Seacor Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Notable fourth quarter items include:
Entered into definitive agreement to sell Windcat Workboat Holdings Ltd. (“Windcat”) and its crew transfer business with the transaction closing on January 12, 2021. SEACOR Marine received net cash proceeds of approximately US$42.6 million. The buyer also assumed all of the approximately GBP£20.4 million of debt outstanding under Windcat’s existing revolving credit facility. SEACOR Marine recognized a gain on the sale of approximately US$22.8 million, which will be reflected in SEACOR Marine’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021.
Average dayrates, excluding those for the wind crew transfer vessel fleet, were $10,931 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $10,846 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
$9.7 million in equity in losses of 50% or less owned companies. These losses are mostly non-cash and non-recurring charges in our joint ventures in Latin America as a result of the recognition of losses originating in our investment in UP Offshore in Brazil. These charges will be offset by reduced income tax expense in current and future periods.
Delivery and entry into service of a new platform supply vessel equipped with a hybrid battery power system. This was the last vessel delivery of the eight modern platform supply vessels acquired in connection with our SEACOSCO transaction. The vessel commenced a long-term charter in December. The average age for the Company’s owned fleet is now seven years, one of the youngest in the industry.
The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to impact revenues and costs for the fourth quarter of 2020. SEACOR Marine will continue to closely monitor the level of activity from its oil and gas customers and adjust its operations accordingly.
As a result of the announced sale of Windcat, SEACOR Marine classified the Windcat crew transfer assets as held for sale as of December 31, 2020. All of the results presented for all periods exclude the Windcat operations, which are classified as discontinued operations.
SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $36 million, operating loss was $16.9 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $10.5 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $42.5 million, operating loss of $10.6 million, and DVP of $19.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The reduction in DVP in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by lower revenues in the United States. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $38.9 million ($1.54 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $19.5 million ($0.76 loss per basic and diluted share).
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert provided the following comments on SEACOR Marine's fourth quarter results:
I am very pleased with SEACOR Marine’s response to the most challenging year in the current industry cycle and thank all of our employees for their dedication and hard work during extremely difficult conditions in 2020.
The fourth quarter results reflect continued depressed levels of utilization, primarily for our liftboat fleet in the United States, higher expenses in connection with COVID-19 operating protocols, and seasonality.
Utilization for our fleet in the Gulf of Mexico during the fourth quarter was 7%, a slight improvement from 5% in the prior two quarters, but enough to generate positive DVP in the region for the first time since COVID-19 hit. I see this as a good example that marginal improvements will have significant positive impact on our results.
Internationally, revenues and utilization were mostly flat, except for higher out-of-service time. Expenses were $4.9 million higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly due to increased expenses associated with COVID-19 operating protocols and higher expenses in the Middle East.
Additionally, our results reflect our share of the equity losses in our joint ventures in Latin America primarily in our UP Offshore investment in Brazil. However, I want to note that these are non-recurring and non-cash losses, and will be offset by increased tax savings. Although the investment in UP Offshore has not met our expectations, our joint ventures in Latin America continue to perform well and closed the year generating substantial cash flow.
More broadly, I am optimistic about the future for SEACOR Marine:
Commodity prices supporting our oil and gas markets recovered substantially in the fourth quarter of 2020, reaching pre-pandemic levels for the first time, with continued upward momentum since the beginning of 2021. We are already seeing a welcome increase in inquiries from our customers as they regain confidence to carry out previously deferred capital expenditure plans or consider incremental offshore activity.
COVID-19 operating protocols are getting clearer and better every day. Although we continue to see high expenses in connection with COVID-19 operating conditions, we also see better coordination in the countries where we operate. These measures, together with the worldwide vaccination campaign underway are positive. Nonetheless, difficulties remain, and we recently joined the Neptune Declaration urging the implementation of certain actions in support of seafarer wellbeing and crew changes.
Our liquidity is strong with $42.6 million of net cash proceeds from the Windcat sale. Additionally, we expect to collect more than $30 million in tax refund claims under the CARES Act. We remain committed to managing our balance sheet prudently, including the use of non-recourse debt to efficiently allocate our capital.
We have a diverse and technologically superior asset base with a dedicated and motivated team of employees. We have continued investing through the entire cycle and taken advantage of the opportunities to rejuvenate and enhance our fleet substantially.
