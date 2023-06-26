Seadrill To Sell Qatar Jack-Up Fleet to Unspecified Buyer for Undisclosed Terms
Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) stated it is in the discussion about divesting the Qatar Jack-up fleet.
The company plans to sell the jack-up rigs known as the West Castor, West Telesto, and West Tucana.
Also, the company intends to sell its 50% stake in Gulfdrill, a joint venture with Gulf Drilling International.
SDRL has not reached a deal for the divestiture with any potential purchaser. The company did not disclose the financial terms or the target price it anticipates.
Last month, SDRL reported a Q1 2023 operating revenue of $266 million (+17% Q/Q), with technical utilization of 96%.
In April, the company completed the acquisition of Aquadrill, which added $470 million in order backlog on April 3, 2023.
Price Action: SDRL shares closed lower by 2.29% at $38.00 on Friday.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
