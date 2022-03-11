UPDATE - SEACOR Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $48.0 million, operating loss was $14.7 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $12.9 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.0 million, operating loss of $16.9 million, and DVP of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Notable fourth quarter items include:

Increased utilization across all regions and asset classes, with average utilization rates of 73%, the highest since the third quarter of 2014.

The Company was down to five laid-up vessels at the end of 2021.

27% and 24% improvement in consolidated DVP compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.



For the fourth quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $15.8 million ($0.62 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $38.8 million ($1.54 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, fourth quarter 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $43.7 million, operating loss of $14.3 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic and diluted share), primarily due to gains on asset dispositions and the extinguishment of debt with no similar transactions in the fourth quarter.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s business continued to improve during the fourth quarter. Despite our usual seasonally lower activity, we saw very healthy levels of both contracted activity and tendering activity. I am encouraged by the levels of inquiries. Our focus during recent months has been to prepare and position the fleet to participate fully in the market up-cycle. The recent acquisition of an additional five PSVs, which were previously part of an unconsolidated joint venture, are further bolstering our participation in this up-cycle.

Story continues

Our active efforts over the last three years to simplify our structure and maximize cost efficiencies while expanding our fleet should position us well for an improved market. Strong commodity prices are creating increasing demand for our services.

Finally, I want to address the recent tragic events in Ukraine. The war could disrupt access to a major source of qualified labor in the maritime industry and we are preparing accordingly. The Company employs over 100 mariners from the region and we are working diligently to support them and their families in these troubled times. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

___________________

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.

For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Revenues $ 47,967 $ 36,021 $ 170,941 $ 141,837 Costs and Expenses: Operating 35,036 25,563 127,406 91,145 Administrative and general 10,742 8,531 37,639 40,051 Lease expense 2,664 1,798 6,085 7,525 Depreciation and amortization 14,198 15,247 57,395 57,167 62,640 51,139 228,525 195,888 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net — (1,796 ) 20,436 (17,588 ) Operating Loss (14,673 ) (16,914 ) (37,148 ) (71,639 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 57 61 1,302 1,273 Interest expense (6,380 ) (8,288 ) (28,111 ) (30,691 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees — (11 ) (7 ) (47 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — — 61,994 — Derivative gains (losses), net 4 (894 ) 391 4,310 Foreign currency (losses), net (357 ) (1,286 ) (1,235 ) (1,294 ) (Loss) Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net — (19 ) 9,441 (19 ) (6,676 ) (10,437 ) 43,775 (26,468 ) (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (21,349 ) (27,351 ) 6,627 (98,107 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (1,009 ) 1,865 11,493 (22,924 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (20,340 ) (29,216 ) (4,866 ) (75,183 ) Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 4,494 (9,681 ) 15,078 (8,163 ) (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations (15,846 ) (38,897 ) 10,212 (83,346 ) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756) — 50 22,925 364 Net (Loss) Income (15,846 ) (38,847 ) 33,137 (82,982 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries — (31 ) 1 (4,067 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (15,846 ) $ (38,816 ) $ 33,136 $ (78,915 ) Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ (0.62 ) $ (1.54 ) $ 0.40 $ (3.20 ) Diluted (0.62 ) (1.54 ) 0.40 (3.20 ) Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations: Basic $ — $ — $ 0.90 $ 0.02 Diluted — — 0.90 0.02 Net (Loss) Earnings per Share: Basic $ (0.62 ) $ (1.54 ) $ 1.30 $ (3.18 ) Diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (1.54 ) $ 1.30 $ (3.18 ) Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 25,520,034 25,265,812 25,444,693 24,785,744 Diluted 25,520,034 25,265,812 25,495,527 24,785,744

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day $ 11,376 $ 12,120 $ 12,007 $ 11,323 $ 10,931 Fleet Utilization 73 % 68 % 67 % 55 % 51 % Fleet Available Days 5,060 5,108 5,177 5,505 5,824 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 42,289 $ 41,782 $ 41,474 $ 34,290 $ 32,694 Bareboat charter 2,870 — 434 729 732 Other marine services 2,808 1,881 891 1,493 2,595 47,967 43,663 42,799 36,512 36,021 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 17,098 15,051 14,353 13,418 13,058 Repairs and maintenance 6,782 6,536 6,959 3,840 3,445 Drydocking 567 771 2,792 2,217 1,753 Insurance and loss reserves 1,859 2,189 2,661 1,958 1,669 Fuel, lubes and supplies 3,254 3,684 2,893 2,202 2,081 Other 5,476 5,217 2,957 2,672 3,557 35,036 33,448 32,615 26,307 25,563 Direct Vessel Profit (1) 12,931 10,215 10,184 10,205 10,458 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense 2,664 1,109 1,234 1,078 1,798 Administrative and general 10,742 9,134 9,152 8,611 8,531 Depreciation and amortization 14,198 14,306 14,093 14,798 15,247 27,604 24,549 24,479 24,487 25,576 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net — 56 22,653 (2,273 ) (1,796 ) Operating (Loss) Income (14,673 ) (14,278 ) 8,358 (16,555 ) (16,914 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income 57 124 135 986 61 Interest expense (6,380 ) (6,403 ) (7,310 ) (8,018 ) (8,288 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees — — — (7 ) (11 ) Derivative gains (losses), net 4 2 30 355 (894 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — — 61,994 — — Foreign currency (losses) gains, net (357 ) 245 (657 ) (466 ) (1,286 ) Gain (Loss) from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net — 9,442 (1 ) — (19 ) (6,676 ) 3,410 54,191 (7,150 ) (10,437 ) (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (21,349 ) (10,868 ) 62,549 (23,705 ) (27,351 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (1,009 ) (725 ) 15,915 (2,688 ) 1,865 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (20,340 ) (10,143 ) 46,634 (21,017 ) (29,216 ) Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 4,494 4,314 2,167 4,103 (9,681 ) (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations (15,846 ) (5,829 ) 48,801 (16,914 ) (38,897 ) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756) — — — 22,925 50 Net (Loss) Income (15,846 ) (5,829 ) 48,801 6,011 (38,847 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries — — 1 — (31 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (15,846 ) $ (5,829 ) $ 48,800 $ 6,011 $ (38,816 ) Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ (0.62 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 1.92 $ (0.67 ) $ (1.54 ) Diluted (0.62 ) (0.23 ) 1.79 (0.67 ) (1.54 ) Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations: Basic $ — $ — $ — $ 0.91 $ — Diluted — — — 0.91 — Net (Loss) Earnings per Share: Basic $ (0.62 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 1.92 $ 0.24 $ (1.54 ) Diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 1.79 $ 0.24 $ (1.54 ) Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 25,520 25,516 25,435 25,305 25,265 Diluted 25,520 25,516 28,345 25,305 25,265 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 27,432 25,864 25,869 25,683 24,919

