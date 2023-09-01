Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will pay a dividend of $0.70 on the 10th of October. This means the annual payment is 4.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Seagate Technology Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Even while not generating a profit, Seagate Technology Holdings is paying out most of its free cash flows as a dividend. Paying a dividend while unprofitable is generally considered an aggressive policy, and with limited funds retained for reinvestment, growth may be slow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 53%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Seagate Technology Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.28 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.1% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Seagate Technology Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 12% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Seagate Technology Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Seagate Technology Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Seagate Technology Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

