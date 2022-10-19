ReportLinker

Major players in the seamless pipes market are Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal SA, JFE Steel Corporation, Tenaris S. A. , Vallourec AG, Jindal Saw Ltd. , Sandvik AB, Shalco Industries Pvt. Ltd. , United Seamless Tubular Pvt.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seamless Pipes Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323512/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., IPP Europe Ltd., TMK Group, United States Steel Corporation, Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes GmbH, Tubos Reunidos S.A., Zekelman Industries Inc., and Kamal Steel.



The global seamless pipes market is expected to grow from $217.42 billion in 2021 to $227.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The seamless pipes market is expected to grow to $272.73 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.



The seamless pipes market consists of sales of seamless pipes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are long steel pipes with benefits such as high-temperature resistance, fatigue resistance, and good impact resistance and are used for applications such as transportation of water or oil, and heavy wall tubing applications that can withstand high pressure or perform in extreme environments. Seamless pipes refer to solid steel pipes, which are in sheet or bar form and are formed into a solid round shape and then heated and cast over a form such as a piercing rod to create a hollow tube or shell.



The main types of seamless pipes are hot finished and cold finished seamless pipes.Hot finished seamless pipes refer to pipes, made by heating a solid billet or bloom and then punching or piercing it to make a hollow out of it.



The various materials include steel and alloys, copper and alloys, nickel and alloys, magnesium alloys, and other materials.The production process includes continuous mandrel rolling, multi-strand plug mill, cross roll piercing, and pilger rolling.



Seamless pipes are used in various industries such as oil and gas, building and construction, power generation, automotive, aviation, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the seamless pipes market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in seamless pipes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The seamless pipes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides seamless pipes market statistics, including seamless pipes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a seamless pipes market share, detailed seamless pipes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the seamless pipes industry. This seamless pipes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The installation of new transmission pipelines is expected to propel the growth of the seamless pipes market going forward.Transmission pipelines refer to large-diameter steel pipes, used to transport crude oil from their respective gathering systems to refining, processing, or storage facilities.



Transmission pipelines help the seamless pipes market grow by operating at high pressure and temperature to move natural gas from compressor stations and storage facilities to regulators. For instance, in November 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a principal agency of the U.S. federal statistical system, new transmission pipelines were constructed that have about 3 million miles of mainline and other pipelines are also being built that link natural gas production areas and storage facilities with consumers. Further, in 2020, this natural gas transportation network delivered about 27.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to approximately 77.3 million customers. Therefore, installing new transmission pipelines across the globe drives the seamless pipes market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the seamless pipes market.Major players operating in the seamless pipes market are focusing on developing innovative products for various industries such as oil and gas, hydrogen energy, and others to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2021, TMK Company, a Russia-based manufacturer of seamless pipes developed smart pipes for trunk gas pipelines with Gazprom, a state-owned multinational energy corporation based in Russia.The world’s first technical solution was developed to monitor and diagnose pipeline infrastructure integrity.



The pipes have uniquely built-in sensors, which provide updates on gas pipeline stress-strain behavior in real-time and assess its remaining service life to prevent emergencies.



In April 2020, Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd, a Japan-based producer of seamless pipes, welded steel pipes, structural tubes, and conduit tubes acquired Kobelco Steel Tube Co.Ltd for the deal amount of $100 million.



The acquisition is expected to strengthen Maruichi’s businesses by expanding manufacturing plants in USA and Asia to grow and support decreasing domestic demands for structural steel pipes both in domestic and international markets.Kobelco Steel Tube.



Co. Ltd is a Japan-based manufacturer, specializing in seamless stainless steel pipes and tubes.



The countries covered in the seamless pipes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323512/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