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 15,496 $ 18,702 $ 17,058 $ 15,910 $ 18,405 Fleet utilization 33 % 27 % 18 % 6 % 7 % Fleet available days 1,043 1,062 1,112 1,518 1,797 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 95 246 137 67 45 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 399 469 748 1,270 1,472 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 5,290 $ 5,289 $ 3,419 $ 1,489 $ 2,352 Bareboat charter 386 — 434 729 732 Other marine services 1,119 1,215 727 546 794 6,795 6,504 4,580 2,764 3,878 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 3,136 $ 2,428 $ 1,528 $ 1,744 $ 2,372 Repairs and maintenance 1,085 1,266 389 654 386 Drydocking 191 239 777 875 — Insurance and loss reserves 720 462 923 527 507 Fuel, lubes and supplies 501 259 245 199 208 Other 200 147 224 77 116 5,833 4,801 4,086 4,076 3,589 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 962 $ 1,703 $ 494 $ (1,312 ) $ 289 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 633 $ 621 $ 703 $ 664 $ 677 Depreciation and amortization 4,325 3,936 3,287 4,164 5,854 Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,530 $ 9,551 $ 11,231 $ 11,356 $ 10,837 Fleet utilization 88 % 77 % 75 % 68 % 61 % Fleet available days 1,411 1,417 1,365 1,356 1,472 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 79 52 65 78 138 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — 29 176 346 368 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 11,883 $ 10,446 $ 11,437 $ 10,502 $ 9,796 Bareboat charter — — — — — Other marine services (416 ) (429 ) (224 ) (269 ) 319 11,467 10,017 11,213 10,233 10,115 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 3,283 $ 3,147 $ 4,253 $ 3,220 $ 3,511 Repairs and maintenance 1,846 1,540 2,195 1,191 1,437 Drydocking 144 337 374 304 1,269 Insurance and loss reserves 245 323 352 433 511 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,019 1,631 887 572 853 Other 1,740 1,424 2,072 579 (674 ) 8,277 8,402 10,133 6,299 6,907 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 3,190 $ 1,615 $ 1,080 $ 3,934 $ 3,208 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 371 $ 284 $ 270 $ 356 $ 1,056 Depreciation and amortization 2,948 3,296 3,305 3,307 2,964

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,612 $ 10,374 $ 9,292 $ 9,308 $ 9,455 Fleet utilization 81 % 73 % 81 % 73 % 75 % Fleet available days 1,717 1,780 1,820 1,852 1,840 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 38 134 105 115 68 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 178 214 116 239 169 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 13,402 $ 13,417 $ 13,752 $ 12,575 $ 13,008 Other marine services 50 85 31 360 927 13,452 13,502 13,783 12,935 13,935 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 5,756 $ 5,849 $ 5,378 $ 5,208 $ 5,411 Repairs and maintenance 1,382 1,610 2,806 903 842 Drydocking 232 156 1,185 1,066 41 Insurance and loss reserves 611 707 461 702 501 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,042 777 1,081 559 604 Other 2,148 2,823 43 1,144 3,618 11,171 11,922 10,954 9,582 11,017 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 2,281 $ 1,580 $ 2,829 $ 3,353 $ 2,918 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 38 $ 377 $ 35 $ 22 $ 47 Depreciation and amortization 4,156 4,456 4,663 4,710 4,505 Latin America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 15,944 $ 16,240 $ 17,034 $ 14,751 $ 12,921 Fleet utilization 83 % 92 % 86 % 85 % 82 % Fleet available days 889 849 880 779 716 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 113 58 117 94 66 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 11,714 $ 12,630 $ 12,866 $ 9,724 $ 7,538 Bareboat charter 2,484 — — — — Other marine services 2,055 1,010 357 856 555 16,253 13,640 13,223 10,580 8,093 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 4,923 $ 3,627 $ 3,194 $ 3,246 $ 1,764 Repairs and maintenance 2,469 2,120 1,569 1,092 780 Drydocking — 39 456 (28 ) 443 Insurance and loss reserves 283 697 925 296 150 Fuel, lubes and supplies 692 1,017 680 872 416 Other 1,388 823 618 872 497 9,755 8,323 7,442 6,350 4,050 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 6,498 $ 5,317 $ 5,781 $ 4,230 $ 4,043 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 1,622 $ (173 ) $ 226 $ 36 $ 18 'Depreciation and amortization 2,769 2,618 2,838 2,617 1,924

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics)