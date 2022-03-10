Seacor Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
- SMHI
HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $48.0 million, operating loss was $14.7 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $12.9 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.0 million, operating loss of $16.9 million, and DVP of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Notable fourth quarter items include:
Increased utilization across all regions and asset classes, with average utilization rates of 73%, the highest since the third quarter of 2014.
The Company was down to five laid-up vessels at the end of 2021.
27% and 24% improvement in consolidated DVP compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $15.8 million ($0.62 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $38.8 million ($1.54 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, fourth quarter 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $43.7 million, operating loss of $14.3 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic and diluted share), primarily due to gains on asset dispositions and the extinguishment of debt with no similar transactions in the fourth quarter.
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:
“The Company’s business continued to improve during the fourth quarter. Despite our usual seasonally lower activity, we saw very healthy levels of both contracted activity and tendering activity. I am encouraged by the levels of inquiries. Our focus during recent months has been to prepare and position the fleet to participate fully in the market up-cycle. The recent acquisition of an additional five PSVs, which were previously part of an unconsolidated joint venture, are further bolstering our participation in this up-cycle.
Our active efforts over the last three years to simplify our structure and maximize cost efficiencies while expanding our fleet should position us well for an improved market. Strong commodity prices are creating increasing demand for our services.
Finally, I want to address the recent tragic events in Ukraine. The war could disrupt access to a major source of qualified labor in the maritime industry and we are preparing accordingly. The Company employs over 100 mariners from the region and we are working diligently to support them and their families in these troubled times. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Revenues
$
47,967
$
36,021
$
170,941
$
141,837
Costs and Expenses:
Operating
35,036
25,563
127,406
91,145
Administrative and general
10,742
8,531
37,639
40,051
Lease expense
2,664
1,798
6,085
7,525
Depreciation and amortization
14,198
15,247
57,395
57,167
62,640
51,139
228,525
195,888
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
—
(1,796
)
20,436
(17,588
)
Operating Loss
(14,673
)
(16,914
)
(37,148
)
(71,639
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
57
61
1,302
1,273
Interest expense
(6,380
)
(8,288
)
(28,111
)
(30,691
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
—
(11
)
(7
)
(47
)
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
—
61,994
—
Derivative gains (losses), net
4
(894
)
391
4,310
Foreign currency (losses), net
(357
)
(1,286
)
(1,235
)
(1,294
)
(Loss) Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net
—
(19
)
9,441
(19
)
(6,676
)
(10,437
)
43,775
(26,468
)
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(21,349
)
(27,351
)
6,627
(98,107
)
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(1,009
)
1,865
11,493
(22,924
)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(20,340
)
(29,216
)
(4,866
)
(75,183
)
Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
4,494
(9,681
)
15,078
(8,163
)
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations
(15,846
)
(38,897
)
10,212
(83,346
)
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)
—
50
22,925
364
Net (Loss) Income
(15,846
)
(38,847
)
33,137
(82,982
)
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
—
(31
)
1
(4,067
)
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(15,846
)
$
(38,816
)
$
33,136
$
(78,915
)
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
(0.62
)
$
(1.54
)
$
0.40
$
(3.20
)
Diluted
(0.62
)
(1.54
)
0.40
(3.20
)
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:
Basic
$
—
$
—
$
0.90
$
0.02
Diluted
—
—
0.90
0.02
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:
Basic
$
(0.62
)
$
(1.54
)
$
1.30
$
(3.18
)
