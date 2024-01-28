Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.70

The board of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 4th of April, with investors receiving $0.70 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Seagate Technology Holdings' stock price has increased by 32% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Seagate Technology Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Seagate Technology Holdings is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 118% of its free cash flow. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Seagate Technology Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.3% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Seagate Technology Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 29% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Seagate Technology Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Seagate Technology Holdings that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

