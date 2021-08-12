U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

A Seamless Form 990 E-Filing Solution For Tax-Exempt Organizations By ExpressTaxExempt

·2 min read

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ExpressTaxExempt, developed by software company SPAN Enterprises, is a market-leading e-filing service used by thousands of nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations to file their 990 tax returns. This week marks the August 16, 2021 Form 990 deadline for nonprofits whose tax year ended on March 31, 2021.

IRS Form 990 is an informational tax form that most tax-exempt organizations must file annually. Form 990 protects transparency in the nonprofit sector by requiring organizations to outline their financial records and justify their tax-exemption status.

Previously, tax-exempt organizations could meet their 990 deadline by paper filing. Now, following guidelines laid out in the 2019 Taxpayer's First Act, the IRS requires electronic filing for Form 990. ExpressTaxExempt supports e-filing of Forms 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, and extension Form 8868.

Exempt organizations can easily fulfill the new IRS e-filing requirements with ExpressTaxExempt because they offer a safe, secure, and accurate e-filing experience for all of their clients.

When asked about the nonprofit tax filing deadline, Agie Sundaram, co-founder, and CEO of SPAN Enterprises stated, "Tax-exempt organizations face unique challenges when it comes to filing their annual tax returns. Many tax-exempt organizations are operating with a small staff and they lack the designated accountant or department to handle IRS filings. With ExpressTaxExempt the e-filing process is easy to follow. Your team can collaborate to complete your 990 Form within the same free account and our excellent customer support team will be there to provide assistance!"

With a choice of form-based or interview-style filing, clients can customize their Form 990 filing experience for maximum ease and efficiency. When filing, clients can invite multiple staff members to review and approve the return to ensure it is accurate. Clients will also receive access to internal error checks, instant notifications on their return's status, and dedicated live customer support.

Nonprofit Organizations can visit expresstaxexempt.com to seamlessly e-file Form 990 before the August 16th deadline.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for tax filing and payroll management. The company's mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and non-profit organizations. SPAN serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/

For more information, contact:

Kate Marshall | Marketing
support@ExpressTaxExempt.com

SOURCE: ExpressTruckTax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659554/A-Seamless-Form-990-E-Filing-Solution-For-Tax-Exempt-Organizations-By-ExpressTaxExempt

