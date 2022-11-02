SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $59.8 million, operating loss was $10.9 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $15.8 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $43.7 million, operating loss of $14.3 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, and consolidated operating revenues of $54.0 million, operating loss of $15.5 million, and DVP of $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Notable third quarter items include:
Completion of the sale of our joint ventures in Mexico for gross cash proceeds of $66.0 million.
Completion of refinancing transactions extending the maturity of our main senior secured credit facility from the third quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2026.
Average utilization rates of 79%, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2013, an 11% improvement from the third quarter of 2021, and a 3% improvement from the second quarter of 2022.
37% improvement in revenues from the third quarter of 2021 and an 11% improvement from the second quarter of 2022.
DVP margin increased 3% from the third quarter of 2021 and 8% from the second quarter of 2022, inclusive of all drydocking expenses during the periods.
For the third quarter of 2022, loss from continuing operations was $24.4 million ($0.91 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, third quarter 2022 results compare to a loss from continuing operations of $19.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022.
Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:
“The Company’s third quarter continued the improvement in revenues, utilization and average dayrates, and the acceleration of DVP margins. In particular, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had its highest DVP contribution since 2018 and we are seeing improved demand for next year for our liftboats in both offshore wind and oil and gas decommissioning activities.
The positive trends for the third quarter were partially offset by ongoing repair work on one of our premium liftboats in the Middle East, which we have fully expensed and which we expect to complete in the fourth quarter, as well as lower utilization for our PSV fleet, primarily as a result of both higher repair days and an early contract termination by one of our customers in the Middle East.
The capstone of the quarter was a series of transactions which substantially bolstered our liquidity and extended our debt maturities. The sale of our joint ventures in Mexico allowed us to unlock capital at an attractive value. The refinancing transactions completed during the quarter, as well as the exchange transaction with Carlyle for our convertible debt completed in early October, addressed our main 2023 maturities, and once again demonstrate SEACOR Marine’s ability to maintain a disciplined capital structure while preserving equity value for our shareholders.”
(1)
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Revenues
$
59,791
$
43,663
$
159,399
$
122,974
Costs and Expenses:
Operating
44,006
33,448
127,647
92,370
Administrative and general
9,978
9,134
30,112
26,897
Lease expense
1,168
1,109
3,236
3,421
Depreciation and amortization
13,754
14,306
42,333
43,197
68,906
57,997
203,328
165,885
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
(1,783
)
56
381
20,436
Operating Loss
(10,898
)
(14,278
)
(43,548
)
(22,475
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
(123
)
124
96
1,245
Interest expense
(7,634
)
(6,403
)
(21,250
)
(21,731
)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees
—
—
—
(7
)
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
61,994
Derivative gains, net
1
2
—
387
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
2,314
245
4,305
(878
)
Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net
659
9,442
618
9,441
(4,783
)
3,410
(16,231
)
50,451
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(15,681
)
(10,868
)
(59,779
)
27,976
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
8,418
(725
)
4,363
12,502
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(24,099
)
(10,143
)
(64,142
)
15,474
Equity in Earnings (Losses) Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(254
)
4,314
5,835
10,584
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations
(24,353
)
(5,829
)
(58,307
)
26,058
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)
—
—
—
22,925
