

Diluted

 

 

(0.36

)

 

 

(0.56

)

Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

26,822,391

 

 

 

26,379,293

 

Diluted

 

 

26,822,391

 

 

 

26,379,293

 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

 

Time Charter Statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Rates Per Day

 

$

14,314

 

 

$

13,794

 

 

$

13,340

 

 

$

12,149

 

 

$

11,312

 

 

Fleet Utilization

 

 

76

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

79

%

 

 

77

%

 

 

70

%

 

Fleet Available Days

 

 

5,071

 

 

 

5,244

 

 

 

5,336

 

 

 

5,311

 

 

 

5,400

 

 

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time charter

 

$

55,415

 

 

$

54,789

 

 

$

56,500

 

 

$

49,504

 

 

$

42,741

 

 

Bareboat charter

 

 

360

 

 

 

376

 

 

 

332

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

618

 

 

Other marine services

 

 

4,198

 

 

 

2,761

 

 

 

2,959

 

 

 

4,465

 

 

 

2,232

 

 

 

 

 

59,973

 

 

 

57,926

 

 

 

59,791

 

 

 

54,017

 

 

 

45,591

 

 

Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

 

19,803

 

 

 

20,849

 

 

 

20,152

 

 

 

18,346

 

 

 

18,435

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

6,011

 

 

 

8,948

 

 

 

7,377

 

 

 

8,380

 

 

 

6,791

 

 

Drydocking

 

 

13

 

 

 

1,667

 

 

 

5,046

 

 

 

6,474

 

 

 

4,973

 

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

2,789

 

 

 

3,381

 

 

 

2,850

 

 

 

2,545

 

 

 

1,186

 

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

4,819

 

 

 

5,794

 

 

 

5,416

 

 

 

4,350

 

 

 

3,729

 

 

Other

 

 

3,838

 

 

 

3,699

 

 

 

3,165

 

 

 

4,050

 

 

 

4,382

 

 

 

 

 

37,273

 

 

 

44,338

 

 

 

44,006

 

 

 

44,145

 

 

 

39,496

 

 

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

 

 

22,700

 

 

 

13,588

 

 

 

15,785

 

 

 

9,872

 

 

 

6,095

 

 

Other Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease expense

 

 

720

 

 

 

633

 

 

 

1,168

 

 

 

1,008

 

 

 

1,060

 

 

Administrative and general

 

 

11,632

 

 

 

10,799

 

 

 

9,978

 

 

 

10,210

 

 

 

9,924

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

13,762

 

 

 

13,624

 

 

 

13,754

 

 

 

14,208

 

 

 

14,371

 

 

 

 

 

26,114

 

 

 

25,056

 

 

 

24,900

 

 

 

25,426

 

 

 

25,355

 

 

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net

 

 

3,599

 

 

 

1,017

 

 

 

(1,783

)

 

 

25

 

 

 

2,139

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

 

 

185

 

 

 

(10,451

)

 

 

(10,898

)

 

 

(15,529

)

 

 

(17,121

)

 

Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

460

 

 

 

688

 

 

 

(123

)

 

 

190

 

 

 

29

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(8,788

)

 

 

(8,456

)

 

 

(7,634

)

 

 

(6,989

)

 

 

(6,627

)

 

Derivative gains (losses), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

(34

)

 

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

10,429

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency (losses) gains, net

 

 

(825

)

 

 

(2,646

)

 

 

2,314

 

 

 

1,170

 

 

 

821

 

 

Other, net

 

 

 

 

 

137

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

(41

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9,153

)

 

 

152

 

 

 

(4,783

)

 

 

(5,637

)

 

 

(5,811

)

 

Loss from Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies

 

 

(8,968

)

 

 

(10,299

)

 

 

(15,681

)

 

 

(21,166

)

 

 

(22,932

)

 

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

4,219

 

 

 

8,418

 

 

 

(1,634

)

 

 

(2,421

)

 

Loss from Operations Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies

 

 

(10,125

)

 

 

(14,518

)

 

 

(24,099

)

 

 

(19,532

)

 

 

(20,511

)

 

Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies

 

 

536

 

 

 

1,176

 

 

 

(254

)

 

 

415

 

 

 

5,674

 

 

Net Loss

 

 

(9,589

)

 

 

(13,342

)

 

 

(24,353

)

 

 

(19,117

)

 

 

(14,837

)

 

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

 

