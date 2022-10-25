Seafood Market Size is projected to reach USD 207.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global seafood market size was valued at USD 160.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 207.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030. Europe is the largest fish and seafood importer in the world.

New York, United States, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A large portion of the world's population is fed by the seafood sector , which has a substantial impact on the social and economic prosperity of various countries. The seafood business encompasses a variety of species, including fish, prawns, shrimp, and crabs, with fish making up more than half of the market. The popularity of health and fitness among millennials and young people is driving up demand for protein powder and nutritional supplements. Fish is a low-calorie source of protein, vitamins, and minerals that also helps develop muscle, therefore fish extracts are widely used in protein powders and dietary supplements.





Foodservice: The Fastest-Growing Segment of the Seafood Market

Based on the sales channel, the seafood market is segmented into retail, foodservice, and institutional. The retail segment holds the largest share in the seafood market on account of the growing preference towards home-cooked food and rapidly expanding seafood restaurants. Foodservice , on the other hand, is the fastest-growing segment on account of the changing lifestyle of the customers. Today, the customers prefer having exotic foods at restaurants rather than preparing themselves due to hectic work schedule and growing trend of dining out with friends and family, especially in the urban areas. A study commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Center for Health Statistics shows that people consume seafood mostly at home, accounting for around 58% of the total seafood consumption.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 207.2 billion by 2030 CAGR 2.9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Fish Type, Sales Channel, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Pacific Seafood, Kangamiut Seafood A/S, American Seafoods Company, Phillips Foods, Inc., Trident Seafoods Corporation, Marine Harvest ASA, Thai Union Group PCL, Lee Fishing Company, Leigh Fisheries, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Amalgam Enterprises, Cooke Aquaculture, Inc., Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile S.A, Faroe Seafood, Handy Seafood, Inc., Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd Key Market Drivers Debouching Food Trends and Increasing Spending Power to Drive the Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Fish-Based Protein Powder to Drive the Market Growth

Europe to Hold Lion’s Share in the Seafood Market

In 2018, about USD 22.1 billion worth of fish and seafood was imported in Europe, which was about USD 13.4 billion in 2015. The developing countries account for about 70% of share in Europe’s seafood market, and the top ten suppliers of seafood are India, China, Vietnam, Ecuador, Morocco, Bangladesh, Mauritania, Madagascar, Senegal, and Tanzania. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted the region's seafood market due to disruption in the supply chain and lockdown imposed by the governments. The seafood import is projected to recover within two years in Europe. India and Morocco are expected to be the leading supplier of seafood after COVID-19 recovery to Europe.

Key Highlights

With a predicted CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030, the size of the worldwide seafood industry is expected to increase from its 2021 value of USD 160.2 billion to USD 207.2 billion by 2030.

The seafood market is divided into categories based on type, including crustaceans, flatfish, cephalopods, ground fish, pelagids, mollusks, salmonids, and tuna.

Salmonids and tuna are the most popular seafood species.

Fish-Based Protein Powder Will Drive Market Growth Due to Growing Demand

Europe is the largest fish and seafood importer in the world.





Key Players

Pacific Seafood

Kangamiut Seafood A/S

American Seafoods Company

Phillips Foods, Inc.

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Marine Harvest ASA

Thai Union Group PCL

Lee Fishing Company

Leigh Fisheries

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Amalgam Enterprises

Cooke Aquaculture, Inc.

Dongwon Group

Empresas AquaChile S.A

Faroe Seafood

Handy Seafood, Inc.

Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd





Seafood Market: Segmentation

By Fish Type

Crustaceans

Flatfish

Cephalopods

Groundfish

Pelagics

Salmonids

Molluscs

Tuna

By Sales Channel

Retail

Foodservice

Institutional

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





