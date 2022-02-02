U.S. markets closed

Searchlight Resources Closes Third Tranche of Private Placement Financing

·2 min read
  • CNYCF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT),(OTC PINK:CNYCF), (FSE:2CC2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche of a private placement of flow-through and non-flow-through units (the "Private Placement") as previously announced by press release on November 24th, 2021

In this tranche the Company issued 396,875 units at a price of $0.08 per unit (the "Unit") for aggregate proceeds of $31,750. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share for a period of 2 years from the date of issue.

All the securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

Searchlight intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to fund exploration expenditures on its portfolio of mineral properties and for general working capital.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.
Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT),(OTC PINK:CNYCF), (FSE:2CC2) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on gold, uranium and battery minerals throughout the Province,

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"
Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.
For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:
Searchlight Resources Inc.
Alf Stewart, VP Corporate Development
(604) 331-9326
info@searchlightresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Searchlight Resources Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686875/Searchlight-Resources-Closes-Third-Tranche-of-Private-Placement-Financing

