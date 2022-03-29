U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,596.32
    +20.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,059.72
    +103.83 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,496.76
    +141.86 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,116.65
    +38.59 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.07
    -2.89 (-2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.10
    -25.70 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1084
    +0.0095 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4070
    -0.0700 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7090
    -1.1650 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,450.91
    +13.49 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.41
    +6.04 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

Dublin, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Organisation, End-User Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global search engine optimization services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major companies in the search engine optimization services market include Axel Springer SE, Google, Bing, Baidu, Ask and Yahoo.

The global search engine optimization services market is expected to grow from $51.74 billion in 2021 to $63.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $134.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.7%.

The search engine optimization services market consists of the revenues generated from sales of SEO advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that provide advisory services for businesses to optimize their websites. Search engine optimization companies advise their clients in optimizing their websites and their content to enhance the websites' visibility in search results.

The main types of search engine optimization services are agency SEO services and freelancer SEO services. An SEO agency is a business that specializes in search engine optimization. It benefits companies by increasing their web visibility. The different organizations include small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises and are used by various sectors such as professional services, IT services, e-commerce, hospitality, recreation, real estate, others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the search engine optimization services market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the web content, search portals, and social media market. Rising sales of electronics lead to an increased number of people that own internet-accessible devices and increasing access to digital platforms. For example, the average time spent on the internet by each person in the US is increased to 282 minutes per day in 2021, giving companies the opportunity to generate more revenue per user. This rising average internet use is expected to drive the search engine optimization services market.

Government regulations may restrain the search engine optimization market's growth. For instance, the concept of net neutrality means internet service providers (ISPs) cannot block content based on its source or destination discriminate against certain applications (such as BitTorrent), or impose special access fees that would make it harder for small websites to reach their users. Regulations such as net neutrality arguably stop the market from acting freely and give preferential treatment to websites that pay internet service providers.

The competition for search traffic is significant amongst major players like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Strategic partnerships are seen amongst the major competitors, contributing a large share to their revenues. For instance, Apple uses Google as its default search engine which has contributed as much as $8.8 billion to the annual revenues of Google, and Yahoo switched to Microsoft Bing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Search Engine Optimization Services

9. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Agencies SEO Services

  • Freelancer SEO Services

11.2. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, Segmentation By Organisation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

  • Large Enterprises

11.3. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, Segmentation By End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Professional Services

  • IT Services

  • Ecommerce

  • Hospitality

  • Recreation

  • Real Estate

  • Others

12. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Metrics
12.1. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Search Engine Optimization Services Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8qztj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/search-engine-optimization-services-global-market-report-2022-301512785.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Reasons Why Novavax Investors Should Be Cautious

    Neither of the obstacles I'll discuss today are insurmountable, but they both pose substantial risk to Novavax's stock, so let's take a look. The biggest reason why Novavax investors need to be careful right now is that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't approved its coronavirus vaccine yet despite having its application packet since Jan. 31. While the FDA assented to similar requests for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from competitors like Pfizer and Moderna within a handful of weeks, the process is dragging on with Novavax's candidate, and it's unclear why.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of fertilizer giant Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) tumbled 10.3% through 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, erasing two weeks of gains in the space of just 15 minutes of trading. There's no hard news to explain why Mosaic stock is falling, but in a note out this morning, StreetInsider.com pointed to a likely catalyst: peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as negotiations begin in Turkey, and Russia's promises to "reduce military action" in the northern parts of Ukraine, reports TheHill.com today. The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia have combined to send the prices of natural gas (used to produce nitrogen fertilizer), fertilizer itself, and fertilizer stocks up sharply since last February.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • 7 Things Every Nio Investor Must Know

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on March 22, and it said it expects to deliver only about 25,000-26,000 vehicles in the first quarter. Nio's Q4 earnings conference call, in fact, revealed so much about the company's moves and plans that they should form a key part of your investing thesis in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stock. Here are seven such things about Nio you must know.

  • CVS Health stock falls after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank downgrading CVS Health stock.

  • Why IGM Biosciences Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    In addition to reporting its fourth-quarter results, the clinical-stage biotech announced a lucrative new collaboration deal with Sanofi.

  • Here’s What Makes Berkshire Hathaway (BRk-B) a Smart Long-Term Buy

    Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company that is led by the legendary billionaire investor, Warren Buffett, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. Berkshire owns a wide variety of businesses, some in their entirety, some only in part. The second group largely consists of marketable common […]

  • Tesla stock split indicates 'a massive position of strength,' Dan Ives says

    The news of Tesla (TSLA) laying the groundwork for its second stock split in two years has made analysts and investors optimistic.

  • What the top US billionaires would owe under Biden’s new tax plan

    President Joe Biden unveiled a budget proposal that includes a plan for a minimum tax on the wealthiest Americans, including unrealized gains.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Climbed 11.1% on Monday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in central nervous system disorders, rose 11.1% on Monday. The stock, after closing at $35.36 on Friday, opened at $36.47 on Monday and shot all the way up to $39.29 in the first hour of trading. The gains were short-lived as the stock dropped and by the late afternoon was trading as low as $34.51 before closing at $35.11.

  • Investing legend Bill Gross: AMC and GameStop stocks are like lottery tickets

    Investing legend Bill Gross tells Yahoo Finance he has been trading meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • Tesla Gets a Big Win That May Cost Legacy Carmakers Millions

    Elon Musk's group, which dominates the electric vehicle market, has just won a victory that could cost its rivals hundred of millions of dollars.

  • Space tourism: Huge balloon with a bar to take tourists to space for $125,000 a ticket

    Space Perspective Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jane Poynter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss space tourism and the company's massive balloon that will take travelers to space.

  • Here's What We Like About Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nucor...

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • Tesla proposes 2nd stock split in less than 2 years

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's stock split and the suspension of production at its Shanghai factory as COVID-19 cases surge in China.