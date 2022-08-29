U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,029.00
    -30.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,041.00
    -222.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,504.50
    -116.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.20
    -15.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.15
    +1.09 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.23 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0970
    +0.0620 (+2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    27.12
    +5.34 (+24.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1709
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4670
    +0.7150 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,936.81
    -34.51 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.34
    -45.86 (-8.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Sealing Technologies Inc. Awarded $168.5M to Provide USMC Cyber Defense Support

·2 min read

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech), a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that provides innovative cybersecurity solutions, was recently awarded a $168.5 million task order to assist the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) with their Defensive Cyber Weapons System (DCWS). SealingTech will support the Marine Corps Cyber Protection teams by building a holistic cyber defense solution comprised of SealingTech fly away kits and a suite of tools to analyze vulnerabilities, map key cyber terrain and respond to incidents.

SealingTech Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sealing Technologies Inc.)
SealingTech Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sealing Technologies Inc.)

"We are both humbled and excited that the USMC has trusted SealingTech with this critical mission"

"The DCWS system is an important enabler of cyberspace maneuver across the Department of Defense's (DoD) key terrain." said Ed Sealing, Founder and CEO of SealingTech. "We are both humbled and excited that the USMC has trusted SealingTech with this critical mission and we are hitting the ground running to ensure its success."

With this contract award, and their support to the Army, Navy, and US Air Force cyber teams, SealingTech continues to posture the DoD cyber operators with a standard defensive cyber operating platform in preparation for a Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture. As an industry partner, SealingTech is ideally positioned to work across all DoD services and agencies to identify best practices and enable the most effective and efficient joint solution.

About Sealing Technologies Inc.

SealingTech is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that rapidly delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that modernize, protect, and defend the networks and systems of the Federal Government and private industries. SealingTech's vast cyberspace experience and knowledge provides cutting-edge research, engineering and integration services that support the United States and their allies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sealing-technologies-inc-awarded-168-5m-to-provide-usmc-cyber-defense-support-301613740.html

SOURCE Sealing Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing hit with worldwide safety alert after flaw discovered in take-off and landing app

    Boeing has been hit with a worldwide safety alert after British security experts say they discovered a possible flaw in its software used by pilots in take-offs and landings.

  • City's reliance on Amazon and Google leaves regulators worried

    A peculiar thing happened one afternoon last winter: at 2:30pm on December 7, robot vacuum cleaners across the US fell silent, online grocery carts were cancelled and Adele fans fumed at Ticketmaster as the presale of her concert tickets was postponed. Netflix went down. So, too, did Spotify. Duolingo. Tinder. Even some news websites.

  • T-Mobile Has Toppled Verizon. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • 3M Bankruptcy Tactic Fails as Combat Earplug Suits Move to Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co.’s plan to use controversial bankruptcy rules to shield itself from some 230,000 lawsuits over military earplugs looked like a relatively simple fix to a long-simmering problem that could cost it billions of dollars.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch Event?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Drop's DCX keycaps give your old keyboard a new lease on life

    Most people don't spend a lot of time thinking about the keycaps on their keyboards. For a long time, the most sought-after keycaps were those manufactured by Germany's GMK. While a lot of enthusiasts love GMK's ability to print vibrant colors on its ABS keycaps, the company's recent manufacturing issues and delays cost it a lot of goodwill in the community.

  • Russians constructing pontoon crossing near Antonivka Bridge satellite images

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 29 AUGUST, 2022, 09:58 Satellite images from 27 August show that Russian occupiers are building a pontoon bridge close to the Antonivka Bridge in Kherson, which was damaged by Ukrainian strikes.

  • Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is up to $270 off right now

    Amazon knocks up to $270 off Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, so you can pick one up for as low as $650.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Hackers access DoorDash data, T-Mobile teams up with SpaceX, and eBay buys TCGplayer

    T-Mobile + Starlink: Can Elon's Starlink satellites keep your phone connected even when there's no cell tower around? If it works, T-Mobile phones should able to send messages (but probably not calls) over the Starlink network in a pinch, albeit with a delay of up to 30 minutes. DoorDash breached: Remember the Twilio hack a few weeks ago?

  • What's the Best Way to Invest in Military Lasers?

    To enhance the protection of naval warships from threats such as drones, missiles, and small attack boats -- and to simplify supply chains -- it would develop new laser weapons. More than just hi-tech hardware firing at light speed, these laser cannons would run off power from a warship's engines, needing no resupply of bullets and able to keep firing indefinitely, so long as there was still gas in the tank. In essence, the Navy would develop a weapon with "infinite ammo" -- a very attractive proposition.

  • Top ten most effective Ukraine-made weapons

    NV has spoken to a number of military experts in order to figure out which Ukraine-made weapon systems have proven themselves on the battlefield. Here’s what we found out.

  • Send Air Force F-35s to Japan

    Stationing F-35As at Misawa Air Base in Japan would boost military cooperation with U.S. allies, writes this author.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Uragan and Pantsir missile systems: Operational Command Pivden (South)

    MONDAY, 29 AUGUST, 2022, 01:41 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian Uragan MLRS and a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system in southern Ukraine. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "Rocket and artillery units have tweaked the number of Ruscists [Russians - ed.

  • Chefs are 'thrilled' by this easy-to-use electric veggie peeler

    Peel your prep time away with this handy gadget, now over 20% off.

  • USS Theodore Roosevelt undocks from dry dock at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard

    The milestone puts the aircraft carrier in the home stretch of its overhaul.

  • Russia sharply scales back Far East war games with China

    Russian military exercises in the Far East this week will take place on a far smaller scale than when they were last held in 2018, reflecting the strain on Moscow's forces as they struggle to make headway on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine. Announcing the "Vostok 2022" war games, in which China will also participate, the Russian defence ministry said last month that its capacity to stage such exercises was in no way affected by what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. But the 50,000 personnel that Moscow said on Monday will take part are a fraction of the official figure of 300,000 that were said to be involved four years ago - though some Western military analysts suspect that number was overstated.

  • North American companies send in the robots, even as productivity slumps

    North American companies snapped up a record number of robots in the first half of this year as they struggled to keep factories and warehouses humming in the face of an extremely tight labor market and soaring compensation costs. Companies ordered a record 12,305 machines in the second quarter valued at $585 million, 25% more units than during the same period a year ago, according to data compiled by the industry group the Association for Advancing Automation. Combined with a strong first quarter, the North American robotics market notched its best first half ever, the group said.

  • Grayscale, Disclosing SEC Queries, Says Cryptos XLM, ZEC, ZEN May be Securities

    ZEC, ZEN and XLM “may currently be a security, based on the facts as they exist today,” Grayscale said in recent, little-noticed filings.

  • Russians hit Sarny, Rivne Oblast, with 4 missiles

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 28 AUGUST 2022, 22:50 Russian forces carried out missile attacks on a military infrastructure target in the city of Sarny in Rivne Oblast. Source: Vitalii Koval, Head of the Rivne Oblast Military Administration, in a video statement Quote: "The recent air-raid siren was followed by missile strikes on Rivne Oblast.