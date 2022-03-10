U.S. markets closed

Seacor Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
·15 min read
  SMHI
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $48.0 million, operating loss was $14.7 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $12.9 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.0 million, operating loss of $16.9 million, and DVP of $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Notable fourth quarter items include:

  • Increased utilization across all regions and asset classes, with average utilization rates of 73%, the highest since the third quarter of 2014.

  • The Company was down to five laid-up vessels at the end of 2021.

  • 27% and 24% improvement in consolidated DVP compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $15.8 million ($0.62 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $38.8 million ($1.54 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, fourth quarter 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $43.7 million, operating loss of $14.3 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2021, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic and diluted share), primarily due to gains on asset dispositions and the extinguishment of debt with no similar transactions in the fourth quarter.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s business continued to improve during the fourth quarter. Despite our usual seasonally lower activity, we saw very healthy levels of both contracted activity and tendering activity. I am encouraged by the levels of inquiries. Our focus during recent months has been to prepare and position the fleet to participate fully in the market up-cycle. The recent acquisition of an additional five PSVs, which were previously part of an unconsolidated joint venture, are further bolstering our participation in this up-cycle.

Our active efforts over the last three years to simplify our structure and maximize cost efficiencies while expanding our fleet should position us well for an improved market. Strong commodity prices are creating increasing demand for our services.

Finally, I want to address the recent tragic events in Ukraine. The war could disrupt access to a major source of qualified labor in the maritime industry and we are preparing accordingly. The Company employs over 100 mariners from the region and we are working diligently to support them and their families in these troubled times. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
___________________

(1

)

Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Revenues

$

47,967

$

36,021

$

170,941

$

141,837

Costs and Expenses:

Operating

35,036

25,563

127,406

91,145

Administrative and general

10,742

8,531

37,639

40,051

Lease expense

2,664

1,798

6,085

7,525

Depreciation and amortization

14,198

15,247

57,395

57,167

62,640

51,139

228,525

195,888

(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net

(1,796

)

20,436

(17,588

)

Operating Loss

(14,673

)

(16,914

)

(37,148

)

(71,639

)

Other Income (Expense):

Interest income

57

61

1,302

1,273

Interest expense

(6,380

)

(8,288

)

(28,111

)

(30,691

)

SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees

(11

)

(7

)

(47

)

Gain on debt extinguishment

61,994

Derivative gains (losses), net

4

(894

)

391

4,310

Foreign currency (losses), net

(357

)

(1,286

)

(1,235

)

(1,294

)

(Loss) Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net

(19

)

9,441

(19

)

(6,676

)

(10,437

)

43,775

(26,468

)

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

(21,349

)

(27,351

)

6,627

(98,107

)

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense

(1,009

)

1,865

11,493

(22,924

)

Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

(20,340

)

(29,216

)

(4,866

)

(75,183

)

Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies

4,494

(9,681

)

15,078

(8,163

)

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

(15,846

)

(38,897

)

10,212

(83,346

)

Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)

50

22,925

364

Net (Loss) Income

(15,846

)

(38,847

)

33,137

(82,982

)

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries

(31

)

1

(4,067

)

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

$

(15,846

)

$

(38,816

)

$

33,136

$

(78,915

)

Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:

Basic

$

(0.62

)

$

(1.54

)

$

0.40

$

(3.20

)

Diluted

(0.62

)

(1.54

)

0.40

(3.20

)

Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:

Basic

$

$

$

0.90

$

0.02

Diluted

0.90

0.02

Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:

Basic

$

(0.62

)

$

(1.54

)

$

1.30

$

(3.18

)

Diluted

$

(0.62

)

$

(1.54

)

$

1.30

$

(3.18

)

Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:

Basic

25,520,034

25,265,812

25,444,693

24,785,744

Diluted

25,520,034

25,265,812

25,495,527

24,785,744

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Time Charter Statistics:

