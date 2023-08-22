Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.025

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will pay a dividend of $0.025 on the 6th of October. This means the annual payment will be 1.9% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 89.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 28% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Seanergy Maritime Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 80% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing rapidly, Seanergy Maritime Holdings paid out a very high 157% of its income as dividends. If earnings continue to grow, this dividend may be sustainable, but we think a payout this high definitely bears watching.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Seanergy Maritime Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Seanergy Maritime Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

