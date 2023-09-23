Seaside residents offered cheaper power if they back offshore wind farms

Offshore Wind

A peaceful sea view is priceless to some. Others, however, may have a price.

Residents in some UK coastal towns are being offered cheaper power bills – if they accept the intrusion of offshore wind turbines.

The scheme, being pioneered by Octopus Energy, means customers could get 20pc discounts on power whenever the turbines are spinning, rising to 50pc when winds are high enough.

In return, the turbines will become a permanent fixture of their previously uninterrupted views.

The idea is being pioneered in Grimsby and Skegness, but Octopus hopes to extend it to other coastal towns around the UK if it is received well.

Households living near the 270 megawatt Links Wind Farm will be the first to be able to take part.

Rickeana McCurdy, a sixth-form college teacher from Grimsby, said she was among the residents who planned to join up to the new offshore scheme.

Asked about the visual impact, she said: “I think it’s a worthy sacrifice. And if you look at this area anyway, we are on the northeast coast and there is obviously a busy port and quite a lot of activity anyway.

“I don’t personally think wind turbines spoil views. In this area we’ve had other things like coal mines on the landscape historically and I don’t see this any differently.

“It’s a modern technology that is going to drive the future, and I like that as a community you can feel you are part of it.”

Octopus’s plan marks an expansion of the company’s “fan club”, through which it has offered discounted bills to households willing to have an onshore wind turbine built next door.

After turbines went up in Market Weighton and Halifax in Yorkshire and Caerphilly, Wales, Octopus claims the scheme generated a further 20,000 requests from communities hoping to take part.

An Octopus wind turbine in Market Weighton - Octopus Energy

Zoisa North-Bond, chief executive of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “Our ‘Fan Club’ demonstrates just how much people love wind in Britain. It’s fantastic to now expand this pioneering scheme to those living near offshore wind farms too.”

Story continues

However, Dr John Constable, director of the Renewable Energy Foundation, questioned whether the Fan Club was worth it, noting that wind farm subsidies were ultimately paid for through levies on consumer bills.

He said: “There is less to this than meets the eye. Due to the low quality of wind as a fuel source, and high capital expenditure, operational expenditure, and grid management costs, electricity from wind power is extremely expensive and drives up all consumer bills very significantly.

“The Octopus ‘Fan Club’ offers a discount of uncertain scale to some customers, near wind farms, so their bills won’t go up quite as much.

“In effect, this is buying off wind farm neighbours with their own money, and not exactly the compensation they might be expecting.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.