Average Rates Per Day

$

11,376

$

12,120

$

12,007

$

11,323

$

10,931

Fleet Utilization

73

%

68

%

67

%

55

%

51

%

Fleet Available Days

5,060

5,108

5,177

5,505

5,824

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

42,289

$

41,782

$

41,474

$

34,290

$

32,694

Bareboat charter

2,870

434

729

732

Other marine services

2,808

1,881

891

1,493

2,595

47,967

43,663

42,799

36,512

36,021

Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

17,098

15,051

14,353

13,418

13,058

Repairs and maintenance

6,782

6,536

6,959

3,840

3,445

Drydocking

567

771

2,792

2,217

1,753

Insurance and loss reserves

1,859

2,189

2,661

1,958

1,669

Fuel, lubes and supplies

3,254

3,684

2,893

2,202

2,081

Other

5,476

5,217

2,957

2,672

3,557

35,036

33,448

32,615

26,307

25,563

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

12,931

10,215

10,184

10,205

10,458

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

2,664

1,109

1,234

1,078

1,798

Administrative and general

10,742

9,134

9,152

8,611

8,531

Depreciation and amortization

14,198

14,306

14,093

14,798

15,247

27,604

24,549

24,479

24,487

25,576

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net

56

22,653

(2,273

)

(1,796

)

Operating (Loss) Income

(14,673

)

(14,278

)

8,358

(16,555

)

(16,914

)

Other Income (Expense):

Interest income

57

124

135

986

61

Interest expense

(6,380

)

(6,403

)

(7,310

)

(8,018

)

(8,288

)

SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees

(7

)

(11

)

Derivative gains (losses), net

4

2

30

355

(894

)

Gain on debt extinguishment

61,994

Foreign currency (losses) gains, net

(357

)

245

(657

)

(466

)

(1,286

)

Gain (Loss) from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net

9,442

(1

)

(19

)

(6,676

)

3,410

54,191

(7,150

)

(10,437

)

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

(21,349

)

(10,868

)

62,549

(23,705

)

(27,351

)

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense

(1,009

)

(725

)

15,915

(2,688

)

1,865

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies

(20,340

)

(10,143

)

46,634

(21,017

)

(29,216

)

Equity in Earnings Gains (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies

4,494

4,314

2,167

4,103

(9,681

)

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

(15,846

)

(5,829

)

48,801

(16,914

)

(38,897

)

Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)

22,925

50

Net (Loss) Income

(15,846

)

(5,829

)

48,801

6,011

(38,847

)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries

1

(31

)

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

$

(15,846

)

$

(5,829

)

$

48,800

$

6,011

$

(38,816

)

Net (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:

Basic

$

(0.62

)

$

(0.23

)

$

1.92

$

(0.67

)

$

(1.54

)

Diluted

(0.62

)

(0.23

)

1.79

(0.67

)

(1.54

)

Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:

Basic

$

$

$

$

0.91

$

Diluted

0.91

Net (Loss) Earnings per Share:

Basic

$

(0.62

)

$

(0.23

)

$

1.92

$

0.24

$

(1.54

)

Diluted

$

(0.62

)

$

(0.23

)

$

1.79

$

0.24

$

(1.54

)

Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:

Basic

25,520

25,516

25,435

25,305

25,265

Diluted

25,520

25,516

28,345

25,305

25,265

Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End

27,432

25,864

25,869

25,683

24,919

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

15,496

$

18,702

$

17,058

$

15,910

$

18,405

Fleet utilization

33

%

27

%

18

%

6

%

7

%

Fleet available days

1,043

1,062

1,112

1,518

1,797

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

95

246

137

67

45

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

399

469

748

1,270

1,472

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

5,290

$

5,289

$

3,419

$

1,489

$

2,352

Bareboat charter

386

434

729

732

Other marine services

1,119

1,215

727

546

794

6,795

6,504

4,580

2,764

3,878

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

$

3,136

$

2,428

$

1,528

$

1,744

$

2,372

Repairs and maintenance

1,085

1,266

389

654

386

Drydocking

191

239

777

875

Insurance and loss reserves

720

462

923

527

507

Fuel, lubes and supplies

501

259

245

199

208

Other

200

147

224

77

116

5,833

4,801

4,086

4,076

3,589

Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)

$

962

$

1,703

$

494

$

(1,312

)

$

289

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

633

$

621

$

703

$

664

$

677

Depreciation and amortization

4,325

3,936

3,287

4,164

5,854

Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

9,530

$

9,551

$

11,231

$

11,356

$

10,837

Fleet utilization

88

%

77

%

75

%

68

%

61

%

Fleet available days

1,411

1,417

1,365

1,356

1,472

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

79

52

65

78

138

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

29

176

346

368

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

11,883

$

10,446

$

11,437

$

10,502

$

9,796

Bareboat charter

Other marine services

(416

)

