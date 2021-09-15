U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.09
    +13.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,673.27
    +95.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,038.62
    +0.86 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.96
    +15.97 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.61
    +2.15 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    -12.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    +0.0320 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3880
    -0.2920 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,290.85
    +1,459.86 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.90
    +35.68 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

SearchStax Extends Its Cloud-Native Platform to Make It Easy for Marketers to Deliver Powerful Search Experiences

·2 min read

SearchStudio Reported to Deliver Breakthrough Time-to-Value for Digital Marketers to Implement Search, and Intuitive Interface to Manage and Optimize Search Experience

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax today announced the extension of its cloud-based search platform as the industry's easiest way for digital marketers to add and manage powerful search experiences on websites, in particular sites built on popular platforms such as Sitecore, Drupal, or Adobe Experience Manager.

(PRNewsfoto/SearchStax)
(PRNewsfoto/SearchStax)

SearchStax is extending its search infrastructure beyond its traditional user base of developers to include marketers and end-users. SearchStax search infrastructure is the easiest way to implement a high-availability search solution that so many organizations need. By leveraging its search infrastructure, SearchStax makes available to marketers the easiest way to add powerful search to any website -- and delight the site's users.

"With SearchStax, developers can easily implement a full search experience in a few hours, including full front-end with our Theme Editor. And marketers have all the tools they need to intuitively understand how users interact with search -- and easily optimize the search experience and drive the content strategy," said Sameer Maggon, Founder and CEO of SearchStax. "For many of our clients, this level of ease and power is a revolution," Maggon added.

SearchStax cloud-based platform has been organized in two offerings. Managed Solr offers Solr to developers and SearchStudio offers website search to marketers and developers for their website users.

"SearchStudio enabled our developers to rapidly deliver a search experience that exceeded our requirements. Now, I have access to this wealth of data that I can quickly organize to determine which way to improve search, and implement these changes in a few clicks," said Micah Ruge, Director of Digital Experience at Calix. "The entire thing is incredibly easy," concluded Ruge.

About SearchStax
SearchStax is a cloud-native company whose goal is to make the power of search technology easy. SearchStax SaaS platform empowers marketers to analyze and tune their website's search experience to offer visitors more relevant search results. With tight integrations into the Sitecore, Drupal, and Adobe ecosystems, SearchStax enables developers to quickly deploy high-availability search solutions and outsource the complexity and cost of managing their search infrastructure to SearchStax. SearchStax has over 300 clients across the globe.
More information can be found at www.searchstax.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/searchstax-extends-its-cloud-native-platform-to-make-it-easy-for-marketers-to-deliver-powerful-search-experiences-301377717.html

SOURCE SearchStax

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 Doesn’t Appear to Be Satellite Compatible. Why Globalstar Stock Tumbled.

    Reports that the new iPhone had chips for connecting to satellites helped push shares of Globalstar higher. Now it's tumbling.

  • 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours as Alonzo goes live on Cardano

    Cardano finally completed the much-anticipated Alonzo Hard Fork on Sunday, delivering smart contract capability to the network.

  • Comcast Stock Slides After Warning on Slowing Subscriber Growth

    The cable giant said it was experiencing a slowdown in its cable business after surging growth in the early stages of the pandemic.

  • The most important announcements from Apple's iPhone 13 event

    Apple debuted a number of new products during its fall event on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know.

  • 2 Reasons to Bet on a Turnaround at Intel

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been consistently taking market share away from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the x86 central processing unit (CPU) market recently. AMD's x86 CPU share hit a 14-year high in the second quarter of 2021, thanks to the company's manufacturing technology advantage. This has helped the company offer robust computing performance at aggressive prices, forcing Intel to resort to price cuts in order to attract customers.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Have Killer Advantages

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) killer advantage is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which controlled 31% of the world's cloud infrastructure market in the second quarter of 2021, according to Canalys. AWS generated just 13% of Amazon's sales in the first half of 2021, but it raked in 50% of the company's operating profits. In other words, Amazon subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin retail business with AWS' higher-margin cloud revenue.

  • Microsoft will now let you kill your passwords for good

    Microsoft will now let you skip using a password in favor of more convenient app or text logins.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's no use introducing a company with close to a $2.5 trillion market capitalization and a smartphone that claimed 64% market share in the United States. As it introduces a new lineup of phones, tablets, and accessories this week, everyone knows the company is a powerhouse. According to a survey from mobile phone site sellcell.com, the iPhone 12 boosted the company's brand loyalty to 92%.

  • Video Game Spending Hit Record for August, Boosted by Consoles

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumer spending on video game hardware, content and accessories hit a record high for the month of August, assuaging concerns that the pandemic boost in gaming would wane with economic re-openings. Total spending rose 7% last month compared with a year ago to $4.4 billion, according to data from NPD Group released Tuesday. So far this year, spending has increased 13% to $37.9 billion compared with the same period a year earlier. The video game industry was among the big benefici

  • Fintech Startup Pagaya Reaches $9 Billion SPAC Deal to Go Public

    Pagaya is combining with the SPAC EJF Acquisition and uses artificial intelligence to improve lending and other financial processes.

  • Apple unveils $699 iPhone 13 and $999 iPhone 13 Pro

    Apple debuted its iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Tuesday.

  • Apple issues emergency security update ahead of this afternoon's big event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Apple's emergency spyware flaw ahead of this afternoon's big event.

  • Founder Says Huawei ‘More United Than Ever’ After U.S. Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has gained strength through the years of U.S. sanctions and is ready to pay more for talent, aiming to lead the race in next-generation telecom technologies after 5G, founder and Chief Executive Officer Ren Zhengfei said.In an internal talk last month, Ren dismissed the notion that the U.S. blacklist has defeated the Chinese telecommunications giant. “There has been no chaos within the company,” the 76-year-old said, according to a transcript of the convers

  • The Myriad Reasons Why Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy

    Investors appear concerned with Qualcomm (QCOM) losing a huge chunk of revenue due to Apple’s plan to proceed with building an iPhone modem in-house. However, Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth sees plenty of reasons why Qualcomm will “continue to benefit from global smartphone demand growth and ongoing chip demand for high-speed 5G global communications networks.” The 5-star analyst expect 5G’s global rollout will result in “increasing Return on Capital, greater Economic Profit, and increasing long-

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 upgrades are boring, but they will still sell

    Apple Inc.'s latest iPhone event was a snoozefest, but Apple will sell millions of the new smartphones anyway.

  • Bitcoin Reversal Aggressive Long, Watch For Fake Out

    The push above 47K is a buy signal, but it is important to accept the elevated risk that comes along with this break out attempt.

  • Apple iPhone 13, Carrier Promotions Seen Driving Consumers To 5G

    Apple's iPhone 13 unveiling underwhelmed investors, but the new handsets should be enough to keep the momentum going for the 5G upgrade cycle.

  • Bitcoin Tests Resistance At The 20 EMA

    Bitcoin managed to settle above $46,000 and is testing the next resistance level at the 20 EMA.