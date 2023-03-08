U.S. markets closed

Seadrill announces West Neptune extension

·3 min read

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL) announces that the West Neptune has executed approximately six months of term extensions with LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C ("LLOG") in the US Gulf of Mexico. The extensions will commence in direct continuation of the existing term, and will keep the rig busy until Q3 2024, furthering Seadrill and LLOG's long-term association. Total contract value for the extension is approximately $79 million.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

The new release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates.  These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the new release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, offshore drilling market conditions, including supply and demand, dayrates, fluctuations in the price of oil, international financial market conditions, changes in governmental regulations that affect the Company or the operations of the Company's fleet, the review of competition authorities and other factors listed in our public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.  Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should also keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022.  This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Seadrill Contact Information

David Warwick
Director of Investor Relations
David.Warwick@Seadrill.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seadrill-announces-west-neptune-extension-301765248.html