SEACOR Marine is also uniquely positioned to benefit from an increasing focus on sustainability and the transition to a lower carbon economy. Among other initiatives, we have established a formal ESG Program, which is complemented by our unique fleet mix that includes liftboat assets that are poised to assist in the development of the U.S. offshore wind market, and modern platform support vessels with hybrid power systems that improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. We have been an early adopter of hybrid power vessel technology, with nine systems currently deployed. Additionally, we expect the heightened ESG focus in the industry to increase activity on meeting plug and abandonment, and decommissioning obligations in the Gulf of Mexico, for which our U.S. flag assets are well suited.
Lastly, I would like to acknowledge the crews and shore-based SEACOR Marine employees for their professionalism and commitment to maintaining safe and reliable operations in a difficult environment. They have continued to drive the business forward by providing uninterrupted service to our clients during unprecedented and challenging times.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating Revenues
$
36,044
$
42,478
$
141,837
$
174,453
Costs and Expenses:
Operating
25,562
22,567
91,145
109,523
Administrative and general
8,556
10,577
40,051
39,791
Lease expense
1,798
3,477
7,525
15,840
Depreciation and amortization
15,247
13,733
57,167
57,166
51,163
50,354
195,888
222,320
(Loss) Gain on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
(1,796
)
(2,679
)
(17,588
)
(6,461
)
Operating Loss
(16,915
)
(10,555
)
(71,639
)
(54,328
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
61
546
1,273
1,389
Interest expense
(8,288
)
(7,130
)
(30,691
)
(28,956
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
(11
)
(21
)
(47
)
(108
)
Derivative gains (losses), net
(894
)
(663
)
4,310
71
Foreign currency gains, net
(1,286
)
(1,657
)
(1,294
)
(2,541
)
Other, net
(19
)
(1
)
(19
)
(1
)
(10,437
)
(8,926
)
(26,468
)
(30,146
)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(27,352
)
(19,481
)
(98,107
)
(84,474
)
Income Tax Benefit
1,865
(2,319
)
(22,924
)
(7,969
)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(29,217
)
(17,162
)
(75,183
)
(76,505
)
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(9,681
)
(2,277
)
(8,163
)
(14,459
)
Loss from Continuing Operations
(38,898
)
(19,439
)
(83,346
)
(90,964
)
(Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
51
(2,479
)
364
(7,731
)
Net Loss
(38,847
)
(21,918
)
(82,982
)
(98,695
)
Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
(31
)
(1,463
)
(4,067
)
(5,858
)
Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(38,816
)
$
(20,455
)
$
(78,915
)
$
(92,837
)
Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
Continuing operations
$
(1.54
)
$
(0.76
)
$
(3.20
)
$
(3.62
)
Discontinued operations
-
(0.10
)
0.02
$
(0.33
)
$
(1.54
)
$
(0.86
)
$
(3.18
)
$
(3.95
)
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic and diluted shares
25,265,812
23,831,920
24,785,744
23,513,925
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Dec. 31, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31, 2019
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day
$
10,931
$
11,052
$
10,746
$
10,886
$
10,846
Fleet Utilization
51
%
54
%
57
%
57
%
62
%
Fleet Available Days
5,824
5,807
5,258
5,361
5,726
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
32,693
$
34,824
$
32,389
$
33,549
$
38,259
Bareboat charter
732
677
723
724
834
Other marine services
2,619
700
813
1,394
3,385
36,044
36,201
33,925
35,667
42,478
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
13,057
13,401
10,704
11,186
12,726
Repairs and maintenance
3,445
3,764
3,612
3,840
3,318
Drydocking
1,753
585
566
1,365
766
Insurance and loss reserves
1,670
1,764
1,489
840
1,557
Fuel, lubes and supplies
2,081
2,131
2,075
1,841
2,193
Other
3,556
3,074
1,682
1,664
2,007
25,562
24,719
20,128
20,736
22,567
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
10,482
11,482
13,797
14,931
19,911
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
1,798
1,200
1,202
3,325
3,477
Administrative and general
8,556
8,861
13,241
9,393
10,577
Depreciation and amortization
15,247
14,833
13,725
13,362
13,733
25,601
24,894
28,168
