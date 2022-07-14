Search Committee Established for New Brooklyn Law School Dean and President

Brooklyn, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn Law School’s Board of Trustees, in consultation with the faculty, has assembled a search committee to determine a successor to Dean Michael T. Cahill, who announced in June that he would be returning to his previous position as tenured faculty at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

Eileen T. Nugent ’78, of counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, and a member of the Law School’s Board of Trustees, will serve as chair of the Search Committee.

“I am delighted that Eileen Nugent has agreed to serve as Search Committee chair,” said Board of Trustees Chair Frank Aquila ’83. “On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want to thank all the members of the Search Committee for taking on this crucial task.”

Joining Nugent and Aquila, who will participate as an ex-officio member of the committee, will be fellow alumni and members of the Board of Trustees, as well as distinguished faculty members:





William D. Araiza , Stanley A. August Professor of Law

Christopher Beauchamp , Professor of Law

Alexis J. Hoag-Fordjour , Assistant Professor of Law & Co-Director of the Center for Criminal Justice

Melique Jones ’98 , Chief People Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Sasha L. Linney ’11 , Associate General Counsel at Golden Tree Asset Management

John Oswald ’84 , President and CEO of Capital Trust Group

David Reiss , Professor of Law & Research Director, Center for Urban Business Entrepreneurship (CUBE)

Hon. Ramon E. Reyes Jr. ’92 , U.S. Magistrate Judge and U.S. District Judge Nominee of the Eastern District of New York

Alice Ristroph , Professor of Law

Steven G. Scheinfeld ’85 , Global Chair of the Corporate Department at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

Danielle Tully, Associate Professor of Legal Writing

The Search Committee welcomes nominations and other recommendations for its consideration and those should be directed to Nugent, Aquila, or any other member of the committee. Once the Search Committee has selected the finalists it will offer members of the Brooklyn Law School community an opportunity to meet the candidates and provide input.

