Seafood Processing Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% by 2026 | Expansion of End-user to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The seafood processing equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. CTB Inc., Franz Haniel and Cie. GmbH, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Henan Lima Machinery Manufactory Co. Ltd., Inducore AB, Kroma AS, Maruha Nichiro Corp., Pearce Processing Systems Inc., Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., Polar Systems Ltd., SEAC AB, Skaginn 3X, Uni Food Technic AS, Zhengda Food Machinery Co. Ltd., Marel Group, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH and Co. KG and Mowi ASA are some of the major market participants. The seafood processing equipment market is set to grow by USD 467.52 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.85% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled according to the latest #marketresearch report by @Technavio

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our seafood processing equipment market report covers the following areas:

Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global seafood processing equipment market growth is the expansion of end-user. Seafood processing plants are the key end-users of seafood processing equipment. The rising demand for processed seafood among consumers has also encouraged many seafood processing plants to expand their facilities. The expansion of seafood processing plants also creates opportunities for the vendors to increase their sales of new units of seafood processing equipment. For instance, in May 2021, a Latvian firm invested USD 30 million to build a new fish processing plant. Such factors will support the market growth in the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global seafood processing equipment market growth is the prevalence of traditional seafood processing methods in countries such as India, Bangladesh, Brazil, and Nigeria. Some of the traditional ways of seafood processing are the smoking process, salting process, dehydration, and sun-drying process. The seafood species processed through sun drying and dehydration are highly concentrated. In the salting process, the seafood species are either brined or wrapped in the soil to remove the moisture content. In some African countries such as Uganda, seafood is processed using hot smoking. Hot smoked fish is produced on a large scale on the islands and distributed to the urban markets. Hence, such factors may hinder the growth of the global seafood processing equipment market during the forecast period.

To know about drivers, challenges along upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The seafood processing equipment market share growth in the slaughtering equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for slaughtering equipment, as it offers a convenient method for utilizing percussive stunning and bleeding for seafood processing to ensure less stress for seafood species during slaughtering, will support the segment growth in the coming years.

  • 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Indonesia are the key markets for seafood processing equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in seafood production, processing, and export will facilitate the seafood processing equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist seafood processing equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the seafood processing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the seafood processing equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seafood processing equipment market vendors

Seafood Processing Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 467.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.61

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CTB Inc., Franz Haniel and Cie. GmbH, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Henan Lima Machinery Manufactory Co. Ltd., Inducore AB, Kroma AS, Maruha Nichiro Corp., Pearce Processing Systems Inc., Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., Polar Systems Ltd., SEAC AB, Skaginn 3X, Uni Food Technic AS, Zhengda Food Machinery Co. Ltd., Marel Group, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH and Co. KG, and Mowi ASA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Slaughtering equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Scaling equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Filleting equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Gutting equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CTB Inc.

  • 10.4 Franz Haniel and Cie. GmbH

  • 10.5 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

  • 10.6 Inducore AB

  • 10.7 Kroma AS

  • 10.8 Marel Group

  • 10.9 Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.10 Pearce Processing Systems Inc.

  • 10.11 Polar Systems Ltd.

  • 10.12 Uni Food Technic AS

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

