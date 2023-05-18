Seagen (SGEN) Rose on Acquisition Announcement

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the mid-cap stocks posted gains after trailing in the previous quarter. Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials were the solid contributors to the fund in the quarter while, energy and utilities detracted from performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is a biotechnology company. On May 17, 2023, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) stock closed at $193.05 per share. One-month return of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was -5.50%, and its shares gained 35.35% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has a market capitalization of $36.198 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes monoclonal antibody-based therapies to treat cancer. During the quarter, a major pharmaceutical company announced plans to buy Seagen for a sizeable premium. The transaction is expected to close late this year or early next year.”

