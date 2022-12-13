U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.00
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,118.00
    +101.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,756.00
    +44.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.80
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    +1.16 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.32
    +2.49 (+10.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6730
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,198.42
    +231.95 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.68
    +6.01 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.95
    +17.98 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Season Group's acquisition of Pycom Ltd-a global IoT technology startup with a vision to give all connected ideas an opportunity to succeed

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Season Group – an international electronics design and manufacturing services provider headquartered in Hong Kong with sites in China, Malaysia, Mexico, and the U.K. – is pleased to announce its acquisition of all assets of Pycom Ltd, a full stack Internet of Things (IoT) company that provides a fully integrated IoT platform to build scalable connected solutions. Pycom Ltd went into administration in the UK on 16 September 2022.

 Founded in 2015, Pycom provides a global, industry-agnostic technology platform consisting of software, hardware, and design & integration services. Connecting developers, consumers, and enterprises all around the world is Pycom's primary goal. It has attracted over 200,000 business and enterprise customers in more than 120 countries. Pycom has empowered over 800,000 developers in its online community to quickly and easily develop IoT solutions for the future. Pycom's portfolio consists of extensive software and custom OEM hardware modules that support multiple networks: Wi-Fi, BLE, LoRa(WAN), and cellular (LTE-M).When used with the PyBytes Device Cloud, these devices can easily be deployed, monitored, and updated at scale, providing the missing piece of most IoT solutions.

All assets will be purchased by Pycom BV, a newly established company in the Netherlands, and will run as an autonomous subsidiary to maintain its start-up culture. CEO of Season Group Carl Hung states "We view this acquisition as an aqui-hire. The team in Eindhoven Pycom will be retained. Their expertise in IoT hardware, firmware, and cloud development will complement Season Group's existing IoT capabilities well and further speed up our development for customers." Pycom BV will continue to help developers productize their unique concepts into reality with Season Group's customized end-to-end services.

Christian Ehlers, CTO of Pycom BV, states, "We are very excited to be joining Season Group, who are committed to pushing the release of the F01-S3 that will complement the existing product line by leveraging the latest technologies from our partners Espressif, Semtech and Sequans. It is a great match as Season Group's manufacturing capabilities in UK, Mexico, Malaysia, and China will help our customers in launching IoT devices even easier."

Contact:
Aisham Zaha
Season Group
Email: aisham.zaha@seasongroup.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/season-groups-acquisition-of-pycom-ltd-a-global-iot-technology-startup-with-a-vision-to-give-all-connected-ideas-an-opportunity-to-succeed-301701254.html

SOURCE Season Group

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco Systems Inc. has reportedly begun its layoffs

    Cisco Systems Inc. has reportedly begun cutting workers as part of the mass layoff it announced last month. In posts Monday on TheLayoff.com and Blind, purported Cisco workers said the company notified them they were they were being let go. "Impacted by Cisco layoffs!" one company worker said in a post on Blind, a site where people can comment anonymously about their employers.

  • Three Top VMware Executives to Leave Company

    The departure of three senior vice presidents comes as Broadcom is seeking to acquire the software company for $61 billion.

  • Private Equity Firm Thoma Bravo Gobbles Up Coupa In Another Software Deal

    Private equity firm Thoma Bravo on Monday agreed to buy software maker Coupa Software in a deal valued at $8 billion.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Thoma Bravo Is Buying Coupa Software for $8 Billion—and It Still Has a Ton of Money to Spend

    The private-equity firm is spending $8 billion for Coupa Software. With software valuations depressed, investors should expect more purchases.

  • Bank of Montreal Drops on $2.3 Billion Stock Sale to Hit Capital Hurdle

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal, which is working to close the largest acquisition in its history, is selling C$3.15 billion ($2.31 billion) in equity to make sure it can meet Canadian regulators’ recently-increased capital requirements.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyKeystone

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were soaring 14.8% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Monday. The nice gain came after the company announced that Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) plans to acquire Horizon in a deal that values the smaller drugmaker at $27.8 billion. Horizon revealed a couple of weeks ago that it was in preliminary discussions with Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, and Sanofi about potentially being acquired.

