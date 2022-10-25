U.S. markets closed

Seafood Market Size is projected to reach USD 207.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·12 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global seafood market size was valued at USD 160.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 207.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030. Europe is the largest fish and seafood importer in the world.

New York, United States, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A large portion of the world's population is fed by the seafood sector, which has a substantial impact on the social and economic prosperity of various countries. The seafood business encompasses a variety of species, including fish, prawns, shrimp, and crabs, with fish making up more than half of the market. The popularity of health and fitness among millennials and young people is driving up demand for protein powder and nutritional supplements. Fish is a low-calorie source of protein, vitamins, and minerals that also helps develop muscle, therefore fish extracts are widely used in protein powders and dietary supplements.


Foodservice: The Fastest-Growing Segment of the Seafood Market

Based on the sales channel, the seafood market is segmented into retail, foodservice, and institutional. The retail segment holds the largest share in the seafood market on account of the growing preference towards home-cooked food and rapidly expanding seafood restaurants.  Foodservice, on the other hand, is the fastest-growing segment on account of the changing lifestyle of the customers. Today, the customers prefer having exotic foods at restaurants rather than preparing themselves due to hectic work schedule and growing trend of dining out with friends and family, especially in the urban areas. A study commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Center for Health Statistics shows that people consume seafood mostly at home, accounting for around 58% of the total seafood consumption.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 207.2 billion by 2030

CAGR

2.9% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Fish Type, Sales Channel, Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Pacific Seafood, Kangamiut Seafood A/S, American Seafoods Company, Phillips Foods, Inc., Trident Seafoods Corporation, Marine Harvest ASA, Thai Union Group PCL, Lee Fishing Company, Leigh Fisheries, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Amalgam Enterprises, Cooke Aquaculture, Inc., Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile S.A, Faroe Seafood, Handy Seafood, Inc., Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd

Key Market Drivers

Debouching Food Trends and Increasing Spending Power to Drive the Market Growth
Increasing Demand for Fish-Based Protein Powder to Drive the Market Growth

Europe to Hold Lion’s Share in the Seafood Market

In 2018, about USD 22.1 billion worth of fish and seafood was imported in Europe, which was about USD 13.4 billion in 2015. The developing countries account for about 70% of share in Europe’s seafood market, and the top ten suppliers of seafood are India, China, Vietnam, Ecuador, Morocco, Bangladesh, Mauritania, Madagascar, Senegal, and Tanzania. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted the region's seafood market due to disruption in the supply chain and lockdown imposed by the governments. The seafood import is projected to recover within two years in Europe. India and Morocco are expected to be the leading supplier of seafood after COVID-19 recovery to Europe.

Key Highlights

  • With a predicted CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030, the size of the worldwide seafood industry is expected to increase from its 2021 value of USD 160.2 billion to USD 207.2 billion by 2030.

  • The seafood market is divided into categories based on type, including crustaceans, flatfish, cephalopods, ground fish, pelagids, mollusks, salmonids, and tuna.

  • Salmonids and tuna are the most popular seafood species.

  • Fish-Based Protein Powder Will Drive Market Growth Due to Growing Demand

  • Europe is the largest fish and seafood importer in the world.


Key Players

  • Pacific Seafood

  • Kangamiut Seafood A/S

  • American Seafoods Company

  • Phillips Foods, Inc.

  • Trident Seafoods Corporation

  • Marine Harvest ASA

  • Thai Union Group PCL

  • Lee Fishing Company

  • Leigh Fisheries

  • Austevoll Seafood ASA

  • Amalgam Enterprises

  • Cooke Aquaculture, Inc.

  • Dongwon Group

  • Empresas AquaChile S.A

  • Faroe Seafood

  • Handy Seafood, Inc.

  • Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd


Seafood Market: Segmentation

By Fish Type

  • Crustaceans

  • Flatfish

  • Cephalopods

  • Groundfish

  • Pelagics

  • Salmonids

  • Molluscs

  • Tuna

By Sales Channel

  • Retail

  • Foodservice

  • Institutional

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Central and South America and the Caribbean

  • The Middle East

  • Africa


News Media

Increasing Consumption of Nutrient-Rich Seafood to Bolster Growth of the Aquaculture Market


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Dietary Supplements Market: Information by Form (Soft Gel/ Pills, Liquid), Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Loss), Ingredient, End-Use, Sales Channel, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Shrilk Market: Information by Type (Fibroin, Chitin), End Use (Medical, Automobile, Packaging), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Canned Tuna Market: Information By Type (Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bluefin Tuna), Sales Channel (Retail Outlets, Supermarket, Hypermarket, Online Market),—Forecast Till 2026

Shrimp Market: Information by Source (Cold Water, Hot Water),  Form (Frozen, Canned ), and Region — Forecast till 2030


