U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.75
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,715.00
    +88.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,278.00
    +37.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.00
    +12.30 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.63
    +1.53 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.60
    +13.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.28 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    +3.45 (+14.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4380
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,882.00
    -399.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.06
    -42.89 (-4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,123.75
    -572.33 (-2.07%)
     

Seara sets to launch 'Shawaya' Chicken, a first-of-a-kind innovation in frozen foods at Gulfood 2022

·3 min read

- Innovation addresses key consumer concern around convenience, speed and ease of preparation simplifying daily life in frozen chicken category

- Marinated frozen chicken which goes directly from 'freezer to oven' will hit shelves in the second quarter of 2022

- Range includes frozen marinated whole chicken, in three local flavors, as well as the exclusive pre-marinated frozen tender whole chicken

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seara, a food brand that is completely committed to high quality products, is set to launch Seara Shawaya, a first-of-a-kind innovation in the frozen foods category at Gulfood 2022, running from 13 to 17 February. The brand with presence in over 150 countries is part of JBS, the global leader in protein-based food.

Seara Shawaya - Chicken for Roasting line (PRNewsfoto/Seara)
Seara Shawaya - Chicken for Roasting line (PRNewsfoto/Seara)

Seara Shawaya – Chicken for Roasting is the latest innovation from Seara that seeks to fill the gap where no added value products are offered. Developed with the Middle East woman in mind, the product offers variety and novelty while addressing key consumer needs around convenience, taste and quality. On-site, Seara's chef will present the 'freezer to oven' halal product for tasting, giving visitors and potential customers the opportunity to taste the delicious flavors while noticing the ease of preparation.

"Following the company's commitment to innovation and quality, we are proud to present our new range Seara Shawaya, the novel solution in the frozen poultry category. Roasted chicken has long been a favorite among the population in this region, and we are glad to be offering this new category that promises to meet the consumer's need for convenience, taste and speed of preparation, tailored to local tastes and flavor preferences. Tested during researches among consumers in the region, the product guarantees to simplify the daily lives of women today, who juggle multiple roles with a greater demand of their time than ever before.", said the company representative.

Frozen Halal Whole Chicken is the biggest category in Retail and Food Services. Served also in Rotisseries Restaurants or at Supermarkets, roasted chicken is a consumer favorite and Seara's Shawaya Chicken will be the First Frozen Marinated Whole Chicken from Seara ready to be cooked straight from the freezer to oven or air fryer. For those who want to spice and flavor themselves their poultry, Seara also presents the First Frozen Tender Whole Chicken, which is the ideal solution as it comes already pre-marinated with brine so that chicken is tender and juicy, guaranteeing the juiciest chicken breast as preferred in the region. "With the motto 'we marinate you enjoy' Seara Shawaya puts the GCC Consumers at the forefront of their innovation", complemented the company.

Available in four options, being three delicious flavors of Hot Curry, Kabsa and Italian and one plain alternative Frozen Whole Chicken Tender, Seara Shawaya Range is set to hit shelves in the 2nd quarter of 2022. The Seara Shawaya range brings more choices and variety to the already well-established portfolio of Seara products in the MENA region.

The new range will be available in selected stores and supermarkets in the GCC. For information on Seara foods, recipes and more, please visit: https://www.searafoodsme.com/.

In addition to this launch, the brand will showcase a new portfolio of over 120 products produced at two local plants in the UAE and KSA, taking into account the importance of Middle Eastern culture and cuisine. The new range introduces a complete halal portfolio of Seara breaded chicken, chicken burgers and beef burgers, minced meats, sausages, meat balls, frozen vegetables, frozen seafood and frozen fruits, among others. All the new products will be exhibited at the trade show, strengthening the strategy of Seara of offering the region innovative, high-quality products.

About Seara
With more than 60 years of expertise, Seara is a Brazilian food brand that is completely committed to high quality products, offering a large portfolio in the In-Natura meats and Poultry segments (frozen), as well as prepared and industrialized food solutions. Seara Alimentos, is part of JBS company the global leader in protein-based food production. Seara is present in more than 150 countries (such as China, England, Kuwait, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United States and United Arab Emirates), and it has international certifications for excellence in production, such as BRC (British Retail Consortium), SWA (Supplier Workplace Accountability), Global GAP (Global Certificate for the Agricultural Chain), Swiss Law, ISSO 14001, Halal Certifications, Certificate of Conformity (ESMA Halal National Mark), among others.