  • Gold Fields CEO Griffith Steps Down After Failed Yamana Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. said Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith is stepping down after the South African company’s failed attempt to take over Canadian miner Yamana Gold Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyKeystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US

  • Down 30% This Year, Is Truist a Buy Before 2023?

    The super-regional bank Truist Financial Group (NYSE: TFC) has widely underperformed its peers this year, with its stock down more than 30%, compared to the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF only down about 16.8% this year. Truist is a result of the large merger of equals between SunTrust and BB&T, which created a bank with more than $548 billion of assets. Integrating two mammoth banks is no easy task because there are a lot of merger-related costs that will throw off earnings results.

  • Grill maker Weber to be taken private for $3.7 billion

    Grill maker Weber Inc. will be taken private by its majority owner, BDT Capital Partners LLC, in a deal worth $3.7 billion. BDT has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Weber (NYSE: WEBR) it doesn’t already own for $8.05 per share, representing a 60% premium to the closing price of the shares on Oct. 24, the last trading day before BDT submitted its acquisition proposal to Weber’s board. Weber said its board has approved the deal.

  • Is the Time Right to Buy Amgen After the Horizon Therapeutics Deal?

    Horizon Therapeutics closed on Friday at $97.29, which works out to 20.5 times forward looking earnings. For Horizon's third quarter, the firm posted GAAP and adjusted EPS that beat Wall Street on about $925M in revenue. On Monday morning, news broke that Amgen had agreed to acquire Horizon for $116.50 per share, which is a 20% premium to Friday's closing price.

  • With 57% ownership, Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) boasts of strong institutional backing

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I ( NASDAQ:DRAY ), it is important to...

  • Amgen To Buy Rare Diseases Drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics In $28.3 Billion Deal

    Amgen announced a $28.3 billion plan to acquire Horizon Therapeutics on Monday, leading HZNP stock to soar higher.

  • Amgen Delves Further Into Immune Therapies With Horizon Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Amgen Inc. agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics Plc for about $27.8 billion in its biggest-ever acquisition, deepening its commitment to treatments for autoimmune, inflammatory and rare diseases.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesKeystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any

  • CVS Wants to Be America’s Healthcare Provider. All It Needs Now Are Doctors.

    Late last year, CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch unveiled a new strategy: Rather than remain simply a pit stop for toilet paper and flu shots, CVS stores would become a place that Americans—particularly older ones—go to see their doctor. It was an appealing plan, one that would take advantage of the company’s breadth of vertically integrated assets, which include a major health insurer; the country’s largest pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM; and a sprawling network of stores. Lynch said the company aimed to add yet another powerful link by acquiring a primary-care provider, a move that could boost earnings and, ideally, improve healthcare for seniors along the way.

  • Microsoft to Buy 4% of London Stock Exchange on Cloud Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. agreed to buy a 4% stake in London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a $2.8 billion cloud-computing deal that pushes big tech further into financial markets.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Att

  • Coupa Stock Surges. It’s Being Bought by Thoma Bravo for $8 Billion.

    Coupa Software will now become a privately held company. It's being acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $81 a share in cash.

  • Thoma Bravo Wins Battle for Coupa in $6.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo LLC agreed to acquire Coupa Software Inc. for an equity value of $6.2 billion after outbidding Vista Equity Partners. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyKeystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010The acquisition of Coupa caps o

  • Institutional investors own a significant stake of 49% in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp ( NYSE:WEL ), it is important to...

  • Horizon Therapeutics Stock Surges On $28.5 Billion Amgen Takeover

    "The acquisition of Horizon is a compelling opportunity for Amgen and the potential new medicines in Horizon's pipeline strongly complement our own R&D portfolio," said Amgen CEO Robert Bradway.