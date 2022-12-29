U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.25
    +26.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,210.00
    +164.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,885.25
    +112.50 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.70
    +12.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.26
    -1.70 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.32 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    -0.0080 (-0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    21.90
    +0.25 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1430
    -1.1920 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,617.72
    -45.08 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.06
    -1.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.83
    -1.36 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Sealants Market-Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Polysulfide, Acrylic, Latex, and Others), By End User Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Electronics, Marine, Pharmaceutical, and Others) By Region, and Competition.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sealants Market-Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377416/?utm_source=GNW

Global Sealants Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to the increasing demand in the construction industry because of its application such as weather sealing , waterproofing and crack sealing. In 2021 United States spent almost USD 1.5 trillion in construction industry.
Sealant is a semisolid substance used to prevent liquid leakage; the sealant is a synthetic mixture that joins two surfaces to form a single unit.Sealants are created using comparable synthetic materials and inventions and used for a related range of purposes.

Despite being regarded as a separate industry, their appearance is consistent across all end applications.Sealants cover voids and prevent substrates from developing in general.

They often have less strength than adhesives but a more notable degree of versatility.
The silicone sealant type segment is predicted to dominate the global sealants market, followed by modified silane polymer.Due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries, such as the hardware and electrical, and automotive industries, these sections are expected to grow significantly throughout the projected time.

The advantages of silicones and polyurethanes are combined in sealants based on modified silane polymers, which also do away with all their drawbacks. For repairing the side panels of trailers and cars, such as assembling parts, trucks, windows, and doors, adjusted silane polymer sealants are the preferred option.
Growing Demand from The Construction Industry
Numerous opportunities are expected to arise in the building and construction area.Rapid technological and architectural innovation is occurring in this area of the sealant market.

Airports, mining operations, transportation routes, and even residential construction are undergoing significant changes to meet evolving norms and requirements.Hence, there is promising demand in the construction industry to meet the demand for urban and rural homes.

The market for Sealants is anticipated to be driven by the expanding construction industry.Because it gives a good level of water repellency, enhances texture, has anti-settling qualities, and offers abrasion resistance, Sealants is used in paints and coatings.

Emulsions made from Sealants improve texture and prevent color fading.
Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry
Increased demand for FMCGs, pharmaceutical supplies, and other consumer durables has increased the need for packaging.These factors, together with growing urban populations, are to blame for the increase in packaging requirements.

According to the Flexible Packaging Association, more than 60% of the market comprises flexible packaging for food.The demand for flexible packaging is growing swiftly because it has the potential to offer novel solutions to many packaging issues.

IBEF further notes that the food processing industry, which accounts for 32% of India’s total food market and ranks fifth in production, consumption, and exports, is one of the country’s most important industries, with 70% of revenues coming from retail.
Growing Technological Advancement
With rise of ecommerce companies, there is rising demand from numerous sectors, several aggressive market players are concentrating on raising Sealants output, assisting in the market’s expansion.Market participants compete to maintain an edge over rivals.

To investigate cutting-edge methods for manufacturing Sealants, scientists from industrialized nations are expanding their research activities in polymer science.Technological advancements are accelerating the growth of the Sealants market.

Market expansion is accelerating across Asia, particularly in China and India. The market is expected to develop due to the surge in demand for affordable Sealants.
Market Segmentation
The global Sealants market is segmented by resin type and end user.Based on resin type, the market is divided into silicone, polyurethane, polysulfide, acrylic, latex, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into building & construction, packaging, automotive, electronics, marine, pharmaceutical, and others.
Market players
BASF SE, Henkel AG, DOW Corning Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Sika AG, Mitsui Chemicals, H.B. Fuller Company, Honeywell International Inc., Bostik Inc. (Arkema), and 3M Company are some of the key market players.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Sealants Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
• Global Sealants market, by resin type:
o Silicone
o Polyurethane
o Polysulfide
o Acrylic
o Latex
o Others
• Global Sealants market, by end user:
o Building & Construction
o Packaging
o Automotive
o Electronics
o Marine
o Pharmaceutical
o Others
• Global Sealants Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Global Sealants Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377416/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2022 ArcelorMittal S.A. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.11 EPS, expectations were $1.25. Daniel Fairclough: Good afternoon, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to ArcelorMittal’s Third Quarter Analyst and Investor Call. This is Daniel Fairclough from the ArcelorMittal Investor Relations team. I’m joined on […]

  • 2022's most (and least) successful EV automakers: Tesla, BYD, Ford and more

    2022 has eliminated any lingering doubts about whether EVs are here to stay. In 2022 so far, global EV sales are up 70 percent -- around 2 million units from last year -- according to a recent study from Morgan Stanley. Those figures are expected to rise a further 22 percent in 2023 -- or around another 1.8 million units. Here are winners and losers of electric vehicles of 2022.

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Races Higher On Reiterated Buy Rating

    Dow Jones futures rose Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees

    A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 71% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Merck & Co., Inc...

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • 11 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 cheap value stocks to buy according to Seth Klarman. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Klarman portfolio, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Value investors like Seth Klarman of Boston-based Baupost Group have come under increased […]

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Veru in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • Top Dividend Stock: MPLX Steals The Show With Jaw-Dropping 9.47% Yield

    Investors looking for sky-high income should consider dividend stock MPLX, which delivers a jaw-dropping 9.47% yield.

  • 20 Biggest Oil Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest oil companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Oil Companies in the World. While as a whole, 2022 has been a difficult year for business, as firms have struggled with high costs and rising interest rates, some […]