$

(9,589

)

 

$

(13,342

)

 

$

(24,351

)

 

$

(19,120

)

 

$

(14,837

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(0.91

)

 

$

(0.72

)

 

$

(0.56

)

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(0.91

)

 

$

(0.72

)

 

$

(0.56

)

 

Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

26,822

 

 

 

26,728

 

 

 

26,728

 

 

 

26,665

 

 

 

26,379

 

 

Diluted

 

 

26,822

 

 

 

26,728

 

 

 

26,728

 

 

 

26,665

 

 

 

26,379

 

 

Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End

 

 

28,428

 

 

 

28,142

 

 

 

28,142

 

 

 

28,145

 

 

 

28,083

 

 

        

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

 

United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time Charter Statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rates per day worked

 

$

18,359

 

 

$

22,563

 

 

$

21,551

 

 

$

17,792

 

 

$

15,595

 

 

Fleet utilization

 

 

35

%

 

 

57

%

 

 

58

%

 

 

43

%

 

 

38

%

 

Fleet available days

 

 

1,015

 

 

 

1,288

 

 

 

1,363

 

 

 

1,277

 

 

 

1,314

 

 

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

 

 

112

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

199

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

205

 

 

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

 

 

211

 

 

 

242

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

404

 

 

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time charter

 

$

6,564

 

 

$

16,574

 

 

$

17,075

 

 

$

9,759

 

 

$

7,864

 

 

Other marine services

 

 

3,842

 

 

 

2,916

 

 

 

2,161

 

 

 

2,399

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

 

 

10,406

 

 

 

19,490

 

 

 

19,236

 

 

 

12,158

 

 

 

9,916

 

 

Direct Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

 

6,535

 

 

 

7,262

 

 

 

7,243

 

 

 

5,773

 

 

 

4,923

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

1,194

 

 

 

2,666

 

 

 

2,002

 

 

 

1,280

 

 

 

1,101

 

 

Drydocking

 

 

43

 

 

 

472

 

 

 

1,549

 

 

 

4,090

 

 

 

2,867

 

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

1,041

 

 

 

2,022

 

 

 

1,382

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

229

 

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

783

 

 

 

746

 

 

 

1,143

 

 

 

794

 

 

 

662

 

 

Other

 

 

223

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

314

 

 

 

281

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

 

 

9,819

 

 

 

13,584

 

 

 

13,633

 

 

 

13,416

 

 

 

10,006

 

 

Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)

 

$

587

 

 

$

5,906

 

 

$

5,603

 

 

$

(1,258

)

 

$

(90

)

 

Other Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease expense

 

$

136

 

 

$

138

 

 

$

278

 

 

$

295

 

 

$

287

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,535

 

 

 

3,912

 

 

 

4,332

 

 

 

4,562

 

 

 

4,638

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Africa and Europe

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time Charter Statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rates per day worked

 

$

12,835

 

 

$

11,241

 

 

$

11,813

 

 

$

11,279

 

 

$

10,006

 

 

Fleet utilization

 

 

87

%

 

 

82

%

 

 

91

%

 

 

85

%

 

 

82

%

 

Fleet available days

 

 

1,710

 

 

 

1,656

 

 

 

1,629

 

 

 

1,567

 

 

 

1,499

 

 

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

 

 

118

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

163

 

 

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time charter

 

$

18,996

 

 

$

15,299

 

 

$

17,551

 

 

$

14,930

 

 

$

12,280

 

 

Other marine services

 

 

(834

)

 

 

(679

)

 

 

60

 

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

(616

)

 

 

 

 

18,162

 

 

 

14,620

 

 

 

17,611

 

 

 

16,002

 

 

 

11,664

 

 

Direct Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

 

4,505

 

 

 

4,680

 

 

 

4,694

 

 

 

3,526

 

 

 

3,536

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

2,553

 

 

 

2,902

 

 

 

2,110

 

 

 

2,638

 

 

 

1,579

 

 

Drydocking

 

 

1,184

 

 

 

678

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

1,144

 

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

318

 

 

 

366

 

 

 

359

 

 

 

329

 

 

 

124

 

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

2,215

 

 

 

2,775

 

 

 

2,284

 

 

 

1,490

 

 

 

1,473

 

 

Other

 

 

1,690

 

 

 

1,896

 

 

 

1,580

 

 

 

1,871

 

 

 

1,828

 

 

 

 

 

12,465

 

