New Season, New #1 City on Orkin's Top 50 Termite Cities List

·4 min read
In this article:
  • ROL

Los Angeles claims the top spot for the first time; two other cities make their debut in the Top 10

ATLANTA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There seems to be a changing of the guard, as the city of Angels has apparently become the city of… termites?

Termites invade properties by foraging from their colonies in search of food resources and finding home foundations.
Termites invade properties by foraging from their colonies in search of food resources and finding home foundations.

Pest control leader Orkin reveals Los Angeles is claiming the top spot for the first time on this year's Top 50 Termites Cities list, released today. Miami, the historic frontrunner, has fallen to second place, with Washington D.C., Tampa and Chicago rounding out the top five. Both Chicago and Raleigh are newcomers to the Top 10, with Chicago making the biggest jump from #23 to #5 on this year's list.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most first-time customer termite treatments from February 1, 2021January 31, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

  1. Los Angeles (+1)

  2. Miami (1)

  3. Washington, DC (+1)

  4. Tampa (-1)

  5. Chicago (+18)

  6. Atlanta (-1)

  7. New York

  8. Raleigh (+5)

  9. Dallas (+1)

  10. Orlando (-1)

  11. San Diego (+1)

  12. Norfolk (+12)

  13. Houston (+1)

  14. Richmond, VA (+17)

  15. San Francisco (-4)

  16. West Palm Beach (-10)

  17. Philadelphia

  18. Nashville (+3)

  19. Baltimore (-4)

  20. Charlotte (-2)

  21. Cincinnati (+1)

  22. New Orleans (-14)

  23. Indianapolis (-4)

  24. Greenville (-4)

  25. Phoenix (-9)

  26. Pittsburgh (-1)

  27. Knoxville (-1)

  28. Kansas City

  29. Savannah

  30. St. Louis (+3)

  31. Louisville (+13)

  32. Columbia, SC (-2)

  33. Austin (+14)

  34. Charleston, SC (-7)

  35. Lafayette, LA (+2)

  36. Ft. Myers (-4)

  37. San Antonio (+4)

  38. Grand Rapids (+7)

  39. Mobile, AL (-5)

  40. Boston (+2)

  41. Waco (-1)

  42. Tulsa (-4)

  43. Columbus, OH (+5)

  44. Jacksonville (-8)

  45. Charleston, SC (+4)

  46. Chattanooga (-3)

  47. Honolulu (-8)

  48. Wichita (-2)

  49. Oklahoma City (-14)

  50. Denver

With spring and termite season in full swing, it is important to take the necessary steps to protect your household from these "silent destroyers." An ideal environment for termites consists of a combination of warmth, moisture and food. Termites are constantly in search of any source of wood, including residential properties and beyond.

"Termites are able to hide in your home for years, secretly damaging your home without ever being acknowledged," said Glen Ramsey, Orkin entomologist. "Some species of termite queens lay millions of eggs each year that hatch and grow into wood-eating machines, wreaking havoc within the foundation of your home and causing extensive damage. Therefore, it's important to take action on preventative measures that will protect your home."

Homeowners can get termites from wooden structures (such as porches and decks) directly touching the ground; firewood leaning against the house; soil that stays damp long-term from leaking faucets; or water retention areas near foundation and dead trees or other landscaping near the house. Signs of a termite infestation include:

  • A temporary swarm of termites in your home, in the soil or around the exterior of the house

  • Cracked or bubbling paint

  • Wood that sounds hollow when tapped

  • Mud tubes on the interior or exterior of walls or wooden beams

  • Sightings of drywood termite frass (termite droppings) in or near the house

Proactive termite prevention tips that Orkin recommends for homeowners:

  • Regularly check and monitor water drainage areas to ensure they are clear of debris and draining properly.

  • Monitor any possible areas where moisture could collect, such as leaky pipes, gutters, downspouts, air conditioning units and other fixtures susceptible to leaking.

  • Seal gaps around utility lines, gas lines and pipes and cover exterior vents with screens to help eliminate entry points.

  • Reduce food sources by removing any rotting wood or debris, removing excess landscaping mulch and ensuring wooden siding is at least six inches above the ground.

  • Monitor wooden structures regularly for any signs of damage.

If a termite infestation is suspected, a pest management professional should be contacted immediately for an assessment. For more information about termite prevention and detection, visit Orkin.com.

About Orkin, LLC
Founded in 1901, Atlanta-based Orkin is an industry leader in essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. The company operates more than 400 locations with almost 8,000 employees. Using a proprietary, three-step approach, Orkin provides customized services to approximately 1.7 million homeowners and businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Central America, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Asia, the Mediterranean and Africa. Orkin is committed to studying pest biology and applying scientifically proven methods. The company collaborates with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and eight major universities to conduct research and help educate consumers and businesses on pest-related health threats. Learn more about Orkin at Orkin.com. Orkin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL). Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-season-new-1-city-on-orkins-top-50-termite-cities-list-301506154.html

SOURCE Orkin, LLC