26,080
27,787
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
(1,796
)
233
(3,453
)
(12,572
)
(2,679
)
Operating Loss
(16,915
)
(13,179
)
(17,824
)
(23,721
)
(10,555
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
61
34
516
662
546
Interest expense
(8,288
)
(8,312
)
(6,717
)
(7,374
)
(7,130
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
(11
)
(11
)
(9
)
(16
)
(21
)
Derivative losses (gains), net
(894
)
5
85
5,114
(663
)
Foreign currency gains, net
(1,286
)
(911
)
193
710
(1,657
)
Other, net
(19
)
—
—
—
(1
)
(10,437
)
(9,195
)
(5,932
)
(904
)
(8,926
)
Loss Before from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(27,352
)
(22,374
)
(23,756
)
(24,625
)
(19,481
)
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
1,865
(3,120
)
(15,007
)
(6,662
)
(2,319
)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(29,217
)
(19,254
)
(8,749
)
(17,963
)
(17,162
)
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(9,681
)
(588
)
2,081
25
(2,277
)
Loss from Continuing Operations
(38,898
)
(19,842
)
(6,668
)
(17,938
)
(19,439
)
(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax
51
1,765
602
(2,054
)
(2,479
)
Net Loss
(38,847
)
(18,077
)
(6,066
)
(19,992
)
(21,918
)
Net (Loss) Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
(31
)
4
7
(4,047
)
(1,463
)
Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(38,816
)
$
(18,081
)
$
(6,073
)
$
(15,945
)
$
(20,455
)
Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
Continuing operations
$
(1.54
)
$
(0.79
)
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.58
)
$
(0.76
)
Discontinued operations
—
0.07
0.02
(0.08
)
(0.10
)
$
(1.54
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.24
)
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.86
)
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
25,265
24,989
24,851
23,989
23,832
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
24,919
24,996
24,899
24,854
23,708
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
18,405
$
19,397
$
15,574
$
20,988
$
19,285
Fleet utilization
7
%
5
%
5
%
11
%
20
%
Fleet available days
1,797
1,871
1,842
1,864
1,956
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
45.25
37
32
116
6
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
1,472
1,576
1,465
1,301
1,301
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
2,352
$
1,668
$
1,478
$
4,375
$
7,408
Bareboat charter
732
731
723
724
732
Other marine services
794
473
513
642
516
3,878
2,872
2,714
5,741
8,656
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
2,372
2,481
2,284
2,928
3,432
Repairs and maintenance
386
338
314
617
782
Drydocking
-
-
110
1,057
252
Insurance and loss reserves
507
778
354
135
566
Fuel, lubes and supplies
208
251
189
524
407
Other
116
93
79
102
3,589
3,933
3,344
5,340
5,541
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
289
$
(1,061
)
$
(630
)
$
401
$
3,115
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
677
$
716
$
741
$
2,138
$
2,283
Depreciation and amortization
5,854
4,961
5,254
5,358
5,474
Africa, primarily West Africa
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,674
$
8,364
$
9,001
$
9,249
$
9,435
Fleet utilization
64
%
71
%
85
%
89
%
88
%
Fleet available days
1,288
1,288
1,304
1,346
1,349
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
120
45
90
56
68
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
276
124
—
—
—
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
7,196
$
7,641
$
9,944
$
11,095
$
11,249
Other marine services
233
(385
)
(480
)
167
1,216
7,429
7,256
9,464
11,262
12,465
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
2,714
2,597
2,546
2,695
3,230
Repairs and maintenance
1,295
1,066
1,379
1,435
1,242
Drydocking
1,269
481
256
8
253
Insurance and loss reserves
378
267
188
193
369
Fuel, lubes and supplies
747
994
727
472
817
Other
(838
)
686
565
571
976
5,565
6,091
5,661
5,374
6,887
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
1,864
$
1,165
$
3,803
$
5,888
$
5,578
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
1,056
$
430
$
417
$
1,126
$
757
Depreciation and amortization
2,673
2,667
2,889
2,604
2,608
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
9,455
$
9,670
$
10,245
$
9,634
$
8,843
Fleet utilization
75
%
78
%
82
%
73
%
82
%
Fleet available days
1,840
1,809
1,613
1,671
1,901
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
