SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $59.8 million, operating loss was $10.9 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $15.8 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $43.7 million, operating loss of $14.3 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, and consolidated operating revenues of $54.0 million, operating loss of $15.5 million, and DVP of $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Notable third quarter items include:

Completion of the sale of our joint ventures in Mexico for gross cash proceeds of $66.0 million.

Completion of refinancing transactions extending the maturity of our main senior secured credit facility from the third quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2026.

Average utilization rates of 79%, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2013, an 11% improvement from the third quarter of 2021, and a 3% improvement from the second quarter of 2022.

37% improvement in revenues from the third quarter of 2021 and an 11% improvement from the second quarter of 2022.

DVP margin increased 3% from the third quarter of 2021 and 8% from the second quarter of 2022, inclusive of all drydocking expenses during the periods.





For the third quarter of 2022, loss from continuing operations was $24.4 million ($0.91 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, third quarter 2022 results compare to a loss from continuing operations of $19.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s third quarter continued the improvement in revenues, utilization and average dayrates, and the acceleration of DVP margins. In particular, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had its highest DVP contribution since 2018 and we are seeing improved demand for next year for our liftboats in both offshore wind and oil and gas decommissioning activities.

The positive trends for the third quarter were partially offset by ongoing repair work on one of our premium liftboats in the Middle East, which we have fully expensed and which we expect to complete in the fourth quarter, as well as lower utilization for our PSV fleet, primarily as a result of both higher repair days and an early contract termination by one of our customers in the Middle East.

The capstone of the quarter was a series of transactions which substantially bolstered our liquidity and extended our debt maturities. The sale of our joint ventures in Mexico allowed us to unlock capital at an attractive value. The refinancing transactions completed during the quarter, as well as the exchange transaction with Carlyle for our convertible debt completed in early October, addressed our main 2023 maturities, and once again demonstrate SEACOR Marine’s ability to maintain a disciplined capital structure while preserving equity value for our shareholders.”





(1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.





SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine's website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.

For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Revenues $ 59,791 $ 43,663 $ 159,399 $ 122,974 Costs and Expenses: Operating 44,006 33,448 127,647 92,370 Administrative and general 9,978 9,134 30,112 26,897 Lease expense 1,168 1,109 3,236 3,421 Depreciation and amortization 13,754 14,306 42,333 43,197 68,906 57,997 203,328 165,885 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (1,783 ) 56 381 20,436 Operating Loss (10,898 ) (14,278 ) (43,548 ) (22,475 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income (123 ) 124 96 1,245 Interest expense (7,634 ) (6,403 ) (21,250 ) (21,731 ) SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees — — — (7 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — — — 61,994 Derivative gains, net 1 2 — 387 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 2,314 245 4,305 (878 ) Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net 659 9,442 618 9,441 (4,783 ) 3,410 (16,231 ) 50,451 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (15,681 ) (10,868 ) (59,779 ) 27,976 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 8,418 (725 ) 4,363 12,502 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (24,099 ) (10,143 ) (64,142 ) 15,474 Equity in Earnings (Losses) Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies (254 ) 4,314 5,835 10,584 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations (24,353 ) (5,829 ) (58,307 ) 26,058 Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756) — — — 22,925 Net (Loss) Income (24,353 ) (5,829 ) (58,307 ) 48,983 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (2 ) — 1 1 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (24,351 ) $ (5,829 ) $ (58,308 ) $ 48,982 Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ (0.91 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (2.19 ) $ 1.03 Diluted (0.91 ) (0.23 ) (2.19 ) 1.02 Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations: Basic $ — $ — $ — $ 0.90 Diluted — — — 0.90 Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share: Basic $ (0.91 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (2.19 ) $ 1.93 Diluted $ (0.91 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (2.19 ) $ 1.92 Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 26,727,864 25,515,569 26,591,911 25,419,303 Diluted 26,727,864 25,515,569 26,591,911 25,430,762





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day $ 13,340 $ 12,149 $ 11,312 $ 11,376 $ 12,120 Fleet Utilization 79 % 77 % 70 % 73 % 68 % Fleet Available Days 5,336 5,311 5,400 5,060 5,108 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 56,500 $ 49,504 $ 42,741 $ 42,289 $ 41,782 Bareboat charter 332 48 618 2,870 — Other marine services 2,959 4,465 2,232 2,808 1,881 59,791 54,017 45,591 47,967 43,663 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 20,152 18,346 18,435 17,098 15,051 Repairs and maintenance 7,377 8,380 6,791 6,782 6,536 Drydocking 5,046 6,474 4,973 567 771 Insurance and loss reserves 2,850 2,545 1,186 1,859 2,189 Fuel, lubes and supplies 5,416 4,350 3,729 3,254 3,684 Other 3,165 4,050 4,382 5,476 5,217 44,006 44,145 39,496 35,036 33,448 Direct Vessel Profit (1) 15,785 9,872 6,095 12,931 10,215 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense 1,168 1,008 1,060 2,664 1,109 Administrative and general 9,978 10,210 9,924 10,742 9,134 Depreciation and amortization 13,754 14,208 14,371 14,198 14,306 24,900 25,426 25,355 27,604 24,549 (Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (1,783 ) 25 2,139 — 56 Operating Loss (10,898 ) (15,529 ) (17,121 ) (14,673 ) (14,278 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income (123 ) 190 29 57 124 Interest expense (7,634 ) (6,989 ) (6,627 ) (6,380 ) (6,403 ) Derivative gains (losses), net 1 33 (34 ) 4 2 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 2,314 1,170 821 (357 ) 245 Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net 659 (41 ) — — 9,442 (4,783 ) (5,637 ) (5,811 ) (6,676 ) 3,410 Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (15,681 ) (21,166 ) (22,932 ) (21,349 ) (10,868 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 8,418 (1,634 ) (2,421 ) (1,009 ) (725 ) Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (24,099 ) (19,532 ) (20,511 ) (20,340 ) (10,143 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies (254 ) 415 5,674 4,494 4,314 Loss from Continuing Operations (24,353 ) (19,117 ) (14,837 ) (15,846 ) (5,829 ) Net Loss (24,353 ) (19,117 ) (14,837 ) (15,846 ) (5,829 ) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (2 ) 3 — — — Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $ (24,351 ) $ (19,120 ) $ (14,837 ) $ (15,846 ) $ (5,829 ) Net Loss Per Common Share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ (0.91 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted (0.91 ) (0.72 ) (0.56 ) (0.62 ) (0.23 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic $ (0.91 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ (0.91 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 26,728 26,665 26,379 25,520 25,516 Diluted 26,728 26,665 26,379 25,520 25,516 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 28,142 28,145 28,083 27,432 25,864