Diluted
$
(0.62
)
$
(1.54
)
$
1.30
$
(3.18
)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
25,520,034
25,265,812
25,444,693
24,785,744
Diluted
25,520,034
25,265,812
25,495,527
24,785,744
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day
$
11,376
$
12,120
$
12,007
$
11,323
$
10,931
Fleet Utilization
73
%
68
%
67
%
55
%
51
%
Fleet Available Days
5,060
5,108
5,177
5,505
5,824
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
42,289
$
41,782
$
41,474
$
34,290
$
32,694
Bareboat charter
2,870
—
434
729
732
Other marine services
2,808
1,881
891
1,493
2,595
47,967
43,663
42,799
36,512
36,021
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
17,098
15,051
14,353
13,418
13,058
Repairs and maintenance
6,782
6,536
6,959
3,840
3,445
Drydocking
567
771
2,792
2,217
1,753
Insurance and loss reserves
1,859
2,189
2,661
1,958
1,669
Fuel, lubes and supplies
3,254
3,684
2,893
2,202
2,081
Other
5,476
5,217
2,957
2,672
3,557
35,036
33,448
32,615
26,307
25,563
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
12,931
10,215
10,184
10,205
10,458
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
2,664
1,109
1,234
1,078
1,798
Administrative and general
10,742
9,134
9,152
8,611
8,531
Depreciation and amortization
14,198
14,306
14,093
14,798
15,247
27,604
24,549
24,479
24,487
25,576
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
—
56
22,653
(2,273
)
(1,796
)
Operating (Loss) Income
(14,673
)
(14,278
)
8,358
(16,555
)
(16,914
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
57
124
135
986
61
Interest expense
(6,380
)
(6,403
)
(7,310
)
(8,018
)
(8,288
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
—
—
—
(7
)
(11
)
Derivative gains (losses), net
4
2
30
355
(894
)
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
—
61,994
—
—
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net
(357
)
245
(657
)
(466
)
(1,286
)
Gain (Loss) from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net
—
9,442
(1
)
—
(19
)
(6,676
)
3,410
54,191
(7,150
)
(10,437
)
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(21,349
)
(10,868
)
62,549
(23,705
)
(27,351
)
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(1,009
)
(725
)
15,915
(2,688
)
1,865
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(20,340
)
(10,143
)
46,634
(21,017
)
(29,216
)
Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
4,494
4,314
2,167
4,103
(9,681
)
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations
(15,846
)
(5,829
)
48,801
(16,914
)
(38,897
)
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)
—
—
—
22,925
50
Net (Loss) Income
(15,846
)
(5,829
)
48,801
6,011
(38,847
)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
—
—
1
—
(31
)
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(15,846
)
$
(5,829
)
$
48,800
$
6,011
$
(38,816
)
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
$
1.92
$
(0.67
)
$
(1.54
)
Diluted
(0.62
)
(0.23
)
1.79
(0.67
)
(1.54
)
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:
Basic
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.91
$
—
Diluted
—
—
—
0.91
—
Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:
Basic
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
$
1.92
$
0.24
$
(1.54
)
Diluted
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
$
1.79
$
0.24
$
(1.54
)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
25,520
25,516
25,435
25,305
25,265
Diluted
25,520
25,516
28,345
25,305
25,265
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
27,432
25,864
25,869
25,683
24,919
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
15,496
$
18,702
$
17,058
$
15,910
$
18,405
Fleet utilization
33
%
27
%
18
%
6
%
7
%
Fleet available days
1,043
1,062
1,112
1,518
1,797
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
95
246
137
67
45
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
399
469
748
1,270
1,472
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
5,290
$
5,289
$
3,419
$
1,489
$
2,352
Bareboat charter
386
—
434
729
732
Other marine services
1,119
1,215
727
546
794
6,795
6,504
4,580
2,764
3,878
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
3,136
$
2,428
$
1,528
$
1,744
$
2,372
Repairs and maintenance
1,085
1,266
389
654
386
Drydocking
191
239
777
875
—
Insurance and loss reserves
720
462
923
527
507
Fuel, lubes and supplies
501
259
245
199
208
Other
200
147
224
77
116
5,833
4,801
4,086
4,076
3,589
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
962
$
1,703
$
494
$
(1,312
)
$
289
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
633
$
