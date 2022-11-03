U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,724.75
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,982.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,726.50
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.05
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.80
    +2.90 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9759
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1182
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2920
    +0.1280 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,199.32
    +50.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.19
    -6.49 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Seaga Manufacturing Acquires Automated Merchandising Systems

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") announced today that its portfolio company Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for innovative Automatic Retail Dispensing and modular Intelligent Inventory Control Solutions, serving the Food and Beverage, Industrial, Water Filtration and Healthcare Markets, has completed its acquisition of Automated Merchandising Systems ("AMS").

Dominus Capital, L.P.
Dominus Capital, L.P.

AMS is headquartered in Kearneysville, WV with manufacturing facilities in Kearneysville and Guadalajara, Mexico. The addition of AMS's industry leading brands further expands Seaga's presence in the Automatic Retail Dispensing and Intelligent Inventory Control Markets. "The acquisition of AMS will significantly increase Seaga's overall market share within the North American and Latin American region. In addition, enhanced efficiencies will provide our customers with broader access to best-in-class equipment," commented Steve Chesney, CEO of Seaga.

"We are extremely excited to join the Seaga Team. AMS now has significantly more access to engineering and application technologies, accelerating opportunities to expand our brand globally" commented Nicolas Abuid, President of AMS.

Bob Haswell, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital, added "The acquisition will enhance Seaga's product offering, expand its geographic presence, increase its customer mix, and provide additional manufacturing capabilities outside the United States. We are excited about the opportunities ahead for both companies working together." Seaga continues to identify and assess potential add-on acquisitions to broaden its offering and enhance its geographic reach.

Clew Partners served as financial advisor to Seaga and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP and White & Case LLP provided legal advice.

About Seaga Manufacturing

With over three decades of expertise, Seaga is one of the world's leaders in the manufacturing, design, engineering, and sale of vending technologies and accessories. Seaga is headquartered in Freeport, IL, with a global presence in the United States and India, servicing nearly every corner of the world. Seaga's intelligent, customized solutions are targeted to fit a customer's individual needs. For more information, please visit www.seaga.com.

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm focused on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in family-owned and founder-operated companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. Recently named one of the top 50 middle market private equity firms, Dominus takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus team has executed more than 90 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com or call (212) 784-5440.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaga-manufacturing-acquires-automated-merchandising-systems-301668472.html

SOURCE Dominus Capital, L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares

    (Reuters) -Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 14% in extended trading on Thursday. Cash App, the company’s online payments service, increased gross profit by 51% to $774 million.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Lumen stock falls after missing on Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Lumen.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock rises despite a hefty earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down quarterly earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery, restructuring costs, and the company's guidance.

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up

    A low P/E ratio and high dividend yield give investors great value for a business with some hidden growth opportunities.

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Enerplus Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results; Increases Dividend and Updates 2022 Guidance

    Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Company") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022, a 10% increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.055 per share and updated 2022 guidance. The Company reported third quarter 2022 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $409.9 million and $355.6 million, respectively, compared to $182.2 million and $203.1 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Cash flow from o

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • Why Fisker Shares Dropped Then Rebounded Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were hit hard this morning, but it isn't because of the third-quarter report it released last night. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Fisker shares remained lower by 2%. Fisker still expects production of its electric Ocean SUV to begin later this month.