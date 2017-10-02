Seahawks use huge 2nd-half surge to rout Colts 46-18

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett rests on the turf after he was sacked in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) -- It took a trio of relative unknowns to wake up the Seattle Seahawks.

J.D. McKissic took the second carry of his career 30 yards for a touchdown and Bobby Wagner scooped up Marcus Smith's forced fumble and rumbled 21 yards for a score in a 13-second span late in the third quarter, and the Seahawks beat the Indianapolis Colts 46-18 on Sunday night.

Justin Coleman added a 28-yard interception return for a TD in the first half and Seattle overcame a sleepy first 30 minutes from its offense to finally put away the Colts.

"It was a terrific night. It just took us a while again. ... We finally got going," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

McKissic was once cut by Atlanta, but his athleticism earned him a spot in Seattle. Coleman was deemed expendable by New England and was acquired in a trade just before the start of the regular season. And Smith, who finished with 1 1/2 sacks, was a former first-round pick who was a bust with Philadelphia.

Their big plays turned boos that cascaded down at halftime with Seattle trailing 15-10 into cheers in a hurry. CenturyLink Field was left shaking after Wagner scooped up Smith's forced fumble against quarterback Jacoby Brissett and weaved through tacklers for Seattle's second defensive score and a 32-18 lead.

Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions, but his most important play was a 23-yard run in the third quarter to give Seattle an 18-15 lead. Adam Vinatieri pulled the Colts even at 18 as the Colts capitalized on Wilson's second interception. Graham dropped a catchable pass and it was intercepted by Malik Hooker , his third straight game with an interception.

But Seattle answered with a 75-yard drive that was capped by McKissic's touchdown sprint. Wilson added TD passes of 6 yards to Luke Willson and 27 yards to McKissic in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks outscored Indianapolis 36-3 in the second half.

"It's the same thing that always happens. Slow start out of the gate and for whatever reason we pick it up the third and fourth quarter," Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin said.

Seattle's win came appeared to come with a big blow in the final minutes when starting running back Chris Carson sustained a left leg injury. Trainers immediately placed an air cast on Carson's leg and he was carted off the field. Carroll said Carson's injury was significant.

Brissett threw an 18-yard strike to Donte Moncrief late in the first half to give the Colts the lead. Brissett was 16 of 29 for 157 yards and was sacked three times. The biggest play turned out to be Smith's sack, knocking the ball from Brissett's hands just before his arm moved forward as Seattle suddenly took a 14-point lead.

"They just outplayed us big time in the second half. We didn't do a good job of adjusting. That's on me," Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano said. "We're a lot better than that, but it's going to be the same old song and dance if we don't get things cleaned up."

RECORD WATCH

Frank Gore finished with 46 yards rushing, leaving him 4 yards short of passing Eric Dickerson for seventh on the career rushing list.

RETIREMENT CEREMONY

New Hall of Famer Kenny Easley had his No. 45 retired by the Seahawks at halftime. Easley is the fourth player and the fifth number overall retired by the franchise, an honor held specifically for those players elected to the Hall of Fame. The Seahawks also have the No. 12 retired in honor of the fans.

Easley was the senior committee selection for induction to the Hall of Fame this year.

INJURIES:

Colts: Center Deysahawn Boyd, already filling in for injured starter Ryan Kelly, was hurt on the second play of the game and did not return. Boyd suffered a knee injury. Adam Redmond took over for Boyd.

Seahawks: Defensive end Cliff Avril left in the first half with a neck injury and did not return. Avril appeared to lose feeling in his hands. He tweeted later that he was OK. Nickel cornerback Jeremy Lane was lost on the first drive of the game to a groin injury.

UP NEXT

Colts: Indianapolis faces another NFC West opponent, hosting San Francisco.

Seahawks: Seattle plays its second NFC West game of the season, traveling to the Los Angeles Rams.

