Seafood Processing Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% by 2026 | Expansion of End-user to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The seafood processing equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. CTB Inc., Franz Haniel and Cie. GmbH, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Henan Lima Machinery Manufactory Co. Ltd., Inducore AB, Kroma AS, Maruha Nichiro Corp., Pearce Processing Systems Inc., Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., Polar Systems Ltd., SEAC AB, Skaginn 3X, Uni Food Technic AS, Zhengda Food Machinery Co. Ltd., Marel Group, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH and Co. KG and Mowi ASA are some of the major market participants. The seafood processing equipment market is set to grow by USD 467.52 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.85% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our seafood processing equipment market report covers the following areas:

Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global seafood processing equipment market growth is the expansion of end-user. Seafood processing plants are the key end-users of seafood processing equipment. The rising demand for processed seafood among consumers has also encouraged many seafood processing plants to expand their facilities. The expansion of seafood processing plants also creates opportunities for the vendors to increase their sales of new units of seafood processing equipment. For instance, in May 2021, a Latvian firm invested USD 30 million to build a new fish processing plant. Such factors will support the market growth in the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global seafood processing equipment market growth is the prevalence of traditional seafood processing methods in countries such as India, Bangladesh, Brazil, and Nigeria. Some of the traditional ways of seafood processing are the smoking process, salting process, dehydration, and sun-drying process. The seafood species processed through sun drying and dehydration are highly concentrated. In the salting process, the seafood species are either brined or wrapped in the soil to remove the moisture content. In some African countries such as Uganda, seafood is processed using hot smoking. Hot smoked fish is produced on a large scale on the islands and distributed to the urban markets. Hence, such factors may hinder the growth of the global seafood processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The seafood processing equipment market share growth in the slaughtering equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for slaughtering equipment, as it offers a convenient method for utilizing percussive stunning and bleeding for seafood processing to ensure less stress for seafood species during slaughtering, will support the segment growth in the coming years.

49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Indonesia are the key markets for seafood processing equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in seafood production, processing, and export will facilitate the seafood processing equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Seafood Processing Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist seafood processing equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the seafood processing equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the seafood processing equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seafood processing equipment market vendors

Seafood Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 467.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.61 Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CTB Inc., Franz Haniel and Cie. GmbH, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Henan Lima Machinery Manufactory Co. Ltd., Inducore AB, Kroma AS, Maruha Nichiro Corp., Pearce Processing Systems Inc., Pisces Fish Machinery Inc., Polar Systems Ltd., SEAC AB, Skaginn 3X, Uni Food Technic AS, Zhengda Food Machinery Co. Ltd., Marel Group, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH and Co. KG, and Mowi ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

