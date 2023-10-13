The search is officially on for Paul Young's successor at Downtown Memphis Commission

The search to find the next president and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) is officially underway.

On Friday, the DMC board approved a selection committee and timeline for hiring Paul Young’s successor. Earlier this month, Young won the Memphis mayoral race with 27.62% of the vote. He’ll take office on Jan. 1, 2024.

“If you do half as good a job as you did at the Downtown Memphis Commission, the city will be in great shape,” DMC board chair Benjamin Orgel said during the meeting.

Groove on Demand, an app-based, on demand public transit service introduced as a joint initiative between MATA, the Downtown Memphis Commission, and the Memphis Medical District Collaborative since February 2021 celebrates surpassing 100,000 rides on June 7, 2023 at 114 N. Main St in Downtown Memphis. Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Paul Young speaks about the accomplishment at the press conference.

The selection committee is comprised of the DMC’s affiliate board chairs and two additional members. The committee is as follows:

Eric Matthews, board chair for the Center City Development Corp.

Elliot Embry, board chair for the Downtown Mobility Authority

Benjamin Orgel, DMC board chair

Anton Mack, board chair for the Center City Development Corp.

Michelle Ye, board chair for the Design Review Board

Ray Brown, additional representative

Tanja Mitchell, additional representative.

Orgel said it was decided to choose a committee of the respective affiliate board chairs. The addition of Brown was made because he served on the last selection committee that appointed Young in March 2021 after Jennifer Oswalt stepped down as president and CEO. Mitchell was added to the committee because she is a Downtown resident and is very familiar with the work of DMC’s affiliate boards including the Center City Development Corp.

Cordova-based HRO Partners will oversee the selection committee and the hiring process. HRO president Austin Baker said the firm is working with Diane Mershon Heyman of DMH Consulting on the intake, documentation and hiring process.

Baker said the goal is to post the job publicly next week on Oct. 17. Application review will take place from late October to early November. The aim is to have a candidate by early December and confirmed by mid-December. Baker reiterated that the selection committee is confirming the choice and that HRO Partners and DMH Consulting are just overseeing and helping expedite the process.

“We’re not in recruiting mode. This is to help selection and vetting,” he said.

Tentative hiring and selection timeline for new DMC leader

Oct. 13: DMC board confirmed the selection committee

Oct. 17: DMC president/CEO job posting

Oct. 23 through Nov. 8: Application/candidate review

Nov. 10: Application deadline

Nov. 20 through Dec. 6: Candidate interviews

Dec. 4 through Dec. 9: Offer letters, hiring process documentation.

It was reiterated during the meeting that the projected timeline is tentative and that it does not guarantee a candidate will be selected before the end of the year. If no decision is made, an interim president and CEO would be appointed.

Young said the DMC board convenes three more times this year and updates will be provided at each meeting. Candidate names would not be revealed but a summary of how the selection and hiring process is moving along will be shared, he said.

If a selection is made by early December, the aim is to confirm the appointment the following week at the Dec. 21 DMC board meeting.

The DMC president and CEO's salary is $175,000. The position oversees a budget of $12 million along with the DMC’s affiliate boards including the Design Review Board, Downtown Mobility Authority, Center City Development Corp., and Center City Revenue Finance Corp.

Neil Strebig is a journalist with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at neil.strebig@commercialappeal.com, 901-426-0679 or via X/Twitter,@neilStrebig

