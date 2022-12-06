U.S. markets closed

Seaga Announces Chesney to Step Down as CEO, Freund Accepts the Reins

Seaga Manufacturing Inc.
·4 min read

Seaga Logo

Seaga Logo
Seaga Logo

FREEPORT, Ill., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for innovative Automatic Retail Dispensing and Modular Intelligent Inventory Control Solutions, serving the Food and Beverage, Industrial, Water Filtration and Healthcare Markets, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Steve Chesney, will step down as CEO. Chesney will remain Chairman of the Board of Seaga and its respective subsidiaries.

Chesney founded Seaga in 1987 in a one-stall garage in Shannon, Illinois. He successfully produced and marketed an innovative vending machine design named the SuperVend 2000, which soon became an industry standard. After manufacturing thousands of vending machines in Shannon, Chesney moved its Corporate Headquarters and manufacturing facility to Freeport, Illinois, where it remains today. Seaga has grown to become a recognized leading platform for Automatic Retail Dispensing and Modular Intelligent Inventory Control Solutions, satisfying the Food and Beverage, Industrial, Water Filtration and Healthcare markets.

In 2004, Seaga acquired Karna Industries in New Delhi India, now known as Seaga India Private Ltd., positioning Seaga to supply its products to customers throughout the world. Seaga recently acquired Automated Merchandising Systems (AMS), a leading brand of Automatic Retail Dispensing equipment in North America. With this most recent acquisition, Seaga has four manufacturing facilities, in three countries, allowing it the scale to support the largest multi-national corporations in the world.

"Steve has built an industry-leading company over the past 35 years which is positioned perfectly for innovation and growth, with a dedicated team of industry professionals spanning over two continents," said Gary Partridge, President of Seaga. "Steve has been a mentor to many, and his influence has made an indelible impact on generations of professionals within Seaga and throughout our industry. I want to thank Steve for his vision to create and build a company with a lasting legacy that will prosper and excel within our marketplace."

Seaga's Board of Directors unanimously elected Mike Freund to succeed Chesney as Chief Executive Officer of Seaga/AMS.

Automation Industry Veteran 

Freund's broad background in Industrial Automation and Power Management fits well with the needs of Seaga. He held leadership roles with Square D and Schneider Electric and most recently led the U.S. subsidiary of Rittal as its CEO. "Mike brings many years of leadership experience that will help us achieve the next level of success. His customer focus, positive outlook, and ability to deliver results will be keys to our future growth," commented Chesney.

Seaga has long been a force in the Automatic Retail and Intelligent Inventory Control in Industrial environments. The recent addition of AMS will further solidify the strong foundation. Freund aims to foster teamwork across both organizations, capture new markets and maximize the global manufacturing footprint.

Freund commented "I am proud to join the Seaga team at this critical moment. Steve Chesney built a strong business, and his legacy will endure for a long time. The potential for growth, especially with the addition of AMS, is fantastic. Our team of dedicated people will work together with a clear vision to deliver outstanding customer experiences. Chesney added, "As we move into the next phase of our growth plan, we are excited for Mike to take the helm. He has the expertise to guide the team through these challenging times, accelerate our growth, and work with our customers to ensure a positive future for Seaga and AMS."

### 

About Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. 

With over three decades of automatic merchandising innovation and expertise, Seaga is a world leader in the design, manufacturing, and sale of the most advanced vending technologies and modular intelligent inventory control solutions.

Seaga/AMS manufactures, sells, distributes, and supports its diversified product line from its manufacturing and Corporate Headquarters in Freeport, IL. With additional manufacturing and business operations located in Kearneysville, WV, Guadalajara, Mexico, and New Delhi, India, Seaga supplies its equipment worldwide, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia.

To suit any business, our intelligent solutions fill all our customer needs with a robust catalog of products across multiple verticals, including snack, and cold beverage automatic dispensers, industrial inventory solutions, medical dispensers, cold beverage merchandisers, change machines as well as customized machines and equipment.

For more information, please visit: seaga.com, amsvendors.com

Contact Information:
Dave Pierson
Marketing
dpierson@seaga.com
(815) 801.1115

Related Images






Image 1: Seaga Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