 

 

13,297

 

 

 

11,410

 

 

 

9,988

 

 

 

9,684

 

 

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

 

$

5,697

 

 

$

1,323

 

 

$

6,201

 

 

$

6,014

 

 

$

1,980

 

 

Other Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease expense

 

$

429

 

 

$

378

 

 

$

455

 

 

$

456

 

 

$

402

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,925

 

 

 

3,683

 

 

 

3,461

 

 

 

3,306

 

 

 

3,258

 

 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

 

Middle East and Asia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time Charter Statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rates per day worked

 

$

13,562

 

 

$

11,090

 

 

$

9,507

 

 

$

9,673

 

 

$

9,882

 

 

Fleet utilization

 

 

82

%

 

 

75

%

 

 

79

%

 

 

87

%

 

 

77

%

 

Fleet available days

 

 

1,440

 

 

 

1,533

 

 

 

1,564

 

 

 

1,651

 

 

 

1,800

 

 

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

 

 

76

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

153

 

 

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

90

 

 

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time charter

 

$

16,028

 

 

$

12,802

 

 

$

11,712

 

 

$

13,906

 

 

$

13,660

 

 

Other marine services

 

 

(142

)

 

 

(66

)

 

 

319

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

 

 

15,886

 

 

 

12,736

 

 

 

12,031

 

 

 

14,366

 

 

 

13,709

 

 

Direct Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

 

4,841

 

 

 

5,270

 

 

 

5,384

 

 

 

5,691

 

 

 

6,031

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

677

 

 

 

1,958

 

 

 

1,776

 

 

 

2,545

 

 

 

1,832

 

 

Drydocking

 

 

(1,095

)

 

 

244

 

 

 

3,113

 

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

962

 

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

1,185

 

 

 

821

 

 

 

762

 

 

 

748

 

 

 

507

 

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

1,142

 

 

 

1,335

 

 

 

1,426

 

 

 

1,318

 

 

 

1,010

 

 

Other

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

915

 

 

 

878

 

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

1,627

 

 

 

 

 

8,077

 

 

 

10,543

 

 

 

13,339

 

 

 

13,765

 

 

 

11,969

 

 

Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)

 

$

7,809

 

 

$

2,193

 

 

$

(1,308

)

 

$

601

 

 

$

1,740

 

 

Other Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease expense

 

$

76

 

 

$

52

 

 

$

35

 

 

$

38

 

 

$

31

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,688

 

 

 

3,783

 

 

 

3,974

 

 

 

4,229

 

 

 

4,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latin America

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time Charter Statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rates per day worked

 

$

16,229

 

 

$

14,009

 

 

$

14,010

 

 

$

14,263

 

 

$

13,450

 

 

Fleet utilization

 

 

94

%

 

 

94

%

 

 

93

%

 

 

94

%

 

 

85

%

 

Fleet available days

 

 

906

 

 

 

767

 

 

 

780

 

 

 

816

 

 

 

787

 

 

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

 

 

22

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

59

 

 

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time charter

 

$

13,827

 

 

$

10,114

 

 

$

10,162

 

 

$

10,909

 

 

$

8,937

 

 

Bareboat charter

 

 

360

 

 

 

376

 

 

 

332

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

618

 

 

Other marine services

 

 

1,332

 

 

 

590

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

534

 

 

 

747

 

 

 

 

 

15,519

 

 

 

11,080

 

 

 

10,913

 

 

 

11,491

 

 

 

10,302

 

 

Direct Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

 

3,922

 

 

 

3,637

 

 

 

2,831

 

 

 

3,356

 

 

 

3,945

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

1,422

 

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

1,917

 

 

 

2,279

 

 

Drydocking

 

 

(119

)

 

 

273

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

245

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

270

 

 

 

326

 

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

679

 

 

 

938

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

748

 

 

 

584

 

 

Other

 

 

598

 

 

 

472

 

 

 

393

 

 

 

685

 

 

 

703

 

 

 

 

 

6,912

 

 

 

6,914

 

 

 

5,624

 

 

 

6,976

 

 

 

7,837

 

 

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

 

$

8,607

 

 

$

4,166

 

 

$

5,289

 

 

$

4,515

 

 

$

2,465

 

 

Other Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease expense

 

$

79

 

 

$

65

 

 

$

400

 

 

$

219

 

 

$

340

 

 

'Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,614

 

 

 

2,246

 

