Search for Fabric Announces Launch of it’s Cozy Fleece Fabric Line: The Essential Fabric for Winter

Search For Fabric
·4 min read
Search For Fabric

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / With winter in full swing and chilly months ahead, fashion industry professionals and fine clothing manufacturers are on the hunt for the perfect fabric to keep people warm, comfortable, and cozy all season long.

This quarter, Search For Fabric, a leading wholesaler in high quality clothing materials, announces the much-anticipated launch of its winter fleece fabric line.

A Product Launch Set to Meet Customer and Seasonal Demand

Search for Fabric Fleece Product Line

According to Search for Fabric, fleece was an easy choice for its winter product launch. According to company representatives, what makes the material a perfect match for the season is it's warm, lightweight, and breathable properties. Made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a synthetic fiber that is known for its superior insulating properties, this material is in high demand from clothing manufacturers seeking to create artful clothing that is as aesthetic as it is functional during the cold winter months. Additionally, fleece is easy to care for and durable, making it a popular choice for fine clothing.

Benefits of Search for Fabric's New Winter Line of Fleece

Warm, Comfortable, and Practical: The Many Benefits of Fleece Fabric

Impressive Warmth and Comfort

Fleece is an excellent insulator, which means it can help keep customers warm no matter what Mother Nature throws their way. Similarly, fleece is soft and gentle to the touch, improving overall comfort and adding a nice ‘feel' to clothing made from this wonderful fabric.

Light as a Feather

Fleece is much lighter than many other fabrics used for winter clothing, such as wool or down. This makes the fabric easy to wear and comfortable to move around in.

Breathability

Fleece offers a nice balance of breathability. This can help prevent the wearer from getting hot and sweaty while wearing items.

Moisture-wicking

Fleece is also moisture-wicking, which means it can help keep skin dry by pulling sweat away from the body, aiding in both comfort and temperature control.

Low Maintenance

Fleece is easy to care for and doesn't require special cleaning or maintenance. It can be machine washed and dried, making it a convenient choice for winter clothing.

Durability

Fleece is a durable fabric that can withstand significant wear and tear. It is also resistant to stains and fading, which means it will hold up well over time, making it great for everyday use and a wide range of clothing items.

Types of Fleece Fabric Available from Search for Fabric

  • Cotton

  • Polyester

  • Lycra Spandex

  • Microfleece

  • Polar fleece

  • French terry

  • Slub fleece

  • Sherpa fleece

  • Anti pill fleece

  • Plush fleece

  • Blizzard fleece

Types of Clothing Commonly Made from Fleece

Fleece is a versatile fabric that is commonly used to make a wide range of winter clothing, including:

Jackets: Fleece jackets are a popular choice for winter outerwear because they are warm, lightweight, and breathable.

Sweaters: Fleece sweaters are a comfortable and stylish option for cold weather. They are often made with a blend of fleece and other fabrics to provide additional warmth.

Vests: Fleece vests are a great layering piece for cold weather. They provide warmth without adding too much bulk, and are easy to wear over other layers.

Pants: Fleece pants are a comfortable and warm option for cold weather. They are often made with a blend of fleece and other fabrics to provide additional insulation.

Gloves: Fleece gloves are a warm and comfortable option for cold weather. They are often lined with fleece or made entirely of fleece to provide additional warmth.

Hats: Fleece hats are a warm and comfortable option for cold weather. They are often lined with fleece or made entirely of fleece to provide additional warmth.

Scarves: Fleece scarves are a warm and comfortable option for cold weather. They are often made with a blend of fleece and other fabrics to provide additional warmth.

About Search for Fabric

Since the early 2000s, Search for Fabric has been supplying high-end clothing manufacturers, designers, and boutique clothing makers with a broad range of premium fabrics at wholesale prices.

Both of it's founding fathers are second-generation professionals in the fashion sector, bringing a wealth of experience to the table, and offering unique insights and guidance for its customers.

Over the last two decades, the company has collaborated with a number of the field's most influential figures, keeping a watchful eye on the cutting edge of modern fashion.

Those interested in learning more about Search for Fabric or its line of fleece fabrics are encouraged to visit the official website or by calling (213) 623-2522 for more information.

Website: https://searchforfabric.com/

Phone Number: (213) 623-2522

Email:support@searchforfabric.com

Contact Name: Alexander Monsef

SOURCE: Search For Fabric



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734299/Search-for-Fabric-Announces-Launch-of-its-Cozy-Fleece-Fabric-Line-The-Essential-Fabric-for-Winter