Net (Loss) Income
(24,353
)
(5,829
)
(58,307
)
48,983
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
(2
)
—
1
1
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(24,351
)
$
(5,829
)
$
(58,308
)
$
48,982
Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
(0.91
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(2.19
)
$
1.03
Diluted
(0.91
)
(0.23
)
(2.19
)
1.02
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:
Basic
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.90
Diluted
—
—
—
0.90
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$
(0.91
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(2.19
)
$
1.93
Diluted
$
(0.91
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(2.19
)
$
1.92
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
26,727,864
25,515,569
26,591,911
25,419,303
Diluted
26,727,864
25,515,569
26,591,911
25,430,762
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day
$
13,340
$
12,149
$
11,312
$
11,376
$
12,120
Fleet Utilization
79
%
77
%
70
%
73
%
68
%
Fleet Available Days
5,336
5,311
5,400
5,060
5,108
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
56,500
$
49,504
$
42,741
$
42,289
$
41,782
Bareboat charter
332
48
618
2,870
—
Other marine services
2,959
4,465
2,232
2,808
1,881
59,791
54,017
45,591
47,967
43,663
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
20,152
18,346
18,435
17,098
15,051
Repairs and maintenance
7,377
8,380
6,791
6,782
6,536
Drydocking
5,046
6,474
4,973
567
771
Insurance and loss reserves
2,850
2,545
1,186
1,859
2,189
Fuel, lubes and supplies
5,416
4,350
3,729
3,254
3,684
Other
3,165
4,050
4,382
5,476
5,217
44,006
44,145
39,496
35,036
33,448
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
15,785
9,872
6,095
12,931
10,215
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
1,168
1,008
1,060
2,664
1,109
Administrative and general
9,978
10,210
9,924
10,742
9,134
Depreciation and amortization
13,754
14,208
14,371
14,198
14,306
24,900
25,426
25,355
27,604
24,549
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net
(1,783
)
25
2,139
—
56
Operating Loss
(10,898
)
(15,529
)
(17,121
)
(14,673
)
(14,278
)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
(123
)
190
29
57
124
Interest expense
(7,634
)
(6,989
)
(6,627
)
(6,380
)
(6,403
)
Derivative gains (losses), net
1
33
(34
)
4
2
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
2,314
1,170
821
(357
)
245
Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net
659
(41
)
—
—
9,442
(4,783
)
(5,637
)
(5,811
)
(6,676
)
3,410
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(15,681
)
(21,166
)
(22,932
)
(21,349
)
(10,868
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
8,418
(1,634
)
(2,421
)
(1,009
)
(725
)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(24,099
)
(19,532
)
(20,511
)
(20,340
)
(10,143
)
Equity in Earnings (Losses) Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies
(254
)
415
5,674
4,494
4,314
Loss from Continuing Operations
(24,353
)
(19,117
)
(14,837
)
(15,846
)
(5,829
)
Net Loss
(24,353
)
(19,117
)
(14,837
)
(15,846
)
(5,829
)
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
(2
)
3
—
—
—
Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
$
(24,351
)
$
(19,120
)
$
(14,837
)
$
(15,846
)
$
(5,829
)
Net Loss Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:
Basic
$
(0.91
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
Diluted
(0.91
)
(0.72
)
(0.56
)
(0.62
)
(0.23
)
Net Loss Per Share:
Basic
$
(0.91
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
Diluted
$
(0.91
)
$
(0.72
)
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.23
)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic
26,728
26,665
26,379
25,520
25,516
Diluted
26,728
26,665
26,379
25,520
25,516
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End
28,142
28,145
28,083
27,432
25,864
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
21,551
$
17,792
$
15,595
$
15,496
$
18,702
Fleet utilization
58
%
43
%
38
%
33
%
27
%
Fleet available days
1,363
1,277
1,314
1,043
1,062
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
199
284
205
95
246
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
259
313
404
399
469
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
17,075
$
9,759
$
7,864
$
5,290
$
5,289
Bareboat charter
—
—
—
386
—
Other marine services
2,161
2,399
2,052
1,119
1,215
19,236
12,158
9,916
6,795
6,504
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
7,243
5,773
4,923
3,136
2,428
Repairs and maintenance
2,002
1,280
1,101
1,085
1,266