68
89
113
200
15
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
169
76
61
48
153
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
13,008
$
13,672
$
13,605
$
11,767
$
13,840
Other marine services
927
296
514
420
678
13,935
13,968
14,119
12,187
14,518
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
5,411
5,171
3,795
3,811
4,129
Repairs and maintenance
842
1,564
1,580
1,246
973
Drydocking
41
104
200
414
146
Insurance and loss reserves
501
451
430
339
408
Fuel, lubes and supplies
604
482
955
665
769
Other
3,618
1,771
819
683
635
11,017
9,543
7,779
7,158
7,060
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
2,918
$
4,425
$
6,340
$
5,029
$
7,458
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
47
$
46
$
32
$
45
$
42
Depreciation and amortization
4,505
4,379
3,921
3,790
3,963
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
12,921
$
13,355
$
10,752
$
9,397
$
8,649
Fleet utilization
82
%
99
%
97
%
93
%
69
%
Fleet available days
716
655
408
389
429
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
66
7
—
3
35
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
—
—
—
65
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
7,538
$
8,621
$
4,251
$
3,396
$
2,541
Bareboat charter
—
—
—
—
102
Other marine services
555
212
168
149
261
8,093
8,833
4,419
3,545
2,904
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
1,764
2,342
1,377
1,215
1,081
Repairs and maintenance
780
704
255
392
234
Drydocking
443
—
—
(114
)
114
Insurance and loss reserves
150
138
105
69
79
Fuel, lubes and supplies
416
307
132
135
127
Other
497
444
123
305
188
4,050
3,935
1,992
2,002
1,823
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
4,043
$
4,898
$
2,427
$
1,543
$
1,081
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
18
$
9
$
9
$
9
$
9
Depreciation and amortization
1,924
1,708
950
899
1,037
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Europe, Continuing Operations
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
34,999
35,000
34,192
32,038
35,000
Fleet utilization
40
%
50
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Fleet available days
184
184
91
91
92
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
18
—
—
—
—
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
92
92
—
—
—
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
2,600
$
3,220
$
3,111
$
2,916
$
3,221
Bareboat charter
—
(54
)
—
—
—
Other marine services
110
106
98
16
714
2,710
3,272
3,209
2,932
3,935
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
796
810
702
537
854
Repairs and maintenance
142
92
84
150
87
Drydocking
—
—
—
—
1
Insurance and loss reserves
134
130
412
104
135
Fuel, lubes and supplies
106
97
72
45
73
Other
164
88
82
26
106
1,342
1,217
1,352
862
1,256
Direct Vessel Profit for Continuing Operations (1)
$
1,368
$
2,055
$
1,857
$
2,070
$
2,679
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
-
$
-
$
3
$
7
$
386
Depreciation and amortization
291
1,117
711
711
651
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Anchor handling towing supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
7,967
$
7,388
$
8,383
$
8,012
$
8,095
Fleet utilization
44
%
54
%
43
%
39
%
48
%
Fleet available days
641
644
667
709
705
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
133
21
76
74
33
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
228
276
273
273
337
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
2,236
$
2,564
$
2,413
$
2,225
$
2,714
Other marine services
433
(147
)
(137
)
559
1,076
2,669
2,417
2,276
2,784
3,790
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
1,149
950
853
892
1,212
Repairs and maintenance
542
432
679
408
330
Drydocking
847
(2
)
(19
)
22
-
Insurance and loss reserves
199
139
159
45
208
Fuel, lubes and supplies
258
148
168
216
145
Other
535
370
341
259
366
3,530
2,037
2,181
1,842
2,261
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
(861
)
$
380
$
95
$
942
$
1,529
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
1,127
$
505
$
518
$
1,216
$
872
Depreciation and amortization
494
495
500
561
522
Fast support
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,074
$
8,421
$
8,590
$
8,472
$
8,257
Fleet utilization
60
%
63
%
72
%
76
%
78
%
Fleet available days
2,300
2,300
2,426
2,521
2,935
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
155
71
137
156
82
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
549
421
285
273
341
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
11,151
$
12,212
$
15,078
$
16,284
$
18,877
Bareboat charter
732
731
723
724
732
Other marine services
(283
)
(256
)
(372
)
(355
)
(40
)
11,600
12,687
15,429
16,653
19,569
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
4,409
4,180
4,166
4,659
5,071
Repairs and maintenance
1,604
1,642
1,922
2,278
1,873
Drydocking
912
587
274
36
357
Insurance and loss reserves
471
353
304
332
541
Fuel, lubes and supplies
836
976
1,180
904
1,098
Other
2,085
1,489
1,203
1,000
1,346
10,317
9,227
9,049
9,209
10,286
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
1,283
$
3,460
$
6,380
$
7,444
$
9,283
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
352
$
351
$
352
$
352
$
352
Depreciation and amortization
5,113
5,105
5,405
5,118
5,447
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
11,373
$
11,355
$
8,477
$
7,360
$
7,179
Fleet utilization
63
%
74
%
83
%
79
%
87
%
Fleet available days
1,360
1,257
527
2,521
338
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
12
23
13
3
—
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
353
229
61
—
—
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
9,714
$
10,541
$
3,713
$
2,520
$
2,114
Bareboat charter
—
(55
)
—
—
102
Other marine services
482
92
(53
)
(69
)
582
10,196
10,578
3,660
2,451
2,798
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
3,364
3,821
1,591
1,206
1,369
Repairs and maintenance
735
968
375
348
159
Drydocking
(2
)
—
197
—
142
Insurance and loss reserves
238
230
106
67
65
Fuel, lubes and supplies
622
601
219
119
377
Other
1,205
1,022
246
397
314
6,162
6,642
2,734
2,137
2,426
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
4,034
$
3,936
$
926
$
314
$
372
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
381
Depreciation and amortization
3,060
2,673
1,000
787
823
Specialty
Time Charter Statistics:
Fleet available days
—
42
91
91
92
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
42
91
91
92
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
—
—
—
13
6
Repairs and maintenance
—
35
46
11
5
Insurance and loss reserves
(7
)
13
16
20
9
Fuel, lubes and supplies
—
(8
)
(2
)
22
—
Other
—
32
67
101
64
(7
)
72
127
167
84
Direct Vessel Loss (1)
$
7
$
(72
)
$
(127
)
$
(167
)
$
(84
)
Other Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Depreciation and amortization
$
—
$
27
$
127
$
128
$
128
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
24,561
$
27,947
$
24,894
$
27,513
$
27,453
Fleet utilization
27
%
23
%
30
%
31
%
36
%
Fleet available days
1,432
1,472
1,456
1,456
1,472
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
18
64
9
141
6
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
880
899
816
664
657
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
9,406
$
9,319
$
11,001
$
12,339
$
14,375
Other marine services
395
316
306
250
732
9,801
9,635
11,307
12,589
15,107
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
3,742
3,963
3,545
4,097
4,588
Repairs and maintenance
524
624
407
650
776
Drydocking
(1
)
—
111
1,307
267
Insurance and loss reserves
690
1,055
893
679
711
Fuel, lubes and supplies
349
370
343
490
550
Other
1,642
538
219
147
338
6,946
6,550
5,518
7,370
7,230
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
2,855
$
3,085
$
5,789
$
5,219
$
7,877
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
19
$
31
$
44
$
1,497
$
1,497
Depreciation and amortization
6,009
5,980
6,081
6,128
6,136
Crew transfer
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
2,025
$
2,025
$
2,025
$
1,982
$
2,023
Fleet utilization
100
%
100
%
100
%
60
%
48
%
Fleet available days
92
92
91
151
184
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
—
—
—
—
4
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
—
—
48
92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
187
$
187
$
184
$
181
$
179
Other marine services
1
(9
)
(10
)
(12
)
3
188
178
174
169
182
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
69
72
47
72
65
Repairs and maintenance
34
16
56
92
28
Drydocking
(3
)
—
—
—
—
Insurance and loss reserves
5
-
—
—
18
Fuel, lubes and supplies
3
6
10
4
4
Other
18
24
23
11
21
126
118
136
179
136
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
62
$
60
$
38
$
(10
)
$
46