621
$
703
$
664
$
677
Depreciation and amortization
4,325
3,936
3,287
4,164
5,854
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
9,530
$
9,551
$
11,231
$
11,356
$
10,837
Fleet utilization
88
%
77
%
75
%
68
%
61
%
Fleet available days
1,411
1,417
1,365
1,356
1,472
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
79
52
65
78
138
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
29
176
346
368
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
11,883
$
10,446
$
11,437
$
10,502
$
9,796
Bareboat charter
—
—
—
—
—
Other marine services
(416
)
(429
)
(224
)
(269
)
319
11,467
10,017
11,213
10,233
10,115
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
3,283
$
3,147
$
4,253
$
3,220
$
3,511
Repairs and maintenance
1,846
1,540
2,195
1,191
1,437
Drydocking
144
337
374
304
1,269
Insurance and loss reserves
245
323
352
433
511
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,019
1,631
887
572
853
Other
1,740
1,424
2,072
579
(674
)
8,277
8,402
10,133
6,299
6,907
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
3,190
$
1,615
$
1,080
$
3,934
$
3,208
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
371
$
284
$
270
$
356
$
1,056
Depreciation and amortization
2,948
3,296
3,305
3,307
2,964
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
9,612
$
10,374
$
9,292
$
9,308
$
9,455
Fleet utilization
81
%
73
%
81
%
73
%
75
%
Fleet available days
1,717
1,780
1,820
1,852
1,840
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
38
134
105
115
68
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
178
214
116
239
169
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
13,402
$
13,417
$
13,752
$
12,575
$
13,008
Other marine services
50
85
31
360
927
13,452
13,502
13,783
12,935
13,935
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
5,756
$
5,849
$
5,378
$
5,208
$
5,411
Repairs and maintenance
1,382
1,610
2,806
903
842
Drydocking
232
156
1,185
1,066
41
Insurance and loss reserves
611
707
461
702
501
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,042
777
1,081
559
604
Other
2,148
2,823
43
1,144
3,618
11,171
11,922
10,954
9,582
11,017
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
2,281
$
1,580
$
2,829
$
3,353
$
2,918
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
38
$
377
$
35
$
22
$
47
Depreciation and amortization
4,156
4,456
4,663
4,710
4,505
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
15,944
$
16,240
$
17,034
$
14,751
$
12,921
Fleet utilization
83
%
92
%
86
%
85
%
82
%
Fleet available days
889
849
880
779
716
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
113
58
117
94
66
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
11,714
$
12,630
$
12,866
$
9,724
$
7,538
Bareboat charter
2,484
—
—
—
—
Other marine services
2,055
1,010
357
856
555
16,253
13,640
13,223
10,580
8,093
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
4,923
$
3,627
$
3,194
$
3,246
$
1,764
Repairs and maintenance
2,469
2,120
1,569
1,092
780
Drydocking
—
39
456
(28
)
443
Insurance and loss reserves
283
697
925
296
150
Fuel, lubes and supplies
692
1,017
680
872
416
Other
1,388
823
618
872
497
9,755
8,323
7,442
6,350
4,050
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
6,498
$
5,317
$
5,781
$
4,230
$
4,043
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
1,622
$
(173
)
$
226
$
36
$
18
'Depreciation and amortization
2,769
2,618
2,838
2,617
1,924
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Anchor handling towing supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,069
$
14,346
$
11,268
$
7,778
$
7,967
Fleet utilization
66
%
66
%
59
%
67
%
44
%
Fleet available days
552
552
546
540
641
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
14
61
105
—
133
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
92
92
118
180
228
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
2,926
$
5,224
$
3,640
$
2,801
$
2,236
Other marine services
(129
)
(151
)
(157
)
(130
)
433
2,797
5,073
3,483
2,671
2,669
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
1,389
$
1,584
$
1,513
$
984
$
1,149
Repairs and maintenance
608
1,044
471
241
542
Drydocking
1
(217
)
1,322
54
847
Insurance and loss reserves
148
193
99
194
199
Fuel, lubes and supplies
321
388
344
139
258
Other
556
408
444
270
535
3,023
3,400
4,193
1,882
3,530
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
353
$
354
$
362
$
400
$
1,127
Depreciation and amortization
495
494
495
494
494
Fast support
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,464
$
8,455
$
7,962
$
7,888
$
8,074
Fleet utilization
79
%
70
%
71