About JBS
JBS is global leader in protein-based food production. With a global platform diversified by type of products (poultry, beef and lamb), the Company has over 250,000 team members in production units and offices on all continents, in countries like Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China, among others. In Brazil, JBS is the country's largest employer, with over 145,000 team members. Worldwide, JBS offers an extensive portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Seara, Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Moy Park, Primo, and Just Bare, among many others, which find their way every day onto the tables of consumers in 190 countries. The Company is investing in correlated businesses like leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural wrapping, solid waste management solutions, recycling, metallic packaging and transport, with emphasis on the circular economy. JBS conducts its operations allocating priority to high quality and food safety, while adopting the best sustainability and animal welfare practices across its entire value chain and, in March 2021 it assumed the commitment to become Net Zero by 2040. This means that JBS will zero the net balance of its greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the intensity of the direct and indirect emissions and offsetting all residual emissions. JBS was the first global company in the protein sector to take on this commitment, with the intention of feeding people around the world in an increasingly sustainable manner.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745374/Seara_Shawaya_Roasting_Chicken.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seara-sets-to-launch-shawaya-chicken-a-first-of-a-kind-innovation-in-frozen-foods-at-gulfood-2022-301481384.html

SOURCE Seara

Recommended Stories

  • The Super Bowl Deals From Domino's and Applebee's Are Too Good to Pass Up

    Celebrate Super Bowl LVI with these food specials, including deals and discounts from your favorite pizza restaurants, wings spots, and more.

  • How Inflation Slammed the Hungry—and the Food Banks That Help Them

    The pressures of inflation have hit food banks from two sides. These nonprofits have less buying power for food while also facing a surge in demand from food-insecure households.

  • These Are the Winter Kitchen Essentials Customers on Amazon Love Most, and They Start Just at $10

    Shop top-rated brands like KitchenAid, Crockpot, Ninja, Lodge, Calphalon, and more.

  • Yelp Says This State Has The Best Pizza—And It's Not New York

    From thin-crust versus deep-dish to whether pineapple belongs on it, pizza is something that has long had Americans divided. There are so many options, for one, and not to mention each state has its own signature way of serving up a pie. From toppings to crust styles, there's not much the country can agree on in terms of which is best. In commemoration of National Pizza Day, which was February 8, Yelp released a list of the top 100 pizza joints in the country—and to my New York-born surprise, th

  • NYC's 'oldest chocolate factory' at full speed for Valentine's

    Three days before Valentine's Day, on Friday (February 11), employees are busy decorating chocolate hearts with colored sprinkles, dipping cherries in chocolate, and preparing toffee filling.They're also racing to place chocolates into red and gold boxes for sale online and at the company's six retail locations.Anwar Khoder is the factory's master chocolatier and production manager."I've been, doing like about 18 hours a day, you know, to keep up with the demand," he said. "We have we have a like a really big line of fresh chocolate. You have like over 120 items, and we have to keep up with all this."Valentine's Day is one of the busiest times of year for Li-Lac Chocolates."From a business perspective, it's our second biggest holiday after Christmas," said president and co-owner Anthony Cirone. "We do more chocolate sales in Valentine's Day and actually and Easter than we do any other time of the year outside of Christmas."Li-Lac Chocolates has been operating since 1923 and will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

  • Super Bowl sticker shock on concession prices: $17 beer, $12 hot dogs

    SoFi Stadium's concessionaire is a company co-owned by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Among the most expensive concessions were beer and hot dogs.

  • New bowling alley opens at Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall

    Those behind the project say it's more than just a bowling alley and hope residents will look to it as their new entertainment destination.

