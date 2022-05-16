U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

Sean Seltzer Joins Castle Automotive Group Executive Leadership Team as Chief Marketing Officer

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Automotive Group (CAG), a growing automotive retailer with corporate headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, has expanded their executive leadership team by bringing on Sean Seltzer to lead its marketing strategy as Chief Marketing Officer, effective May 11, 2022.

Sean's entrepreneurial background, OEM experience and digital marketing leadership will be a valuable asset as the CMO for the group. "As Castle Automotive Group continues to expand its dealership portfolio through acquisitions and is focused on modernizing the automotive retail experience through its digital assets, Sean will be a crucial part of my leadership team in preparation for the growth and scale we will need to execute our vision," says Joe Castle, CEO.

Sean Seltzer is an entrepreneur and highly sought-after executive in managing and educating all industries in marketing best practices, utilizing disruptive technology to their advantage. He has over 25 years of marketing, sales, and executive management experience in even more challenging positions. From his time managing the dealer network in South Florida for Ford Motor Company, to the North American Sales Manager at Ferrari-Maserati North America, to managing a division of Kelley Blue Book, to leading marketing for a division of Volkswagen of America, to his role as the CEO of the original social media agency in the automotive vertical, his experience is vast and touches all functional levels of each of his businesses today. He is married to the love of his life and a proud father to an 18-month-old miracle of a daughter. He holds an MBA from The University of Miami (FL), earned while working for Ford Motor Company. Born in the heart of the automotive industry, he has been a car guy since birth.

About Castle Automotive Group (CAG): Castle Automotive Group (CAG) is a growth company powered by people and innovation and currently owns nine dealership locations with 14 new car franchises throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana representing domestic, Asian, and German brands. Just recently launched CastleCars.com, their direct-to-consumer buying experience, where users can search for, purchase and sell motorized vehicles.

Castle also offers customers a wide range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance products, service contracts, vehicle repair and maintenance programs, and OE parts. CAG continues to invest in top markets throughout the Chicagoland area through various programs, such as the Castle Buy Center, Castle Credit Center, and CastleCars.com, their Direct-To-Consumer buying experience. These programs are set in place to offer a diverse range of solutions to simplify the online car buying and selling process. For more information, please visit www.castleautomotivegroup.com and www.castlecars.com.

Press Contact: digital@zfmarketing.com

