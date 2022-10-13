Seafood Market Size to Surpass Around USD 210.4 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global seafood market size was valued at USD 163.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass around USD 210.4 billion by 2030 with a notable CAGR of 2.87% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently Published Report on “Seafood Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.



Seafood mainly refers to edible aquatic beings barring mammals, including freshwater and ocean creatures. Fish and other seafood are believed to be amongst the vital foods for humans other than cereals, providing over 15% of the population’s protein intake. The global seafood market has observed a rapid growth.

The highest contributor to the market was the fish segment with $101,526.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $125,914.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2242

Key Insights:

The fish type segment has captured 56% revenue share in 2021.

The retail application segment has captured 69% revenue share in 2021.

The food services segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The Asia-Pacific region was accounted revenue share of around 39.6% in 2021.

Regional Snapshots

In countries like Thailand and Japan, fish is a staple food in their diet. Besides, the region has a critical populace size which is modernizing at a fast rate. The overall growth in the area's economic status has been an important factor in expanding usable salaries, which has supported the increasing utilization and curiosity for seafood. The Asia Pacific heads the market with the maximum portion of the worldwide seafood market because of the great production of fish in the region. Fish forms an irreplaceable part of the eating habits in a large number of districts of the Asia Pacific as the nations have huge beachfront boundaries.

Report highlights.

Story continues

On the basis of the type , the fish segment had the largest market growth till the recent years. The fish segment is expected to have a dominant market share during the forecast period as it is a high protein alternative and there is a growing demand for the fish segment. Fish provides high protein low saturated fat diet. Vitamin A, vitamin B and omega-3 fatty acids are extremely essential in maintaining the health of the eyes and brain.

On the basis of application, the retail segment is the largest contributor to the market. The retail segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. As there's an increased disposable income and low time for cooking meals the retail sector is expected to grow.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2242

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 163.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 210.4 Billion CAGR 2.87% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Grupo Nueva Pescanova, Mark Food Inc., Inland Seafood, Kyokuyo Co. Ltd., Stone Seafood Company, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Royal Greenland, Marine Harvest ASA, SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co., Cuulong Fish, Abba Seafoods, John Westfoods, EWOS Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thai Union Frozen Products, Dongwon Industries C, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Skretting, Trident Seafoods, Pacific American Fish Co. (PAFCO), Slade Gordon & Co., Austevoll, East Coast Seafood and Others.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

A few fish chains and eateries have advanced across the international market, and this factor will support towards the growth and development of the seafood market. As a result, the volume of income within the market is set to increase at a significant speed. The involvement in seafood across the food hubs is expanding. An enormous number of individuals like to eat fish over other foods, which is a significant driver of market growth. Moreover, beachfront residents are putting forth dedicated trials to foster inventory chains for business and trading fish. The growth of this market usually depends upon the simplicity of obtaining fish from seaside areas.

Restraints

A combined effort of fish ranchers with processors, retailers, wholesalers, merchants, eateries, and suppliers is required to resolve the natural obstacles and further support in making the market socially, ecologically and monetarily economical. Accordingly, this led to contribute toward the growth of the market worldwide. Exhaustion of ocean reserves has limited the market growth; however maintainable fishing helps expand fish reserve to fulfil the growing need.

Opportunities

The advancement in this fragment can be elaborated as the ease it gives over the preparing feast. Also, the choice of quickly expanding the variety of developing pattern of consuming and effectively help the growth of the market. A combined effort among makers and food experts’ organizations is depended upon giving meaningful freedoms to the development for the worldwide Seafood Market Size. However, the food administration department must develop at a higher rate during the predicted forecast period.

Challenges

Improper naming of ocean bottom examples and replaces for waterbody depths is hindering the growth of the seafood market. High contamination caused by in disposable waste and changing weather conditions affect the production of fish and gradually block the growth of the worldwide Market. An increase in price for specific species like shrimp, fish cod, salmon, herring, scallops, mackerel, squid, mussels, and octopus affects the development of the seafood market. Moreover, deficiencies in the inventory of artificially produced fish and salmon varieties have blown the costs of fishes in a global market.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent developments

December 2021 - An Indian artificial intelligence known as Captain Fresh- boosted seafood marketplace startup, has called for the closing of a Series B fundraising round with USD40 million. The funds will be used to develop tech interventions and advanced tech integrations across the production and demand network. The innovations involve a trading marketplace, the application of artificial intelligence, automation and pricing, and quality assurance using AI “to move huge volumes with precision.”

February 2022- a seafood cultivation startup which is based in San Francisco, has disclosed an economy of USD100 million Series B funding round. The round was organised by L Catterton, equity firm from the private sector, including several big investors like as Robert Downey Jr., Leonardo DiCaprio, and others.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Fish

Crustaceans

Mollusca

Cephalopods

Ground fish

Salmonids

Pelagics

Tuna

Others





By Application

Retails

Food Service

Institutions





By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Source

Farm Raised

Wild Caught

By End Use

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Industrial

Biotechnology

Household Retail

By Category

Frozen Seafood

Salted Seafood

Dried Seafood

Smoked Seafood

Others





By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2242

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R