 

 

1,987

 

 

 

2,111

 

 

 

2,130

 

 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

 

AHTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time Charter Statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rates per day worked

 

$

9,244

 

 

$

9,254

 

 

$

8,848

 

 

$

8,887

 

 

$

8,908

 

 

Fleet utilization

 

 

81

%

 

 

80

%

 

 

67

%

 

 

66

%

 

 

66

%

 

Fleet available days

 

 

391

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

552

 

 

 

546

 

 

 

540

 

 

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

2

 

 

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

 

 

31

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

131

 

 

 

180

 

 

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time charter

 

$

2,915

 

 

$

3,406

 

 

$

3,256

 

 

$

3,191

 

 

$

3,188

 

 

Other marine services

 

 

(152

)

 

 

(168

)

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(143

)

 

 

(160

)

 

 

 

 

2,763

 

 

 

3,238

 

 

 

3,073

 

 

 

3,048

 

 

 

3,028

 

 

Direct Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

$

995

 

 

$

1,220

 

 

$

1,022

 

 

$

1,050

 

 

$

1,136

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

216

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

304

 

 

 

566

 

 

 

293

 

 

Drydocking

 

 

420

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(7

)

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

68

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

(137

)

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

476

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

399

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

144

 

 

Other

 

 

295

 

 

 

283

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

435

 

 

 

439

 

 

 

 

 

2,470

 

 

 

2,193

 

 

 

2,131

 

 

 

2,382

 

 

 

1,868

 

 

Other Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease expense

 

$

331

 

 

$

300

 

 

$

450

 

 

$

450

 

 

$

449

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

298

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

494

 

 

 

495

 

 

 

494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FSV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time Charter Statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rates per day worked

 

$

10,609

 

 

$

9,905

 

 

$

9,907

 

 

$

9,201

 

 

$

8,621

 

 

Fleet utilization

 

 

91

%

 

 

86

%

 

 

90

%

 

 

85

%

 

 

80

%

 

Fleet available days

 

 

2,070

 

 

 

2,116

 

 

 

2,116

 

 

 

2,126

 

 

 

2,160

 

 

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

 

 

66

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

167

 

 

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

 

 

90

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

90

 

 

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time charter

 

$

19,988

 

 

$

18,062

 

 

$

18,837

 

 

$

16,525

 

 

$

14,900

 

 

Other marine services

 

 

(377

)

 

 

(224

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(174

)

 

 

(254

)

 

 

 

 

19,611

 

 

 

17,838

 

 

 

18,822

 

 

 

16,351

 

 

 

14,646

 

 

Direct Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

$

4,861

 

 

$

5,140

 

 

$

5,289

 

 

$

4,880

 

 

$

5,070

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

1,867

 

 

 

2,957

 

 

 

2,738

 

 

 

2,458

 

 

 

1,800

 

 

Drydocking

 

 

128

 

 

 

1,434

 

 

 

656

 

 

 

(201

)

 

 

1,277

 

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

334

 

 

 

453

 

 

 

410

 

 

 

372

 

 

 

260

 

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

1,382

 

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,572

 

 

 

1,187

 

 

 

1,544

 

 

Other

 

 

1,236

 

 

 

1,638

 

 

 

1,284

 

 

 

1,311

 

 

 

1,941

 

 

 

 

 

9,808

 

 

 

13,419

 

 

 

11,949

 

 

 

10,007

 

 

 

11,892

 

 

Other Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,946

 

 

 

4,972

 

 

 

4,972

 

 

 

5,010

 

 

 

4,945

 

 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

 

PSV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time Charter Statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rates per day worked

 

$

14,827

 

 

$

13,519

 

 

$

13,772

 

 

$

13,422

 

 

$

12,188

 

 

Fleet utilization

 

 

70

%

 

 

69

%

 

 

78

%

 

 

86

%

 

 

72

%

 

Fleet available days

 

 

1,800

 

 

 

1,840

 

 

 

1,840

 

 

 

1,820

 

 

 

1,800

 

 

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

 

 

124

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

233

 

 

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time charter

 

$

18,800

 

 

$

17,194

 

 

$

19,687

 

 

$

20,983

 

 

$

15,823

 

 

Bareboat charter

 

 

360

 

 

 

376

 

 

 

332

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

618

 

 

Other marine services

 

 

840

 

 

 

222

 

 

 

720

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

 

 

20,000

 

 