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 21,551 $ 17,792 $ 15,595 $ 15,496 $ 18,702 Fleet utilization 58 % 43 % 38 % 33 % 27 % Fleet available days 1,363 1,277 1,314 1,043 1,062 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 199 284 205 95 246 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 259 313 404 399 469 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 17,075 $ 9,759 $ 7,864 $ 5,290 $ 5,289 Bareboat charter — — — 386 — Other marine services 2,161 2,399 2,052 1,119 1,215 19,236 12,158 9,916 6,795 6,504 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 7,243 5,773 4,923 3,136 2,428 Repairs and maintenance 2,002 1,280 1,101 1,085 1,266 Drydocking 1,549 4,090 2,867 191 239 Insurance and loss reserves 1,382 1,198 229 720 462 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,143 794 662 501 259 Other 314 281 224 200 147 13,633 13,416 10,006 5,833 4,801 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 5,603 $ (1,258 ) $ (90 ) $ 962 $ 1,703 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 278 $ 295 $ 287 $ 633 $ 621 Depreciation and amortization 4,332 4,562 4,638 4,325 3,936 Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 11,813 $ 11,279 $ 10,006 $ 9,530 $ 9,551 Fleet utilization 91 % 85 % 82 % 88 % 77 % Fleet available days 1,629 1,567 1,499 1,411 1,417 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 37 58 163 79 52 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — — — 29 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 17,551 $ 14,930 $ 12,280 $ 11,883 $ 10,446 Other marine services 60 1,072 (616 ) (416 ) (429 ) 17,611 16,002 11,664 11,467 10,017 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 4,694 3,526 3,536 3,283 3,147 Repairs and maintenance 2,110 2,638 1,579 1,846 1,540 Drydocking 383 134 1,144 144 337 Insurance and loss reserves 359 329 124 245 323 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,284 1,490 1,473 1,019 1,631 Other 1,580 1,871 1,828 1,740 1,424 11,410 9,988 9,684 8,277 8,402 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 6,201 $ 6,014 $ 1,980 $ 3,190 $ 1,615 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 455 $ 456 $ 402 $ 371 $ 284 Depreciation and amortization 3,461 3,306 3,258 2,948 3,296





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 9,507 $ 9,673 $ 9,882 $ 9,612 $ 10,374 Fleet utilization 79 % 87 % 77 % 81 % 73 % Fleet available days 1,564 1,651 1,800 1,717 1,780 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 252 160 153 38 134 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — — 90 178 214 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 11,712 $ 13,906 $ 13,660 $ 13,402 $ 13,417 Other marine services 319 460 49 50 85 12,031 14,366 13,709 13,452 13,502 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 5,384 5,691 6,031 5,756 5,849 Repairs and maintenance 1,776 2,545 1,832 1,382 1,610 Drydocking 3,113 2,250 962 232 156 Insurance and loss reserves 762 748 507 611 707 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,426 1,318 1,010 1,042 777 Other 878 1,213 1,627 2,148 2,823 13,339 13,765 11,969 11,171 11,922 Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1) $ (1,308 ) $ 601 $ 1,740 $ 2,281 $ 1,580 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 35 $ 38 $ 31 $ 38 $ 377 Depreciation and amortization 3,974 4,229 4,345 4,156 4,456 Latin America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 14,010 $ 14,263 $ 13,450 $ 15,944 $ 16,240 Fleet utilization 93 % 94 % 85 % 83 % 92 % Fleet available days 780 816 787 889 849 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 12 6 59 113 58 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 10,162 $ 10,909 $ 8,937 $ 11,714 $ 12,630 Bareboat charter 332 48 618 2,484 — Other marine services 419 534 747 2,055 1,010 10,913 11,491 10,302 16,253 13,640 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 2,831 3,356 3,945 4,923 3,627 Repairs and maintenance 1,489 1,917 2,279 2,469 2,120 Drydocking 1 — — — 39 Insurance and loss reserves 347 270 326 283 697 Fuel, lubes and supplies 563 748 584 692 1,017 Other 393 685 703 1,388 823 5,624 6,976 7,837 9,755 8,323 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 5,289 $ 4,515 $ 2,465 $ 6,498 $ 5,317 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 400 $ 219 $ 340 $ 1,622 $ (173 ) 'Depreciation and amortization 1,987 2,111 2,130 2,769 2,618





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics)