Seagate's 1TB Xbox Series X/S storage card is back on sale for $200

If you've been using an Xbox Series X or Series S for a while, there's a good chance you're running out of room for games. Thankfully, you won't have to pay as much as usual to get some breathing room. Amazon is once again selling Seagate's 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S for $200, or $20 off. The 2TB edition is also on sale for $360 ($40 off) if you need more capacity.

Buy Storage Expansion Card (1TB) at Amazon - $200

While you can certainly find more affordable external hard drives if you're mainly interested in archiving content or playing Xbox One titles, Seagate's card is your only option if you want to play Xbox Series X/S games directly from expanded storage. It's just as fast as the console's built-in SSD, and it's designed to easily plug in without having to pry open your system.

This isn't a trivial expense. You're paying most of the price of an Xbox Series S, after all. However, Seagate's add-on could easily be worth the investment if you would rather not spend your days deleting and reinstalling games as your collection evolves — you can keep an old favorite ready to play at a moment's notice.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.