 

17,792

 

 

 

20,739

 

 

 

21,606

 

 

 

16,485

 

 

Direct Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

$

8,849

 

 

$

8,961

 

 

$

8,427

 

 

$

7,889

 

 

$

8,193

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

3,475

 

 

 

2,998

 

 

 

2,839

 

 

 

3,184

 

 

 

3,701

 

 

Drydocking

 

 

609

 

 

 

770

 

 

 

1,025

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

1,302

 

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

419

 

 

 

552

 

 

 

734

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

428

 

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

2,331

 

 

 

2,842

 

 

 

2,038

 

 

 

1,701

 

 

 

1,434

 

 

Other

 

 

2,314

 

 

 

1,420

 

 

 

1,275

 

 

 

1,631

 

 

 

1,348

 

 

 

 

 

17,997

 

 

 

17,543

 

 

 

16,338

 

 

 

14,924

 

 

 

16,406

 

 

Other Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease expense

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

332

 

 

$

154

 

 

$

291

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,262

 

 

 

4,099

 

 

 

3,810

 

 

 

3,785

 

 

 

3,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Specialty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time Charter Statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fleet available days

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

90

 

 

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

90

 

 

Direct Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

1

 

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

 

Liftboats

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time Charter Statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average rates per day worked

 

$

33,936

 

 

$

31,717

 

 

$

27,447

 

 

$

24,712

 

 

$

22,416

 

 

Fleet utilization

 

 

50

%

 

 

61

%

 

 

65

%

 

 

44

%

 

 

49

%

 

Fleet available days

 

 

810

 

 

 

828

 

 

 

828

 

 

 

819

 

 

 

810

 

 

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

 

 

94

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

179

 

 

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

 

 

90

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

134

 

 

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Time charter

 

$

13,712

 

 

$

16,127

 

 

$

14,720

 

 

$

8,805

 

 

$

8,830

 

 

Other marine services

 

 

2,776

 

 

 

1,842

 

 

 

1,421

 

 

 

3,283

 

 

 

1,463

 

 

 

 

 

16,488

 

 

 

17,969

 

 

 

16,141

 

 

 

12,088

 

 

 

10,293

 

 

Direct Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

$

5,068

 

 

$

5,520

 

 

$

5,419

 

 

$

4,515

 

 

$

4,035

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

499

 

 

 

2,674

 

 

 

1,560

 

 

 

2,132

 

 

 

1,012

 

 

Drydocking

 

 

(1,141

)

 

 

(543

)

 

 

3,337

 

 

 

6,737

 

 

 

2,401

 

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

1,907

 

 

 

2,271

 

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

1,548

 

 

 

1,215

 

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

619

 

 

 

896

 

 

 

1,408

 

 

 

1,230

 

 

 

605

 

 

Other

 

 

(28

)

 

 

359

 

 

 

387

 

 

 

655

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

 

 

6,924

 

 

 

11,177

 

 

 

13,663

 

 

 

16,817

 

 

 

9,912

 

 

Other Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,214

 

 

 

4,210

 

 

 

4,429

 

 

 

4,870

 

 

 

4,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Activity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other marine services

 

$

1,111

 

 

$

1,089

 

 

$

1,016

 

 

$

924

 

 

$

1,139

 

 

 

 

 

1,111

 

 

 

1,089

 

 

 

1,016

 

 

 

924

 

 

 

1,139

 

 

Direct Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

$

30

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

(5

)

 

$

12

 

 

$

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(64

)

 

 

40

 

 

 

(15

)

 

Drydocking

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance and loss reserves

 

 

61

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

(72

)

 

 

(582

)

 

Fuel, lubes and supplies

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

21

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

18

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

(75

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

(598

)

 

Other Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease expense

 

$

389

 

 

$

333

 

 

$

386

 

 

$

404

 

 

$

320

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

42

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

182

 

 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

40,570

 

 

$

39,963

 

 

$

47,514

 

 

$

22,608

 

 

$

36,315

 

 

Restricted cash

 

 

3,082

 

 

 

3,082

 

 

 

3,296

 

 

 

3,296

 

 

 

3,596

 

 

Receivables:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts

 

 

60,114

 

 

 

54,388

 

 

 

58,572

 

 

 

55,276

 

 

 

49,238

 

 

Other

 

 

11,913

 

 

 

7,638

 

 

 

6,647

 

 

 

7,437

 

 

