U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.69
    +13.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,777.38
    -49.67 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,851.70
    +138.55 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.05
    +13.73 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.45
    -0.77 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,700.80
    -9.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0064 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0320
    +0.0130 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2570
    +0.0870 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,651.26
    +395.82 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.44
    +1.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Search Minerals Receives $1,075,481 From Exercise of Warrants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Search Minerals Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SHCMF
Search Minerals Inc
Search Minerals Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“Search” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the exercise of 15,364,015 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant in July 2022 for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,075,481. Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company until July 12, 2022, as further disclosed in the Company’s news release dated April 30, 2020, and an aggregate of 654,669 unexercised Warrants have now expired.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for general working capital purposes.

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of southeast Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and is road accessible, on tidewater, and located within 3 local communities. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report for FOXTROT, and a resource estimate for DEEP FOX. Search is also working on three exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX and AWESOME FOX.

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with support from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed rare earth concentrate for separation and refining. We also recognize the continued support by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its Junior Exploration Program.

Search Minerals was selected to participate in the Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service (“AGS”) initiative, which supports high growth companies. AGS, as a ‘one-stop shop’ model, provides Search with coordinated access to Government of Canada resources as Search continues to move quickly to production and contribute to the establishment of a stable and secure rare earth element North American and European supply chain.

For further information, please contact:

 

 

Search Minerals Inc.

Investor Relations

Greg Andrews

Pretium Capital Group

President and CEO

Sherman Dahl

Tel: 604-998-3432

Tel: 250-558-8340

E-mail: info@searchminerals.ca

Email: info@pretiumcapitalgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information "and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds by the Company. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would".

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, change in market prices, the availability of necessary financing, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the progress of exploration and development activities, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, and assumptions with respect to environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, unanticipated costs and expenses, inaccurate resource estimates, changes in the price of minerals, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. In addition, mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to the Company's public filings available under its profile on www.sedar.com for further risk factors.

These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • PolyMet and Teck form JV to develop Minnesota mining projects

    (Reuters) -PolyMet Mining Corp and Teck Resources Ltd said on Wednesday they will form a joint venture to develop their Minnesota copper and nickel mining projects. "This partnership just seemed like a natural fit," PolyMet Chief Executive Jon Cherry said in an interview. "It's a great opportunity for northern Minnesota to really become the central point of production for electric vehicle battery metals."

  • Mining Giants Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of glo

  • Vale Cuts Full-Year Production Forecast, Buoying Iron-Ore Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s No. 2 iron ore supplier, lowered its annual production guidance in a move that should support prices of the steel-making ingredient.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe Brazilian mining giant now expects to produce 310-320 million metric tons of iron ore in 2022, compared with a pr

  • Aya Gold & Silver Announces Multiple High-Grade Drilling Intercepts at Zgounder

    Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drilling results from its ongoing drilling program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

  • Lundin Mining Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report Announcing Interim 35% Reduction Target in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report (the "Report"). Within the Report, Lundin Mining is pleased to highlight its new Focused on the Future long-term sustainability strategy.

  • Excellon Files Updated Silver City Technical Report

    Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an updated independent technical report for the Silver City Project in Saxony Germany, which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (the "Technical Report"). A copy of the Technical Report is available on both SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.excellonresources.com.

  • New High Grade Drill Results at Costa Fuego 56m grading 1.0% CuEq & 8m grading 3.6% CuEq

    • Assay results returned from Development Study drillholes for the Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile confirm further high-grade growth ahead of next resource upgrade

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Twitter Stock Gains Amid This Elon Musk Loss; Netflix Earnings Beat, Subscribers Surprise

    The Dow Jones charged higher. Twitter stock rose after Elon Musk lost a legal bid. Netflix earnings beat views. Apple stock popped.

  • New ETF Launches May Outpace 2021 Surge on Single-Stock Offers

    (Bloomberg) -- Reeling from a first half that saw the ETF market shrink by about $1 trillion, fund issuers may get a lifeline from a new class of products and a potential rebound in financial markets, Bloomberg Intelligence says.Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingExchange-traded fund issuers, who introduced new products

  • Ryan acquires Dallas-based property tax firm, hits record-breaking deal volume in 2022

    Dallas-based Ryan has acquired a property tax company in its seventh transaction of 2022, marking a record-breaking number of deals for the firm in a single year. Ryan bought Paradigm Tax Group, also based in Dallas, to expand its property tax practice, which makes up more than one-third of its business. The deal adds to the firm’s property tax workforce of about 1,000 employees across the country.

  • ‘Hot inflation is over.’ Here’s what that means for investors, says this portfolio manager.

    There is light at the end of the tunnel on inflation, says portfolio manager Thomas H. Kee Jr. Here's where the investment sweet spot will likely be.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Shutters Transparency ETF in First Closure

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is closing down one of her exchange-traded funds, the first time her Ark Investment Management has pulled the plug on an ETF. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm is shutting down its ARK Transparency ETF (CTRU), which launched at the end of last year, acco

  • First Mover Americas: BTC Holds $22K and ETH Takes Center Stage Again

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 19, 2022.

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • Five-member credit committee established to liquidate Three Arrows Capital

    A creditors committee to liquidate the bankrupt, Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was established at a meeting on Monday and comprised Digital Currency Group, Voyager, CoinList, Blockchain.com, and Matrixport, according to a document published the same day on the Three Arrows bankruptcy website. See related article: 3AC crypto contagion spreads to Blockchain.com: […]

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis is Headed to ‘Panic,’ Says a Top Gas CEO. How the U.S. Can Help.

    Toby Rice of EQT says the U.S. could triple exports without jolting domestic prices if infrastructure is expanded sensibly.

  • Tesla’s Earnings Are Today. Expect the Unexpected.

    The EV maker's results are unusually difficult to predict because China's lockdowns to fight Covid-19 left the company with fewer cars to sell.

  • Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

    Top-Rated Large-Cap Mutual Funds as of 6/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Port Street Quality Growth Inst A+ (B+) Ariel Global Investor A+ (B-) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 ...

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As June Quarter Earnings Report Nears?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • U.S. stocks open higher as earnings reports roll in

    U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite a spate of mixed corporate earnings reports which stoked fears about slowing economic growth following news of a hiring slowdown at Apple. The S&P 500 advanced 40 points, or 1%, to 3,869. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 210 points, or 0.7%, to 31,286. The Nasdaq Composite added 150 points, or 1.3%, to `11,513. Stocks finished lower on Monday after trading higher earlier in the session as reports of a hiring slowdown at Apple added to fears ab