(429

)

(224

)

(269

)

319

11,467

10,017

11,213

10,233

10,115

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

$

3,283

$

3,147

$

4,253

$

3,220

$

3,511

Repairs and maintenance

1,846

1,540

2,195

1,191

1,437

Drydocking

144

337

374

304

1,269

Insurance and loss reserves

245

323

352

433

511

Fuel, lubes and supplies

1,019

1,631

887

572

853

Other

1,740

1,424

2,072

579

(674

)

8,277

8,402

10,133

6,299

6,907

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

$

3,190

$

1,615

$

1,080

$

3,934

$

3,208

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

371

$

284

$

270

$

356

$

1,056

Depreciation and amortization

2,948

3,296

3,305

3,307

2,964

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Middle East and Asia

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

9,612

$

10,374

$

9,292

$

9,308

$

9,455

Fleet utilization

81

%

73

%

81

%

73

%

75

%

Fleet available days

1,717

1,780

1,820

1,852

1,840

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

38

134

105

115

68

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

178

214

116

239

169

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

13,402

$

13,417

$

13,752

$

12,575

$

13,008

Other marine services

50

85

31

360

927

13,452

13,502

13,783

12,935

13,935

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

$

5,756

$

5,849

$

5,378

$

5,208

$

5,411

Repairs and maintenance

1,382

1,610

2,806

903

842

Drydocking

232

156

1,185

1,066

41

Insurance and loss reserves

611

707

461

702

501

Fuel, lubes and supplies

1,042

777

1,081

559

604

Other

2,148

2,823

43

1,144

3,618

11,171

11,922

10,954

9,582

11,017

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

$

2,281

$

1,580

$

2,829

$

3,353

$

2,918

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

38

$

377

$

35

$

22

$

47

Depreciation and amortization

4,156

4,456

4,663

4,710

4,505

Latin America

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

15,944

$

16,240

$

17,034

$

14,751

$

12,921

Fleet utilization

83

%

92

%

86

%

85

%

82

%

Fleet available days

889

849

880

779

716

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

113

58

117

94

66

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

11,714

$

12,630

$

12,866

$

9,724

$

7,538

Bareboat charter

2,484

Other marine services

2,055

1,010

357

856

555

16,253

13,640

13,223

10,580

8,093

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

$

4,923

$

3,627

$

3,194

$

3,246

$

1,764

Repairs and maintenance

2,469

2,120

1,569

1,092

780

Drydocking

39

456

(28

)

443

Insurance and loss reserves

283

697

925

296

150

Fuel, lubes and supplies

692

1,017

680

872

416

Other

1,388

823

618

872

497

9,755

8,323

7,442

6,350

4,050

Direct Vessel Profit (1)

$

6,498

$

5,317

$

5,781

$

4,230

$

4,043

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

1,622

$

(173

)

$

226

$

36

$

18

'Depreciation and amortization

2,769

2,618

2,838

2,617

1,924

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Anchor handling towing supply

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

8,069

$

14,346

$

11,268

$

7,778

$

7,967

Fleet utilization

66

%

66

%

59

%

67

%

44

%

Fleet available days

552

552

546

540

641

Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings

14

61

105

133

Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status

92

92

118

180

228

Operating Revenues:

Time charter

$

2,926

$

5,224

$

3,640

$

2,801

$

2,236

Other marine services

(129

)

(151

)

(157

)

(130

)

433

2,797

5,073

3,483

2,671

2,669

Direct Costs and Expenses:

Operating:

Personnel

$

1,389

$

1,584

$

1,513

$

984

$

1,149

Repairs and maintenance

608

1,044

471

241

542

Drydocking

1

(217

)

1,322

54

847

Insurance and loss reserves

148

193

99

194

199

Fuel, lubes and supplies

321

388

344

139

258

Other

556

408

444

270

535

3,023

3,400

4,193

1,882

3,530

Other Costs and Expenses:

Lease expense

$

353

$

354

$

362

$

400

$

1,127

Depreciation and amortization

495

494

495

494

494

Fast support

Time Charter Statistics:

Average rates per day worked

$

8,464

$

8,455

$

7,962

$

7,888

$

8,074

Fleet utilization

79

%

70

%

71