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
—
—
—
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
1,541
62.0
62
31
170
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services
$
1,591
$
720
$
1,056
$
1,029
$
1,032
1,591
720
1,056
1,029
1,032
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
324
415
502
247
415
Repairs and maintenance
6
47
128
53
147
Insurance and loss reserves
74
(26
)
11
(303
)
5
Fuel, lubes and supplies
13
38
157
86
19
Other
(1,928
)
(401
)
(417
)
(251
)
(442
)
(1,511
)
73
381
(168
)
144
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
3,102
$
647
$
675
$
1,197
$
888
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
300
$
335
$
241
$
285
$
375
Depreciation and amortization
(970
)
545
553
552
507
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2020
Sep. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2020
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
32,666
$
42,314
$
51,888
$
67,441
$
81,382
Restricted cash
3,352
3,352
3,352
3,353
3,104
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
45,325
48,294
52,169
43,602
43,050
Other
10,924
18,365
13,814
27,249
18,239
Receivables from SEACOR Holdings
18,832
18,814
14,394
—
—
Tax Receivable
13,556
11,770
—
—
—
Inventories
576
573
1,409
1,575
1,228
Prepaid expenses and other
3,230
3,438
2,835
2,092
1,940
Assets held for sale
50,235
46,768
44,616
54,182
45,718
Total current assets
178,696
193,688
184,477
199,494
194,661
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost
1,012,873
996,370
987,741
857,118
899,024
Accumulated depreciation
(291,538
)
(280,468
)
(271,097
)
(264,365
)
(308,917
)
721,335
715,902
716,644
592,753
590,107
Construction in progress
32,327
51,969
52,456
49,186
70,806
Net property and equipment
753,662
767,871
769,100
641,939
660,913
Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases
7,134
7,670
8,148
8,286
16,537
Right-of-Use Asset - Finance Lease
129
137
—
—
—
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies
75,308
84,701
87,177
109,844
120,831
Construction Reserve Funds
—
—
—
3,745
12,893
Other Assets
2,734
3,108
3,200
3,227
3,358
$
1,017,663
$
1,057,175
$
1,052,102
$
966,535
$
1,009,193
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
$
7,030
$
9,446
$
11,579
$
13,167
$
14,896
Current lease liability - Finance
36
27
-
—
—
Current portion of long-term debt
32,377
52,108
51,793
37,084
17,802
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
29,967
28,888
21,323
30,064
24,598
Due to SEACOR Holdings
—
—
—
66
74
Other current liabilities
31,467
29,548
29,642
29,154
35,387
Liabilities held for sale
30,927
28,555
28,882
27,392
27,540
Total current liabilities
131,804
148,572
143,219
136,927
120,297
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities
4,345
5,239
6,067
7,352
9,255
Long-Term Finance Lease Liabilities
105
113
—
—
—
Long-Term Debt
440,510
426,711
422,569
333,121
355,714
Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes
2
1
6
91
5,205
Deferred Income Taxes
35,822
36,075
23,740
25,793
33,564
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities
3,239
3,810
5,137
7,940
6,234
Total liabilities
615,827
620,521
600,738
511,224
530,269
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
235
235
232
231
219
Additional paid-in capital
451,179
450,320
449,116
447,425
429,318
(Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings
(51,839
)
(13,023
)
5,058
11,131
27,076
Shares held in treasury
(848
)
(848
)
(847
)
(844
)
(669
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
2,790
(380
)
(2,541
)
(2,971
)
1,548
401,517
436,304
451,018
454,972
457,492
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
319
350
346
339
21,432
Total equity
401,836
436,654
451,364
455,311
478,924
$
1,017,663
$
1,057,175
$
1,052,102
$
966,535
$
1,009,193
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
Owned
Joint Ventured
Leased-in
Managed
Total
December 31, 2020
AHTS
4
—
2
—
6
FSV
26
5
1
1
33
Supply
15
27
—
1
43
Specialty
—
3
—
—
3
Liftboats
14
—
1
—
15
Crew Transfer Assets Held for Sale
40
5
—
—
45
Crew transfer Continuing Operations
1
—
—
—
1
100
40
4
2
146
September 30, 2020
AHTS
4
—
3
—
7
FSV
26
5
1
1
33
Supply
14
27
—
2
43
Specialty
—
3
—
—
3
Liftboats
14
—
2
—
16
Crew Transfer Assets Held for Sale
40
4
—
—
44
Crew transfer Continuing Operations
1
—
—
—
1
99
39
6
3
147