  • Craft beer & spirits industry inspires South Jersey farmer, winner of National OYF award

    South Jersey breweries benefit from Cumberland County farm which grows barley for malt and operates a craft malthouse

  • Try this healthful raspberry yogurt bark instead of Valentine's Day chocolates

    Today's recipe, which calls for chocolate chips and frozen berries, is quick and easy.

  • The 25 Best Traditional Irish Foods to Make This St. Patrick’s Day

    St. Patrick’s Day is only a few weeks away, inspiring visions of corned beef, potatoes and soda bread in foodies’ heads all over the globe. But did you know...

  • The 9 Best Bottled-in-Bond Bourbons To Drink Now

    What does bottled-in-bond mean, and what are the best bourbons to try? We’ve got the answers plus a little history lesson inside.

  • Frenchman farms heart-shaped oysters for Valentine's Day

    This frizzy-wigged Frenchman farms oysters specifically for Valentine's Day. "Huh, huh, huh." Christophe Guinot has managed to grow oysters shaped like hearts. "Superbe." But how he does it is a well-guarded trade secret. "Magnifique." Guinot says his heart-shaped oysters enhance the romantic potential of his product, long considered to be a natural aphrodisiac. "These oysters are sold only on Valentine's Day and served on Valentine's Day and only at Michelin-star restaurants. It's a rare distinctive characteristic which provokes enthusiasm and interest. Imagine two beautiful oysters for two lovers in a famous restaurant, well prepared, well presented on a plate. The oyster is the princess of the sea, we know that, and on Valentine's Day, the princess and the Prince around a table, what a nice story." With the wind blowing through his luxurious, yellow mane, Guinot then speeds across Lake Leucate in southern France to deliver his Valentine's Day harvest to 'La Balette', a Michelin-star restaurant headed by Chef Laurent Lemal. "I bring you today's best oysters, the Valentine's oysters for Valentine's Day. This one is my fiancée..." Chef Lemal says he only uses local products and oysters raised just a few miles away for his menu. The heart-shaped oysters are blanched and quickly put into ice water. Then, they are marinated in beetroot juice - to give it a red, Valentine's Day color - a bit of yuzu, some tapioca for texture and voila, Valentine's Day oysters. Chef Lemal says these oysters will be offered to Valentine's Day lovers only on Monday. But one lucky couple got a taste in advance. "It's aesthetically pleasing, it's feminine, I love it." Just the feeling Guinot hoped to evoke on Valentine's Day. "To our Valentine, to love, my darling."

  • Find perfect beer to pair with snacks before Super Bowl start time

    Usually lighter fare will pair well with a heavier beer, and vice versa, but you can always try out your favorite beer with your favorite foods, too.

  • COLUMN: Just another way to say ‘olive’ you

    When you are a 16-year-old boy, and the calendar says it’s sometime around Valentine’s Day in 1965, you are convinced you have the world by the ducktail.

  • Tropicaya Fresh Produce greets guests with true taste of old Florida

    For 30 years, locals and tourists have been stopping by Tropicaya Fresh Produce for honeybell oranges, Cuban sandwiches and other tastes of Florida

  • Iron Hill releases award-winning pilsner for sale, plus Girl Scout cookie pairing is back

    Try the award-winning King’s Gold beer at Iron Hill Brewery or from liquor stores in NJ, PA & Del., plus Girl Scout Cookies and Beer pairing is back

  • Single Tree BBQ food truck opened during pandemic, fulfilling veteran's dream

    When the pandemic put a local veteran out of a job, the barbecue aficionado opened his own food truck.

  • Pat LaFrieda on expanding his meat empire

    Master butcher Pat LaFrieda turned his family butcher shop into a world-renowned purveyor of beef. But staying on top isn't easy. Jeff Glor has the details.

  • Our 20 Best Sunday Dinners for Two

    This healthy dinner recipe comes together in record time thanks to quick-cooking shrimp. Who says a quick, easy dinner can't feel luxurious? This lobster ravioli recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make.

  • Burger King Menu Adds Some New Very Unique Items

    Both Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat want to recreate the taste of meat for people who no longer, or ever, ate animal-based proteins. McPlant and Impossible Whopper have their fans as do both companies' packaged plant-based burgers, which can be bought at grocery stores.