Drydocking
1,549
4,090
2,867
191
239
Insurance and loss reserves
1,382
1,198
229
720
462
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,143
794
662
501
259
Other
314
281
224
200
147
13,633
13,416
10,006
5,833
4,801
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)
$
5,603
$
(1,258
)
$
(90
)
$
962
$
1,703
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
278
$
295
$
287
$
633
$
621
Depreciation and amortization
4,332
4,562
4,638
4,325
3,936
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
11,813
$
11,279
$
10,006
$
9,530
$
9,551
Fleet utilization
91
%
85
%
82
%
88
%
77
%
Fleet available days
1,629
1,567
1,499
1,411
1,417
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
37
58
163
79
52
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
—
—
—
29
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
17,551
$
14,930
$
12,280
$
11,883
$
10,446
Other marine services
60
1,072
(616
)
(416
)
(429
)
17,611
16,002
11,664
11,467
10,017
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
4,694
3,526
3,536
3,283
3,147
Repairs and maintenance
2,110
2,638
1,579
1,846
1,540
Drydocking
383
134
1,144
144
337
Insurance and loss reserves
359
329
124
245
323
Fuel, lubes and supplies
2,284
1,490
1,473
1,019
1,631
Other
1,580
1,871
1,828
1,740
1,424
11,410
9,988
9,684
8,277
8,402
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
6,201
$
6,014
$
1,980
$
3,190
$
1,615
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
455
$
456
$
402
$
371
$
284
Depreciation and amortization
3,461
3,306
3,258
2,948
3,296
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
9,507
$
9,673
$
9,882
$
9,612
$
10,374
Fleet utilization
79
%
87
%
77
%
81
%
73
%
Fleet available days
1,564
1,651
1,800
1,717
1,780
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
252
160
153
38
134
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
—
—
90
178
214
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
11,712
$
13,906
$
13,660
$
13,402
$
13,417
Other marine services
319
460
49
50
85
12,031
14,366
13,709
13,452
13,502
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
5,384
5,691
6,031
5,756
5,849
Repairs and maintenance
1,776
2,545
1,832
1,382
1,610
Drydocking
3,113
2,250
962
232
156
Insurance and loss reserves
762
748
507
611
707
Fuel, lubes and supplies
1,426
1,318
1,010
1,042
777
Other
878
1,213
1,627
2,148
2,823
13,339
13,765
11,969
11,171
11,922
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1)
$
(1,308
)
$
601
$
1,740
$
2,281
$
1,580
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
35
$
38
$
31
$
38
$
377
Depreciation and amortization
3,974
4,229
4,345
4,156
4,456
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
14,010
$
14,263
$
13,450
$
15,944
$
16,240
Fleet utilization
93
%
94
%
85
%
83
%
92
%
Fleet available days
780
816
787
889
849
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
12
6
59
113
58
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
10,162
$
10,909
$
8,937
$
11,714
$
12,630
Bareboat charter
332
48
618
2,484
—
Other marine services
419
534
747
2,055
1,010
10,913
11,491
10,302
16,253
13,640
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
2,831
3,356
3,945
4,923
3,627
Repairs and maintenance
1,489
1,917
2,279
2,469
2,120
Drydocking
1
—
—
—
39
Insurance and loss reserves
347
270
326
283
697
Fuel, lubes and supplies
563
748
584
692
1,017
Other
393
685
703
1,388
823
5,624
6,976
7,837
9,755
8,323
Direct Vessel Profit (1)
$
5,289
$
4,515
$
2,465
$
6,498
$
5,317
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense
$
400
$
219
$
340
$
1,622
$
(173
)
'Depreciation and amortization
1,987
2,111
2,130
2,769
2,618
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sep. 30, 2021
Anchor handling towing supply
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked
$
8,848
$
8,887
$
8,908
$
8,069
$
14,346
Fleet utilization
67
%
66
%
66
%
66
%
66
%
Fleet available days
552
546
540
552
552
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings
92
56
2
14
61
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status
92
131
180
92
92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter
$
3,256
$
3,191
$
3,188
$
2,926
$
5,224
Other marine services
(183
)
(143
)
(160
)
(129
)
(151
)
3,073
3,048
3,028
2,797
5,073
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel
$
1,022
$
1,050
$
1,136
$
1,389
$
1,584
Repairs and maintenance
304
566
293
608
1,044
Drydocking
28
(30
)
(7
)
1
(217
)
Insurance and loss reserves
150
146
(137
)
148
193
Fuel, lubes and supplies
399
215
144
321
388
Other
228