 

8,799

 

 

Note receivable

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

20,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax receivable

 

 

445

 

 

 

578

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

1,238

 

 

Inventories

 

 

2,207

 

 

 

2,123

 

 

 

2,059

 

 

 

1,723

 

 

 

1,297

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

3,233

 

 

 

3,054

 

 

 

4,700

 

 

 

5,391

 

 

 

3,724

 

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

6,750

 

 

 

6,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

131,564

 

 

 

132,576

 

 

 

148,867

 

 

 

95,810

 

 

 

104,207

 

 

Property and Equipment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Historical cost

 

 

969,328

 

 

 

967,683

 

 

 

992,423

 

 

 

1,000,147

 

 

 

1,006,873

 

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

 

(324,197

)

 

 

(310,778

)

 

 

(321,898

)

 

 

(325,091

)

 

 

(316,444

)

 

 

 

 

645,131

 

 

 

656,905

 

 

 

670,525

 

 

 

675,056

 

 

 

690,429

 

 

Construction in progress

 

 

8,540

 

 

 

8,111

 

 

 

8,422

 

 

 

15,576

 

 

 

15,550

 

 

Net property and equipment

 

 

653,671

 

 

 

665,016

 

 

 

678,947

 

 

 

690,632

 

 

 

705,979

 

 

Right-of-use asset - operating leases

 

 

5,984

 

 

 

6,206

 

 

 

4,419

 

 

 

5,686

 

 

 

6,238

 

 

Right-of-use asset - finance leases

 

 

6,654

 

 

 

6,813

 

 

 

6,972

 

 

 

7,131

 

 

 

7,290

 

 

Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies

 

 

3,594

 

 

 

3,024

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

75,923

 

 

 

76,860

 

 

Other assets

 

 

2,079

 

 

 

1,995

 

 

 

1,887

 

 

 

1,932

 

 

 

2,057

 

 

Total assets

 

$

803,546

 

 

$

815,630

 

 

$

842,993

 

 

$

877,114

 

 

$

902,631

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

$

1,764

 

 

$

2,358

 

 

$

1,792

 

 

$

2,010

 

 

$

2,073

 

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

 

563

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

374

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

190

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

60,523

 

 

 

61,512

 

 

 

57,567

 

 

 

33,398

 

 

 

32,708

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

44,255

 

 

 

37,954

 

 

 

36,248

 

 

 

39,262

 

 

 

32,585

 

 

Due to SEACOR Holdings

 

 

264

 

 

 

264

 

 

 

264

 

 

 

264

 

 

 

264

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

20,185

 

 

 

18,869

 

 

 

22,032

 

 

 

22,171

 

 

 

23,723

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

127,554

 

 

 

121,425

 

 

 

118,277

 

 

 

97,387

 

 

 

91,543

 

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

4,474

 

 

 

4,739

 

 

 

3,759

 

 

 

4,026

 

 

 

4,420

 

 

Long-term finance lease liabilities

 

 

6,644

 

 

 

6,781

 

 

 

6,916

 

 

 

7,050

 

 

 

7,183

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

254,450

 

 

 

260,119

 

 

 

282,556

 

 

 

318,699

 

 

 

326,264

 

 

Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

34

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

39,120

 

 

 

40,779

 

 

 

39,823

 

 

 

33,743

 

 

 

37,153

 

 

Deferred gains and other liabilities

 

 

2,264

 

 

 

2,641

 

 

 

2,692

 

 

 

2,701

 

 

 

2,990

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

434,506

 

 

 

436,484

 

 

 

454,023

 

 

 

463,607

 

 

 

469,587

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

279

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

269

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

467,896

 

 

 

466,669

 

 

 

465,449

 

 

 

464,222

 

 

 

463,138

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(102,700

)

 

 

(93,111

)

 

 

(79,769

)

 

 

(55,418

)

 

 

(37,744

)

 

Shares held in treasury

 

 

(4,119

)

 

 

(1,852

)

 

 

(1,852

)

 

 

(1,852

)

 

 

(1,792

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

 

7,363

 

 

 

6,847

 

 

 

4,549

 

 

 

5,960

 

 

 

8,853

 

 

 

 

 

368,719

 

 

 

378,825

 

 

 

388,649

 

 

 

413,184

 

 

 

432,724

 

 

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

 

 

321

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

323

 

 

 

320

 

 

Total equity

 

 

369,040

 

