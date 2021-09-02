U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,529.01
    +4.92 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,374.15
    +61.62 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,311.26
    +1.88 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.18
    +12.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.96
    +1.37 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.80
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9700
    -0.0530 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,332.20
    +575.17 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,288.60
    -1.91 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on SeaMex restructuring

·2 min read

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL, OTCPK:SDRLF) and the Issuer announce, further to the announcement made by Seadrill and the Issuer on August 31, 2021 (the "31 August Announcement"), the entry into the share purchase agreement which effects the sale of substantially all of the assets of SeaMex Ltd. (provisional liquidators appointed) ("SeaMex") to a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer. The completion of the sale is subject to certain customary conditions, including certain antitrust approvals. For further details, please refer to the 31 August Announcement.

This announcement relates to the restructuring of SeaMex. It remains the case that under Seadrill Limited's plan of reorganisation (the "Plan") existing shareholders of Seadrill Limited will receive 0.25% of the new equity, subject to dilution, if classes 4 and 6 of Seadrill Limited's creditors vote to accept the Plan, and otherwise will not receive any recovery. Consummation of the Plan is subject to a number of customary terms and conditions, including court approval.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

020 3745 4960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18925/3409305/1463788.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seadrill-new-finance-limited-the-issuer--update-on-seamex-restructuring-301368708.html

SOURCE Seadrill Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • C3 AI misses earnings estimates in Q1

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Chewy stock dips amid Q3 outlook, American Eagle sees a drop-off in online sales

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Chewy shares sinking after posting disappointing earnings and outlook due to slowdown of growth and American Eagle missing on revenue as online sales stagnate.

  • Why Chewy Stock Got Bit Today

    Online pet products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings last night, and shareholders were left whimpering. That's near the lows of the past 12 months, and would be a good entry point if the company continues to grow at its current rate.

  • Why Nutanix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) were climbing today after the hybrid cloud specialist posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal fourth quarter, showing the company's shift to an annual contract value (ACV) model is starting to pay off. Nutanix, which provides hyper-converged infrastructure software to help companies seamless move applications between different clouds, posted revenue growth of 19% to $390.7 million, easily beating estimates at $362.9 million. On the bottom line, Nutanix's loss per share shrunk from $0.39 to $0.26 as the company successfully controlled costs even as the business grew.

  • Should You Be Impressed By Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) ROE?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Analyst defends AMC stock downgrade that has the 'apes' up in arms

    Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon defends his bearish downgrade on AMC, despite the uproar from hardcore fans of the stock.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • ChargePoint’s CEO Explains Why the Best Is Yet to Come for EV Charging

    The provider of infrastructure for charging EVs blew past expectations for its second-quarter sales. Demand is heating up in the industry.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Unilever PLC...

  • Why ASML Holding Rose 10.3% in August

    Ambitious spending plans from a key customer drove shares of this semiconductor equipment supplier higher.

  • Biggest Crypto Coin Sale Fueled by ‘Pump’ Scheme, Research Says

    (Bloomberg) -- It would become the biggest digital token sale on record. Over 11 months in 2017 and 2018, a little known software maker named Block.one held an initial coin offering for a new cryptocurrency, raising more than $4 billion. Backed by billionaire heavyweights including PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, hedge fund magnates Alan Howard and Louis Bacon, and German entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, Block.one said it would use the money to build tools that would speed adoption of blockchai