U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,583.75
    -70.17 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Seanergy Maritime Announces Proposed Spin-Off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SHIP
  • SHIPW
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

GLYFADA, Greece, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it intends to effect a spin-off of the Company’s oldest Capesize vessel, the M/V Gloriuship, through a wholly-owned subsidiary. The newly formed subsidiary, United Maritime Corporation (“United”), will act as the holding company for the M/V Gloriuship. United has applied to have its common shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is expected to adopt a diversified business model, with investments across various maritime sectors.

Seanergy is contributing the vessel-owning subsidiary of the M/V Gloriuship to United and intends to distribute all the common shares of United pro rata to the Company’s shareholders of record as of June 28, 2022, which coincides with the previously-announced record date for Seanergy’s cash dividend of $0.025 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The distribution of United common shares is expected to be made on or around July 5, 2022. United common shares are expected to commence trading on a standalone basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market on the first trading day after the date of distribution, under the ticker “USEA”.

The transaction remains subject to the registration statement on Form 20-F being declared effective and the approval of the listing of United’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. There can be no assurance that the transaction will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing.

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“The spin-off of 100% of the common shares of United Maritime Corporation represents a significant return of value to our shareholders. Our board of directors believes that the distribution of shares of a separate, publicly traded shipping company that will pursue a diversified business model and greater exposure to different shipping segments will further enhance shareholder value.”

“Seanergy will continue its successful course as a pure-play Capesize owner, and we intend to substitute our oldest vessel, the Gloriuship, with a younger Capesize vessel.”

“At the same time the uninterrupted payment of cash dividends by Seanergy over the last two quarters is a solid indication of our stated intention to continue rewarding our shareholders.”

Seanergy shareholders do not need to take any action to receive United shares to which they are entitled, and do not need to pay any consideration or surrender or exchange Seanergy common shares. Seanergy common shareholders will receive one United common share for every 118 Seanergy common shares held at the close of business on June 28, 2022, the record date for the distribution. Fractional common shares of United will not be distributed. Instead, the distribution agent will aggregate fractional common shares into whole shares, sell such whole shares in the open market at prevailing rates promptly after United’s common shares commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and distribute the net cash proceeds from the sales pro rata to each holder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive fractional common shares in the distribution. It is not anticipated that a “when-issued” trading market in United common shares will be established, and therefore it is not anticipated that United common shares will begin trading on a standalone basis until the trading day following the date of distribution. Shares of Seanergy common stock are expected to trade with due bills from the record date through and including the date of the distribution of the United common shares. Accordingly, Seanergy common shareholders as of the record date must continuously hold such Seanergy common shares through and including the distribution date in order to receive common shares of United in the proposed spin-off. Holders of Seanergy common shares are encouraged to consult with their financial and tax advisors regarding the specific implications of the proposed spin-off, including the implications of trading in Seanergy common shares prior to the distribution date and the U.S. federal, state and local or foreign tax consequences, as applicable, of the proposed spin-off.

United has filed a registration statement on Form 20-F pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes a more detailed description of the terms of the proposed spin-off transaction. A copy of the registration statement on Form 20-F is available at www.sec.gov. The information in the filed registration statement on Form 20-F is not final and remains subject to change.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.3 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”.

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including statements regarding the anticipated spin-off of United, including transaction timing and certainty, the planned record and distribution dates our and United’s anticipated competitive positioning and positioning for future success following the spin-off. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the impact of regulatory requirements or other factors on the Company’s ability to consummate the proposed spin-off; the Company’s operating or financial results; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions; business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; broader market impacts arising from war (or threatened war) or international hostilities, such as between Russia and Ukraine; risks associated with the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company’s filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:
Seanergy Investor Relations
Tel: +30 213 0181 522
E-mail: ir@seanergy.gr

Capital Link, Inc.
Paul Lampoutis
230 Park Avenue Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169
Tel: (212) 661-7566
E-mail: seanergy@capitallink.com


Recommended Stories

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI three-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 4.4% loss

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the everything bubble is over. It’s a paradigm shift away from a ‘silly’ artificial economic world

    “We are exiting that regime, and it’s going to be bumpy,” said the famous Fed watcher Mohamed El-Erian of the world where central banks let the money flow.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • History says the next bull market is just months away, and it could carry the S&P 500 to the 6,000 level, according to Bank of America

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Buying AMD and Nvidia in a Bear Market: What to Know Now

    AMD and Nvidia have been swallowed up in the bear market, with each stock declining at least 50%. Here's how to trade them now.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • Why Biden has been silent on the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's silence on the stock market.

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • Congo Miner Threatens to Seize Giant Cobalt Project From Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- A shareholder dispute over one of the world’s biggest copper and cobalt mines is heating up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after state miner Gecamines threatened to block exports or even take the mine away from its partner, China Molybdenum Co.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'Drip Pricing' Is Tu

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Bonds haven’t protected you from the bear market in stocks. But this one asset class could have

    Would you be interested in an asset class that produces long-term returns that are nearly as good as the stock market but is as uncorrelated with the stock market as bonds are? Residential real estate, in contrast, not only resisted stocks’ decline but actually gained in value.

  • Stock market slump leaves ‘no place to hide,’ strategist says

    Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn and Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about this week's volatile market losses, which sectors investors should look into to ford recession concerns, blockchain technology across industries, and recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Merck Shows Takeover Interest In Seagen: WSJ

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is reportedly mulling buying cancer-focused biotech Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN), Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. If the deal happens, it would be significant, given Seagen's market value of roughly $28 billion. According to the report, some people said other unnamed suitors are also eying Seagen, a perennially speculated takeover target. Also Read: Amid Domestic Violence Allegation, Longtime Seagen CEO Takes Leave of Absence. Talks ha

  • Grove Collaborative CEO on NYSE debut: 'We expect to see explosive growth'

    Grove Collaborative Co-Founder and CEO Stuart Landesberg joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's public debut via SPAC, its mission to create sustainable household products, pricing power, and its path to profitability.