 

 

379,146

 

 

 

388,970

 

 

 

413,507

 

 

 

433,044

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

803,546

 

 

$

815,630

 

 

$

842,993

 

 

$

877,114

 

 

$

902,631

 

 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Mar. 31, 2023

 

 

Dec. 31, 2022

 

 

Sep. 30, 2022

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss

 

$

(9,589

)

 

$

(13,342

)

 

$

(24,353

)

 

$

(19,117

)

 

$

(14,837

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

13,762

 

 

 

13,624

 

 

 

13,754

 

 

 

14,208

 

 

 

14,371

 

 

Deferred financing costs amortization

 

 

418

 

 

 

(997

)

 

 

350

 

 

 

364

 

 

 

291

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,227

 

 

 

1,220

 

 

 

1,227

 

 

 

1,076

 

 

 

1,074

 

 

Debt discount amortization

 

 

1,558

 

 

 

1,449

 

 

 

1,817

 

 

 

1,736

 

 

 

1,691

 

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(104

)

 

 

11

 

 

 

(53

)

 

 

701

 

 

 

(170

)

 

(Gain) loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments

 

 

(3,599

)

 

 

(1,017

)

 

 

1,783

 

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(2,139

)

 

Gain on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

(12,700

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Derivative losses (gains)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(33

)

 

 

34

 

 

Interest on finance lease

 

 

72

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

25

 

 

Settlements on derivative transactions, net

 

 

154

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

(131

)

 

 

(278

)

 

 

(373

)

 

Currency losses (gains)

 

 

825

 

 

 

2,646

 

 

 

(2,314

)

 

 

(1,170

)

 

 

(821

)

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(1,659

)

 

 

957

 

 

 

6,079

 

 

 

(3,410

)

 

 

(3,529

)

 

Equity (earnings) losses

 

 

(536

)

 

 

(1,176

)

 

 

254

 

 

 

(415

)

 

 

(5,674

)

 

Dividends received from equity investees

 

 

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

1,162

 

 

 

725

 

 

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivables

 

 

(9,857

)

 

 

2,304

 

 

 

(2,384

)

 

 

(4,476

)

 

 

3,904

 

 

Other assets

 

 

45

 

 

 

3,296

 

 

 

966

 

 

 

(1,539

)

 

 

(164

)

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

6,731

 

 

 

769

 

 

 

(4,900

)

 

 

4,925

 

 

 

6,707

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

 

(552

)

 

 

(2,776

)

 

 

(6,737

)

 

 

(6,218

)

 

 

1,115

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(470

)

 

 

(185

)

 

 

(240

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(20

)

 

Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment

 

 

7,611

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,371

 

 

 

5,310

 

 

Net investing activities in property and equipment

 

 

7,141

 

 

 

(132

)

 

 

(240

)

 

 

1,354

 

 

 

5,290

 

 

Principal payments on notes due from equity investees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

177

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

176

 

 

Proceeds from sale of investment in equity investees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

66,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes due from others

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(28,831

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on notes due from others

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

8,831

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

12,141

 

 

 

4,868

 

 

 

45,937

 

 

 

1,529

 

 

 

5,466

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on long-term debt

 

 

(8,608

)

 

 

(7,470

)

 

 

(14,182

)

 

 

(9,152

)

 

 

(7,348

)

 

Payments on debt extinguishment cost

 

 

 

 

 

(2,271

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on finance leases

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(9

)

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

140

 

 

Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting and director share awards

 

 

(2,266

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60

)

 

 

(672

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(10,982

)

 

 

(9,855

)

 

 

(14,296

)

 

 

(9,315

)

 

 

(7,889

)

 

Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(1

)

 

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

 

 

607

 

 

 

(7,765

)

 

 

24,906

 

 

 

(14,007

)

 

 

(1,309

)

 

Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

 

 

43,045

 

 

 

50,810

 

 

 

25,904

 

 

 

39,911

 

 

 

41,220

 

 

Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

 

$

43,652

 

 

$

43,045

 

 

$

50,810

 

 

$

25,904

 

 

$

39,911

 

 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

 

 

Owned

 

 

Leased-in

 

 

Managed

 

 

Total

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AHTS

 

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

FSV

 

 

22

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

25

 

PSV

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

Liftboats

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

59

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AHTS

 

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

FSV

 

 

22

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

25

 

PSV

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

Liftboats

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

60

 