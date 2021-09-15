U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Can Seamers Market Size Worth $716.8 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global can seamers market size is anticipated to reach USD 716.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions especially in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the demand for can seamers over the forecast period.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The automatic product segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period owing to the ability to seam a large number of cans per minute as compared to a semi-automatic seaming machine

  • The demand for can seamers in the beverage industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period owing to its increasing penetration for seaming numerous carbonated soft drinks, beer, health drinks, and sucralose juices

  • Asia Pacific led the market and accounted for a revenue share of 37.8% in 2020 owing to the presence of rapidly developing economies and flourishing food and beverage industries in the region

  • Major players in the market have extensively invested in research and development operations in recent years, which has led to the invention of several advanced products that can be utilized across the market

Read 100 page market research report, "Can Seamers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Automatic, Semi-automatic), By Application (Beverage, Food), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The increasing consciousness regarding the drawbacks of using single-use plastics along with government initiatives to ban single-use plastic packaging that affects the environment has led the manufacturers to switch to metal packaging. Increasing demand for metal packaging is projected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The consumption of canned food is rising rapidly, thereby augmenting the demand for food can seamers, owing to its increased adoption in sealing canned food products. The demand for automatic food can seamers is expected to increase rapidly as compared to semi-automatic as they help improve the production efficiency and save on operating expenses.

The market exhibits the dominance of well-established players, which mostly operate through Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific with their dedicated distribution and manufacturing locations present across the globe. Established players in the industry exhibit a higher sales and broader distribution network along with a wider product line.

Grand View Research has segmented the global can seamers market on the basis of product, application, and region:

  • Can Seamers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Can Seamers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Can Seamers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Can Seamers Market

  • Pneumatic Scale Angelus

  • Ferrum Ltd.

  • Bubber Machine Tools

  • Innovus Engineering Ltd,

  • SHIN I MACHINERY WORKS CO., LTD.

  • Dixie Canner Co.

  • JK Somme

  • JBT

  • Ezquerra

  • MontajesConserveros de Galicia S.L

  • Swiss Can Machinery AG

  • Lanico-Maschinenbau Otto Niemsch GmbH

Check out more studies related to packaging cans, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Metal Cans Market The global metal cans market size was estimated at USD 46.98 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2016 to 2020.

  • Metal Aerosol Can Market The global metal aerosol can market size was USD 2.82 Billion in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for lightweight personal care packaging.

  • Europe Food Can Market The Europe food can market size was estimated at USD 10.17 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness high growth on account of the high affinity of the consumers towards the consumption of packaged food.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Advanced Interior Materials Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/can-seamers-market-size-worth-716-8-million-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301376674.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

