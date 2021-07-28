U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.26
    -3.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,072.05
    +13.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,664.66
    +4.08 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.83
    -25.09 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    +0.34 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2660
    +0.0320 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1430
    +0.3760 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,682.78
    +985.74 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.86
    -1.07 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.21
    +10.13 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,581.66
    -388.56 (-1.39%)
     

Search API startup Algolia raises $150 million at $2.25 billion valuation

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Algolia has raised a $150 million Series D funding round at a post-money valuation of $2.25 billion. Compared to the Series C round from October 2019, the company’s valuation has more than quadrupled. It means that Algolia is now a unicorn with a valuation above $1 billion.

The company is best known for its search-as-a-service product. It lets you integrate real-time search in your app or website using a developer-friendly API. Using an Algolia-powered search feature feels like using Spotlight on a Mac. Results load with each keystroke and appear in just a few milliseconds.

The company now has over 10,000 customers, including some big names, such as Slack, Stripe, Medium, Zendesk and Lacoste. Right now, the company handles over 1.5 trillion search queries per year — that’s a 1,500,000,000,000 if you want to see all the zeros.

Lone Pine Capital is leading today’s funding round. Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Glynn Capital and Twilio also participated in the round. But that’s not all, some existing investors also put more money on the table, such as Accel, Salesforce Ventures, DAG, Owl Rock and World Innovation Lab.

While the company doesn’t share revenue numbers directly, Algolia says that its annual recurring revenue has increased by 180% year over year.

“The future is API-first – a reality underscored by the growth seen by Twilio, Stripe, Algolia and others in the API economy. A huge part of our success has, and will continue to be, our relentless focus on developers with our PLG strategy — enabling them to build search into their websites and apps, so they create the most relevant and dynamic digital experiences.” Algolia CEO Bernadette Nixon said in a statement. “And we’re excited to continue to solve customers' problems as we continue to expand beyond search with Algolia Recommend and Predict.”

In addition to its search API, Algolia has expanded to other real-time APIs. For instance, you can provide real-time product recommendations on your e-commerce website with Algolia Recommend. This is part of a strategy to diversify the company’s product offering.

In particular, the company is now trying to analyze the visitor’s intent to predict whether they’re likely to purchase something on not. Companies can then leverage that info to refresh content dynamically, send a push notification, display a special offer, etc.

Originally founded in France, the company has grown tremendously over the past few years. Algolia is now a big enterprise-focused company with a solid business. Last year, its co-founder and CEO Nicolas Dessaigne decided to transition to a non-operational role.

And the company has recruited quite a few senior executives over the past 18 months — Michelle Adams (chief revenue officer, formerly of Dropbox), Carlton Baab (chief financial officer, formerly of Alfresco), Piyush Patel (chief business development officer, formerly of Capgemini), Jim Schattin (chief customer officer, formerly of Alteryx), Jason McClelland (chief marketing officer, formerly of Salesforce and Adobe) and Bharat Guruprakash (chief product officer, formerly of Twilio).

As you can see, it’s a long list of talented people, which means that Algolia is focused on building a long-term company instead of building cool technology and optimizing for an acquisition. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn about an IPO down the road.

Recommended Stories

  • India's ShareChat raises $145 million from Temasek, others at near $3 billion valuation

    Indian content-sharing platform ShareChat has raised $145 million in fresh funding from Singapore's Temasek Holdings and two other investors, giving it a valuation of $2.88 billion, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. The funding signals growing fascination for Indian content-sharing and short-video apps that have become popular ever since New Delhi last year banned ByteDance's TikTok and some other Chinese apps following an India-China border clash. ShareChat allows users to post content in 15 Indian languages.

  • Teladoc Quarterly Revenue Exceeds $500 Million

    Recent acquisitions, new client wins, and product execution helped the telehealth specialist more than double its revenue year over year.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are about 30% below January 2021 highs. Nio ES8 electric SUVs being loaded for transit to Norway. Nio has been quickly growing sales of its EVs.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    As the world becomes more digital, the financial sector is subject to new innovations. These two companies are changing the game.

  • Boeing Stock Jumps On Surprise Profit In Q2 — First Since 2019

    Boeing reported its first quarterly profit since 2019 with 737 Max production set to rise as more orders roll in.

  • 3 Things That Will Make or Break Novavax's Earnings Report Next Week

    Investors -- and governments -- have rallied behind Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) since the start of the coronavirus vaccine race. Since, Novavax has lost a considerable amount of steam -- in spite of strong clinical trial data. Next week's earnings report may offer some clues.

  • Analyst breaks down Microsoft's Q3 earnings beat

    Peter Hanks, an anlyst at DailyFX, analyzes what Microsoft's earnings beat means for the future of the stock.&nbsp;

  • Is Moderna a Warren Buffett Stock?

    As one of the most successful investors of all time, Warren Buffett's approach to picking stocks is worth understanding. There are a handful of deal breakers with Moderna as far as Warren Buffett might be concerned. First, it doesn't have an economic moat to defend its business, and Buffett is a zealot for moats.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so

  • Crescent Point Announces Q2 2021 Results And Upwardly Revises 2021 Production Guidance

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • GSK ‘encouraged’ by Covid vaccine rollout as sales and profits jump

    The firm revealed that turnover has increased by 6% to £8.1 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • Apple’s blowout earnings didn’t help its stock, and here’s why

    Apple Inc.'s stunning fiscal third quarter was overshadowed by the company's forecast for slowing growth in September quarter, putting a damper on its record results.

  • 2 Creative Ways Palantir Is Growing Its Business

    Data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has made a name for itself, providing the U.S. government and big corporations with the tools to make data-based decisions. Palantir is finding creative ways to uncover new growth opportunities. Investors could benefit from understanding both Palantir's growth strategy and these two new ways that Palantir is applying it.

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • Ford Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What Really Matters.

    Car sales are hot, so plain speaking should be enough for the stock regardless of how an odd second quarter turned out.

  • Generac Earnings Jump 71% Amid Strong Demand For Backup Power

    Generac earnings shot up 71% amid booming demand for backup power and solar energy storage systems. Generac stock was steady.

  • DIDI Could be Fast Gainer for Risk-Tolerant Traders

    DiDi Global (DIDI) is a well-known ride-hailing company in China. Basically, it’s China's equivalent of America’s Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER). Yet DiDi is facing problems that Uber isn’t right now. Specifically, Didi is being targeted by China’s regulators amid a broader cybersecurity crackdown. Some folks might even say that DiDi has become the poster child of problematic U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. There might be validity to this idea, but investors should keep a cool head and consider the

  • Better Buy: Alibaba vs. Baozun

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) are two of China's most important e-commerce companies, but the former is more widely recognized than the latter. Alibaba is China's largest e-commerce company and the top cloud-infrastructure services provider. Baozun mainly helps foreign companies establish an online presence in China by setting up their e-commerce websites, managing their marketing campaigns, and fulfilling online orders with its own logistics network.

  • China State Media Seeks to Calm Investor Nerves After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in China and Hong Kong halted a three-day rout as the Chinese state media sought to reassure investors shaken by the government’s regulatory crackdown.The CSI 300 Index ended 0.2% higher after a volatile session that saw it swing between gains and losses more than a dozen times. The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.5% after falling 1% earlier in the day and briefly entering a bear market. Both gauges are down about 18% from their February peaks.Chinese state media talked up the